Celebrities Tweet About Mexico's Day of Independence 🇲🇽

Sis, get that shit out of this beautiful post - or at least put it under a cut.

OC must be a radical moose-lamb!

lmaoooo ilu

we should keep trash under a spoiler cut

chingate.



Edited at 2017-09-17 02:23 am (UTC)

Feo, quítalo y busca oficio

Vete a la verga.

Gringo vete a joder a otro lado.

siempre los pinches fans de la diabla blanca cagandola...

muérete

Borra tu cuenta

where's the prime Killers content I've come to expect, OP?

OP is taking a break to gift us with this beautiful post celebrating Mexican independence and all of our flawless Mexican/Mexico related ONTDers.



Edited at 2017-09-17 02:27 am (UTC)

"I LOVE HISPANICS"

(also this gif is awesome)

I love everything about that gif.

What is this from????

Jaja. I'll be back promoting my boys later in the week. I know there's a few things popping up like the NME cover and Aussie/New Zealand tour dates. But I've been lazy. Here's The Killers best music video shot in where else? 🇲🇽



Reply

FELIZ DIA DE LA INDEPENDENCIA!!! ❤❤❤❤❤



I know things could and should be better in our country but I will always love mi patria and mi gente so, so much!!! 😘 Reply

Mexicans will be SO lit tonight if Canelo wins 🎉



Edited at 2017-09-17 02:24 am (UTC) Reply

¡Viva México! Muchos abrazos a los ONTD mexicanos y a los centroamericanos que también celebran la independencia. México though, please fix your translation and dubbing industry (at least for Disney movies) because it's a mess lately.

Luismi is an ass, but this album always gets me emotional, lol.







Luismi is an ass, but this album always gets me emotional, lol. Reply

it was yesterday for central americans!

Aww I hope you enjoyed your special day too bb! ❤️😘

I used to HATE dubbed movies but then I realized Mulan is spanish is actually the best movie of all times. In english, it doesn't compare.

Ok pero Pocahontas con Susana Zabaleta es perfection

Viva México, cabrones 🇲🇽🙌🏽💖

Why did I think Vicente Fernandez was dead? Hmm. Guess not.



Edited at 2017-09-17 02:32 am (UTC) Reply

I thought the same thing when I made the post para ser honesto. I'm glad that Legend is still with us.

Sis dont even say that. Protect Chente at all costs.

After Joan and Juanga, I don't think I could handle losing him 😔

Chente is a latin-american icon, don't even joke about this.

You shit your mouth omg

how fuckin dare you

thalia kinda looks like a brunette gigi hadid in that gif

All im doing is chilling at my grandparent's place n watching ppl get wasted lol.

Same. My brother passed out. lmao.

Sup fellow Mexican ontders from Canada

Feliz Dia! Que chingue a su madre EPN y el America. Canelo better win or we are disowning him.

Every time someone mentions Canelo I can only think of one of my best friends, who says her dream guy is "un güero de rancho como Canelo." Whenever she gets drunk, she tells her (white American) boyfriend she'll leave him for one, lol.

Jaja. Canelo's body is nice tho and he's loaded so I get it.

lol that's hilarious

Viva México! Espero a ir a mi querido Nayarit pronto.

Viva México!!!! I just arrived semi drunk home from a fonda. We celebrate our independence day on the 18th (19th is for Military Glories) so it's been non stop celebrations since thursday night. I love it tbh

¡Feliz día de la independencia mexicanos de ONTD! México es un país hermoso con gente genial, que la pasen genial (e insulten gringos)

Great post OP <3



Great post OP <3 Reply

Crying @ insulten gringos lol yas

