'Narcos' Location Scout Found Dead
- Mexican location scout Carlos Muñoz Portal was discovered dead while scouting for the fourth season of the show
- His "bullet-riddled body and car" were found near San Bartolo Actopan, in a region which is said to have one of the highest murder rates in Mexico. There were 182 cases of homicide in July alone--a ratio of 12.2 for every 100,000 inhabitants
- Netflix issued a statement expressing their condolences and reporting that the fact surrounding his death are still unknown
- Muñoz's death places in peril the future of the show's production in Mexico (and the hundreds of jobs created by this production), as the show was previously filmed in Colombia
Mexican journalist Julio Astillero tweeted:
En parajes #Edomex, Carlos Muñoz Portal (37), buscaba locaciones para serie @NarcosNetflix . Fue encontrado muerto, por balas, en automóvil pic.twitter.com/Dbn6brJp1w— Julio Astillero (@julioastillero) September 16, 2017
Source 1, 2
Ojalá algún día se pueda erradicar el narcotráfico de América Latina, todos los países lo sufrimos :(
This is horrible news. Really chilling.
Que en paz descanses.
Poor dude, RIP.
My first thought, tbh.
I'm Colombian and I hate this type of shows so much.
Murder and drug trafficking are so cool /s
But ia w/ you in general. I was very against watching this when the show debuted w/o reading any reviews because i thought it might glamorize Escobar (and it may well, idk)
Edited at 2017-09-17 03:56 am (UTC)
The writing on Narcos is not that great tho, and there are probably better documentaries/dramas about Escobar and the Cali cartel.
And people wonder why the big Mexican directors dont want to work here. Even Cuaron tried and it was a mess.