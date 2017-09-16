JD | green sweater

'Narcos' Location Scout Found Dead



  • Mexican location scout Carlos Muñoz Portal was discovered dead while scouting for the fourth season of the show

  • His "bullet-riddled body and car" were found near San Bartolo Actopan, in a region which is said to have one of the highest murder rates in Mexico. There were 182 cases of homicide in July alone--a ratio of 12.2 for every 100,000 inhabitants

  • Netflix issued a statement expressing their condolences and reporting that the fact surrounding his death are still unknown

  • Muñoz's death places in peril the future of the show's production in Mexico (and the hundreds of jobs created by this production), as the show was previously filmed in Colombia

Mexican journalist Julio Astillero tweeted:






Source 1, 2
