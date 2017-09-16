Kevin Hart Publicly Apologizes To Wife For His "Bad Error" and "Judgement"
He posted an Instagram video apologizing to his wife and kids for something, we're not sure what, but it's related to cheating allegations back in July when he was photographed outside a club in Miami in a car with some woman. If you recall his wife recently posted on instagram shading his ex and implying he'd never cheat on ha cause shes different~. Well, this happened...
- wont say directly what hes apologizing for but says he hurt people closest to him
- Someone tried to extort money from him in exchange for not exposing his mistakes so he owned up to them instead
- says "I made a bad error in judgement and I put myself in an environment where only bad things can happen and they did. And in doing that, I know I'm gonna hurt the people closest to me, who I've talked to and apologized to, being my wife and my kids."
also like it because I love leslie a bunch. His album was so good, hehe.
TRASH.
I feel bad for his kid(s?) but not for Eniko
Where's that gif of the flying things & the wicked witch when you need it.
an alternative:
Lmao. No, but seriously, who are those people?
I just imagine both him and his wife with similar expressions
Kevin is a real extra POS considering he had the current wife he's cheating on cape for his cheating ways against his ex-wife, calling her a liar who is just jealous.
Kevin Hart's Ex-Wife Torrei Says He Was Cheating on Her with Current Wife Eniko Parrish: 'Numbers Don't Lie'
Pardon me while I earn my POS rep and show my ass all over ONTD!
