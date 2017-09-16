Last Minute Post for the Creative Arts Emmys Broadcast

Fix the HTML on your source, mamas ❤️ Reply

FIXED. Forgot the end quote in my rush



Are you a mod? Thank you for approving so quickly <3



Yes! I'm taking a break from Breath of the Wild and took a peek at the queue. Didn't want to reject and have you resubmit for a quick fix. Xoxo

Nice to find someone who is still playing!

If the ingredients aren't toxic or include a large enough amount to induce toxicity and organ damage, it's still terrible fucking advice



https://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/1 07659479.html?thread=18497510359#t184975 10359



I know we're not supposed to delete comments, but it seems irresponsible to keep it up.



Hey, not to tattle on someone but I'm concerned b/c someone is literally posting potential recipes for poison in my post

If the ingredients aren't toxic or include a large enough amount to induce toxicity and organ damage, it's still terrible fucking advice

https://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/1 07659479.html?thread=18497510359#t184975 10359

I know we're not supposed to delete comments, but it seems irresponsible to keep it up.

Don't delete. Let me see what I can do. I don't think there's really much I can.

Consuming large amounts of plenty of benign plants or herbs can be toxic. Hell, even water can be toxic



And i just looked up the first recipe. It's wormwood.



https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Artemis ia_absinthium



Thanks. I feel like it's a liability because I do know that consuming a large amount of cinnamon can cause serious liver damage.

Consuming large amounts of plenty of benign plants or herbs can be toxic. Hell, even water can be toxic

And i just looked up the first recipe. It's wormwood.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Artemis ia_absinthium

Causes epileptic like convulsions and liver failure when consumed in large doses (the recipe calls for 14 tablespoons, which seems like a lot (in fact, it's SIGNIFICANTLY more than the EU allows in one bottle of absinthe)

People have consumed not even a tenth of the amount she recommended and went into seizures and advanced renal failure. She says she left out a word from the recipe but i still don't see an herbal tea guaranteeing abortion* and it's still shitty advice even if the recipes weren't dangerous (which they were as she wrote them)



*and found articles from scientists stating as much:



http://www.slate.com/blogs/xx_factor/20 11/12/21/a_woman_is_charged_with_self_ab ortion_for_drinking_herbal_tea_at_24_wee ks_.html



She says she's going to delete because i convinced her that one of the recipes called for a dangerous amount of wormwood

People have consumed not even a tenth of the amount she recommended and went into seizures and advanced renal failure. She says she left out a word from the recipe but i still don't see an herbal tea guaranteeing abortion* and it's still shitty advice even if the recipes weren't dangerous (which they were as she wrote them)

*and found articles from scientists stating as much:

http://www.slate.com/blogs/xx_factor/20 11/12/21/a_woman_is_charged_with_self_ab ortion_for_drinking_herbal_tea_at_24_wee ks_.html

So if she deletes it, it wasn't me ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

I already regret watching this. Derek Hough is rapping. Don't tune in, people. This is a flop show.

lmao. so bad you're not even trying to nurture your own post and discussion.

I'm not that cruel.

This is really bad

Okay guys, we're at Leah Remini's acceptance speech and they didn't have a camera on Elisabeth Moss so they fucking failed and this show is a flop and we can stop watching now. Good night everyone.



Congrats to Leah tho. I am watching her speech. Awww she's crying. Very powerful. Reply

this was such a rollercoaster for you. hope tomorrow is better <3

Lol I'll watch tmrw

And let someone else make the posts

hahahah awww

Speaking of making posts.... Kevin Hart's Insta right now 👀☕💅

I was like "Wait aren't these tomorrow" but I guess they've been every weekend for the past two weeks so.

Idk if they normally televise these awards tbh. I've never watched this broadcast before



Edited at 2017-09-17 12:41 am (UTC) Reply

The Emmys are usually my Oscars, but this year has so many nominees from stuff that I don't watch that I'm like "meh."



It's funny that we're in what is touted as a new golden age of television, and so many of those standard bearing shows just don't appeal to me.



That being said, I hope This is Us wins some stuff. Reply

Mte. I don't have cable or any streaming services to watch those shows. Plus I knew those show and actors would be nominated.



I see this is us sweeping all their awards. Reply

So glad i am dogsitting for my neighbors who have cable so I could watch this.



JK what else is on??

NDGT's vest was qt tho

I'm pulling for Elena to win.

Aww ok.

Is does it count for "unscripted song" if it's in a show or a documentary.

Hollywood can't even change their own damn selves.

The last people who need to win a sound mixing award were the people at the grammys!

I think that's the first time i've seen a poc mentioned in memoriam who wasn't a performer.

Girls is still happening.

So, what is good to watch on Netflix / Hulu / Amazon Prime today? I'm watching Little Evil but I'm not feeling it.

The Americans on Amazon Prime!

I've never heard of any of those little short shows. Media is truly wide spread.

