Bill Maher Says Any Member of Kpop Group Red Velvet Would Make A Better President Than Trump
@billmaher would rather have any Red Velvet member as the president instead of trump lol. Get that promo gurlies pic.twitter.com/I08FWtZ6Qc— WENGOD (@almightyvelvet) September 16, 2017
Red Velvet made the news on 'Real Time With Bill Maher', with the host naming all the members as individuals he’d rather have as President than Donald Trump.
Get that free promo ladies
Source
the new rules segment where he did a ~southern accent for like 5 minutes straight was insufferable
Where can I send them condolence flowers?
i feel like colbert made a similar joke like this before.
lol jk.
I mean, if you're taking everything literally, might as well try
Seulgi is a queen tho
yeri's always struggling but the tea is even she was confused as to why she debuted so early lol, and joy has poor stamina