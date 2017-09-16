Kevin Hart Publicly Apologizes To Wife For His "Bad Error" and "Judgement"

idk what eniko expected when kevin cheated on his ex with her. surprise, you upgraded to wife and left the mistress position open. Reply

its not even about her expecting it, she flat out shaded the ex like "im better he wont do it to me"...so this is kinda sweet, sweet karma for her at this point lol Reply

that honestly makes it funnier and i bet his ex is laughing her ass off. i remember during the divorce when he legitimately acted like its not his fault he cheated because he deserved "an upgrade" Reply

It is insane how women don't think this plan through Reply

Lol I actually thought of the rynolds pamper bc people were like if he really didn't want to embarked his family he's have kept it private Reply

I love this comment.

I was gonna post a "well he's never gon' be president now" gif but thought that might be too niche a reference!

i'm dying

wow, bae back at it with the perfect gif usage



also like it because I love leslie a bunch. His album was so good, hehe.



Edited at 2017-09-17 02:47 am (UTC) Reply

T*Z says, "6:39 PM PT -- Sources who have seen the video tell TMZ there are several clips. The first appears to show a woman and Kevin in a club getting cozy. The tape then cuts to a bed, where you don't see the people in the bed ... but hear it creaking and someone getting slapped. You never see Kevin in the 2nd clip. The 3rd clip shows 2 people milling around a room, one of them looks vaguely like Kevin."

TRASH.



TRASH. Reply

Someone getting slapped? Hmm.... I wonder if that (the slap) was a consensual act or if things got out of hand.

lmao

Clap your hands together bb and imagine something x-rated 😳

I for one am shocked, he cheated on his wife that he met through cheating on his first wife with

I feel bad for his kid(s?) but not for Eniko



I feel bad for his kid(s?) but not for Eniko



Edited at 2017-09-17 02:30 am (UTC) Reply

I don't feel bad. He cheated on his wife with Eniko, so idk why she expected him to treat her differently.

You've just sounded the signal for those people who log into LJ once every six months that no one recognizes to come in, be obtuse, and defend men.



Where's that gif of the flying things & the wicked witch when you need it. Reply

lmfao

You've just sounded the signal for those people who log into LJ once every six months that no one recognizes to come in, be obtuse, and defend men.

Lmao. No, but seriously, who are those people?

Lmao. No, but seriously, who are those people? Reply

with fucking non 100x100 icons

u sound single !!!!

Remember people defending him last time he was exposed lol

omg this gif. i did that once when i was in elementary school and it came out pretty much exactly like this. my mum was PISSED.

LMAO

this is such a tragic tale lmao

LMAOOO this reminds me of that video of that young girl who burns off her hair with the curling iron

except this is way less cringey



except this is way less cringey Reply

I feel like this is worse because that was just one strand of hair that can be covered up. Those are shitty bangs. She can get them fixed but they're still gonna be short for a while and not look great (sorry short bangs are not cute. They need to be eyebrow length!)

OMG

I once spent, like, 40 minutes watching hair fails on youtube

lmaooo

This gif is killing me.

Lmao omg

u did such a great job with this post bb, i love when u post all the juicy gossip

Pardon me while I earn my POS rep and show my ass all over ONTD!

Guess you weren't safe from being cheated on huh

cheating bitch. apologize in person wtf?!! never mind, he said he already apologized to his wife or whatever



Edited at 2017-09-17 02:36 am (UTC) Reply

Lol women are still out there believing men when they tell them that their wives being old/ugly/cold/whatever is what ~drove them to cheat and that they are special and different so they'll never cheat on them...

I honestly don't think some of them care bc now they've secured the wife role, I get the impression a lot of sports wives are like that, but it's not like they can say it out loud.

https://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/1 06982155.html?thread=18394390795#t183943 90795



So the pic of Kevin Hart creeping that looked like a cardboard cutout of him was him & he just looks cardboard bc his soul is empty. Got it — Larry Beyince (@DragonflyJonez) September 17, 2017









Edited at 2017-09-17 02:36 am (UTC) Reply

credit where credit is due tbh. i wasn't sure he cheated based on just that video of him and two other people in a car but he really didn't deserve the benefit of the doubt.

wait having read my comment back it seems shady but I'm just laughing that Kevin Hart showed us to be the lowest of low that he is and feeling vindicated @ these low ass expectations

i miss chris. what is he up to now?

Screaming Infidelities

LMAO

Oh at that Dashboard Confessional video taking me right back to high school. I don't wanna remember! Ahhhhhhhh

fucking short ass donkey

Why even get married again? He's a known cheater. I feel bad for his kids and the baby on the way.

because it's ~real this time and Torrei was obviously old/ugly/frigid!!!!!!!!!!!!!1

lol And I'm sure the reasoning for this time is that Eniko doesn't have time for him & is only focused on the baby.

BC men want a stable home environment but still want to have fun when they're out/on the road?

