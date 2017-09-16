Mia Wasikowska and Lakeith Stanfield perform dance collaboration directed by Spike Jonze

Love LaKeith 😍❤️ Reply

he's so talented and i'm glad he's blowing up Reply

same I'm like in love with him, the thirst I have is ridic lmao. get it xosha!!! Reply

he's everywhere. i love it. Reply

Spike and Mia ♥ Reply

This was so cute. I want to see Mia in more fun things.



There were live showings of the full performance but they ended on Friday. All proceeds went to the Greater Houston Community Foundation's Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. Reply

NCIS: LA is the most cheese dick show ever. Reply

I'm still thinking about this gq interview with Lakeith Reply

i feel like i've learned a lot here Reply

haha what the fuck





(at least he isn't a scientologist?) Reply

Thank God/Xenu for small miracles, I guess. Reply

jaden smith taught ha Reply

Omfg Reply

[unintelligible hooting]



LMAO Reply

Thank the Lord, she broke up with Jesse. Reply

Its a little too weird/cutesy for me. Reply

I don't get it and I don't like it. Reply

same lol Reply

It's too quirky/try hard for it's own good. Like I get it, you guys can dance rme. Reply

Whatever this was it made me smile throughout the whole thing Reply

How whimsical Reply

mia 💜 lakeith 💜 Reply

I actually enjoyed this. RIP my taste. Reply

if she puts her hair behind her ears one more fucking time Reply

RIGHT?!!?!!? That kept distracting me. Reply

Lol people complain about that in the YouTube comments too. I think if this is supposed to represent the early stages of a relationship a nervous/fidgety habit like that fits into the choreo nicely. Reply

don't feel like watching but love them both. Reply

I really miss Mia! Im so glad she's coming back into the public eye, I love her and wish that she was doing more work Reply

haven't heard of any new Mia projects. she's such a talent! lakeith is gorgeous, although the kind of hipster I would avoid. also, he anemic or what? he's always looking sallow/like he just escaped the hospital. the beard is masking that here tho.



Edited at 2017-09-17 04:24 am (UTC) Reply

LaKeith is gorgeous



...and now to say out loud a secret shame within me: im sorta into Spike Jonze. I watched his interview with Desus and Mero and was like "hmmmm" I dont know who what where why when and he's the antithesis of my celebrity type but here we are Reply

her leg lines are beautiful. go mia Reply

