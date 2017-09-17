deadpool

Jennifer Lawrence looking gorgeous on Late Night With Seth Meyers



Drunk Jennifer Lawrence fesses up to being scared of The Haunting in Connecticut movie, spiking mother! co-star Michelle Pfeiffer's iced tea and fighting an aggressive "fan" at a bar.




Jennifer Lawrence talks to Seth about what it was like inviting her entire family to the premiere of her Darren Aronofsky thriller.



source source
Tagged: ,