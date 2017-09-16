'Narcos' Location Scout Found Dead

Qué maldición son las drogas!

Ojalá algún día se pueda erradicar el narcotráfico de América Latina, todos los países lo sufrimos :( Reply

wow that's brutal. why did they have to film on location and not in a studio in LA or something?? tragic Reply

It's too expensive to film in and around LA (which is why so many TV shows and movies are filmed in Vancouver). They could film in New Mexico, Texas or Arizona, tho. Those locations often stand in for parts of Mexico and Latin America, Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, etc.



This is horrible news. Really chilling. Reply

tax breaks Reply

actually idk if that's true for mexico but i know they get tax breaks in colombia and can also get away with paying ppl shit Reply

That's awful. :(



Que en paz descanses. Reply

Jesus :( Reply

Shit that's awful Reply

that's awful, his poor family :-( "182 cases of homicide in July alone, 12.2 for every 100,000 inhabitants" that's insane. Reply

Jesus, what a horrible way to go. Poor guy. :( Reply

But by all means keep glamourizing drug use and making shows about cartel life and drug lords.



Poor dude, RIP. Reply

My first thought, tbh.



I'm Colombian and I hate this type of shows so much.



Murder and drug trafficking are so cool /s Reply

I hate them too tbh. Games, tv, etc. idgi like this whole fascination and glamorization of it Reply

the way americans (including some ontders) are so nonchalant about coke is disturbing. Reply

came in there to say exactly this. Reply

I haven't seen it yet, but I've been meaning to because it has good reviews. The reviews don't really seem to indicate this show particularly glamorizes the drug trade. I've even seen reviews that say Narcos has an anti-drug message.



But ia w/ you in general. I was very against watching this when the show debuted w/o reading any reviews because i thought it might glamorize Escobar (and it may well, idk)



Edited at 2017-09-17 03:56 am (UTC) Reply

I feel like compared to other shows/movies Narcos does emphasise the death toll of innocents caught up in cartel violence and Escobar himself comes across as a massive hypocrite (regardless of the writer's intent), though having said that the same ppl who go around wearing T-shirts of Heisenberg would watch this show and overlook all that.



The writing on Narcos is not that great tho, and there are probably better documentaries/dramas about Escobar and the Cali cartel. Reply

Oh wow :( Reply

Fuck, that's horrific, condolences to his family Reply

That's so awful :/ Reply

Holy fuck this is awful. Reply

Geeze, just terrible. Reply

smh, may he RIP Reply

This is so sad. The death of Mara Castilla is so tragic too.

And people wonder why the big Mexican directors dont want to work here. Even Cuaron tried and it was a mess. Reply

What happened with Cuaron? Reply

