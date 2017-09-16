Mia Wasikowska and Lakeith Stanfield perform dance collaboration directed by Spike Jonze


Spike Jonze creates a live dance film starring Mia Wasikowska and Lakeith Stanfield on The Tonight Show set.


Spike Jonze talks about Opening Ceremony dance collaboration and hiring Lakeith and Mia for the project. The whole thing is around 40 minutes and they hope to release online at some point.


