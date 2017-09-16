Bill Maher Says Any Member of Kpop Group Red Velvet Would Make A Better President Than Trump

Lmao. How random. Irene could be my president any day tho <3 Reply

i vote seulgi so i can be first lady!!

I support this tbh!!!

um...no i'm her wife

weird reference coming from him



the new rules segment where he did a ~southern accent for like 5 minutes straight was insufferable

Fran Lebowitz just called out Bernie Sanders on his shit. Glorious.#RealTime pic.twitter.com/GRRigN0IqQ — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) September 16, 2017

I thought it was hysterical. He's usually not funny at all but last night's show was the best ever--Tim Gunn and Fran Lebowitz. Fran got off some great lines: "New York City voted nine to one against Donald Trump, because we already knew him," and on Bernie Sanders: "I did not find him benign. I found him to be an unbelievably irritating, narcissistic old man."

yeah I've seen that dumbass clip already

Yasss Fran

oh you

true! except for irene cause she's against gay marriage

the contrast between this comment and the first one lmao

I've had messier faves ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

lmao bless. you can't stan a whole group anymore. or like any member of got7 basically

omg what.....bye girl

a homophobic icon, JB is shaking

What?! There goes my seulgi/Irene ship

apparently she isn't against gay marriage, she just said "i want to marry a guy" and they misinterpreted it, phew bc she;s my number 2 after seulgi

uhhh source? lol

Fake news

My condolences to Red Velvet being tainted by this statement involving two of the worst human beings in the world.

I couldnt have said it any better lol

Same.



Where can I send them condolence flowers? Reply

wait what??



i feel like colbert made a similar joke like this before. Reply

Colbert had a ongoing feud with Kim Tae-hee's husband.

lol wtf

wait Rain? lmao kim tae hee's husband

lol jk. LMAO hdu refer to him as her husband!! it was colbert who made him famous enough to win the 2011 Time's 100 poll!!lol jk.

LMAO

LOL

ONTD for president.

what are SM's connections in the american media that in one week maury and bill maher are talking about their groups lmao

lol i missed the maury thing pls explain

no idea who they are, but since the hair i pulled out of the shower drain this morning could be a better president than mango mussolini, he's probably right.

queens of coming of age summer bops!



God this is such a bop

isn't my usual style of music, but the video is super cute and the song super catchy. i've just saved it to a spotify playlist.

kpop song of the year

QUEENS this is such a classic song, like right after genie in my book

a modern classic

the kpop girl group currently putting out the best / most consistent music







Buy Rookie mini album on iTunes!

i mean, Stan, but also ew.

also, fuck bill maher and everyone who is responsible for giving him a tv show

She really looks like a perfect mix of Sohee and Taeyeon

Seulgi for President tbh #ImWithHer

Well he's not wrong for once but none of them are eligible for presidency b/c they weren't born here (unless the one who raps -- is there a rapper in this group -- was born here as seems to be the case with kpop groups)

It's a joke

STREAM RED FLAVOR ON SPOTIFY!



I mean, if you're taking everything literally, might as well try



Edited at 2017-09-17 12:16 am (UTC) Reply

Imagine being so obtuse

He should never name drop people! Don't taint people's faves, smh.

Seulgi is a queen tho







Edited at 2017-09-17 12:14 am (UTC) I mean.... ???Seulgi is a queen tho Reply

queen! I have trouble telling whether the other members are underwhelming performers or shes just too charismatic

a little from column A and a little from column B



yeri's always struggling but the tea is even she was confused as to why she debuted so early lol, and joy has poor stamina Reply

Parent

