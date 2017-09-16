Mia Wasikowska and Lakeith Stanfield perform dance collaboration directed by Spike Jonze
Spike Jonze creates a live dance film starring Mia Wasikowska and Lakeith Stanfield on The Tonight Show set.
Spike Jonze talks about Opening Ceremony dance collaboration and hiring Lakeith and Mia for the project. The whole thing is around 40 minutes and they hope to release online at some point.
There were live showings of the full performance but they ended on Friday. All proceeds went to the Greater Houston Community Foundation's Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.
...and now to say out loud a secret shame within me: im sorta into Spike Jonze. I watched his interview with Desus and Mero and was like "hmmmm" I dont know who what where why when and he's the antithesis of my celebrity type but here we are