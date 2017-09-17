Jennifer Lawrence looking gorgeous on Late Night With Seth Meyers
Drunk Jennifer Lawrence fesses up to being scared of The Haunting in Connecticut movie, spiking mother! co-star Michelle Pfeiffer's iced tea and fighting an aggressive "fan" at a bar.
Jennifer Lawrence talks to Seth about what it was like inviting her entire family to the premiere of her Darren Aronofsky thriller.
[Spoiler (click to open)]I liked it. It wasn't my favorite movie, and not my usual type of movie that I like, but I thought the symbolism was great, and I didn't read all the spoilers before hand, but I'm glad I knew about the Mother Nature/Adam and Eve/Cain and Abel,etc. symbolism beforehand, that way it made more sense to me. I wasn't expecting that part with the baby, that sure creeped me out. I just felt sad for her character, it was all about how Mother Nature just gives and gives and men (who I felt in this case, Javier Bardem was the devil and God mixed in one) just take and take and then move onto the next wife. But I could see why people who aren't familiar with that stuff wouldn't understand it.
i will say that the apocalypse scenes with kristen wiig and what not were so well done and beautiful, albeit horrifying. the transitions were phenomenal.
I definitely expected the religious symbols and iconography, but I think a lot of that was meant as a distraction or an overt aspect to it. All in all I think Jennifer's acting was superb as usual and she outdid all of her costars. I think this could have been so amazing if it was written by someone else and directed by him. Still way better than Black Swan tho. As long as JLaw doesn't try and start claiming she learned 18 years of ballet training in a year and a half with the spy movie she's doing she can never be as insufferable as Portman.
she look cute though.
I think people are being a bit ott in their hate for her over this story (this isn't aimed at you btw, but other comments i've seen where people have said what an awful human being she is for pouring drinks over his clothes). Having a drink poured over you isn't the end of the world, and people do it at bars a lot. I've thrown drinks on guys (or attempted to and had my friends hold me back) who have called me a slut for not dancing with them or groped me, don't really think there was anything wrong with my behaviour tbh
I miss her Letterman interviews :(
just two full hours of non stop anxiety pulled from my literal nightmares
first of all, Jlaw looks so young next to Javier it's GROSS and made me legit sick. like, there was just no real valid reason to have the age difference. not buying it.
the house is circular and the film is shot in close ups so there's just a lot of spinning and running around and confusion and it was nauseating
there isn't really a musical score it's just a lot of really intense and shrill sound effects (some of which were legit unbearable to listen to I had to plug my ears)
i personally have recurring nightmares where the theme is usually "something really high stakes happens, I try to warn/tell everyone, no one believes me or seems to care even though I'm screaming at them to DO SOMETHING or DON'T DO THAT or PLEASE HELP ME" and that's basically the entire movie only Jlaw is telling people to like, not sit on her shit or ruin her house or PLEASE GET OUT and everyone laughs at her
and the stakes just get more and more insane as the movie goes on, so at first it's "please don't go in that room" and then it becomes "please don't sit on my sink you'll break it" and then it's "please get out of my house" "please don't steal my things" "please stay with me" "please don't take my baby" etc etc nobody listens and like... ugh. idk if any of this is making sense I just fucking hated it and I still feel like I need to shower
I'm trying not to get to specific because I don't know how to do a spoiler tag and I'm lazy lol