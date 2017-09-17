Jennifer Lawrence looking gorgeous on Late Night With Seth Meyers

Her hair is so cute like that. Reply

I think so too.. Then again, I wear mine a lot like that :D love it Reply

watch later Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I liked it. It wasn't my favorite movie, and not my usual type of movie that I like, but I thought the symbolism was great, and I didn't read all the spoilers before hand, but I'm glad I knew about the Mother Nature/Adam and Eve/Cain and Abel,etc. symbolism beforehand, that way it made more sense to me. I wasn't expecting that part with the baby, that sure creeped me out. I just felt sad for her character, it was all about how Mother Nature just gives and gives and men (who I felt in this case, Javier Bardem was the devil and God mixed in one) just take and take and then move onto the next wife. But I could see why people who aren't familiar with that stuff wouldn't understand it. I saw the movie today, anyone care to discuss? Reply

the symbolism to me was overdone and obvious. i liked elements of it, but it needed to be pared down.



i will say that the apocalypse scenes with kristen wiig and what not were so well done and beautiful, albeit horrifying. the transitions were phenomenal. Reply

Yeah I liked the less religious aspects the most. Reply

I liked it but I still say she was the house/the house was her. Like I can't decide if she was in his mind or not but everything else was, and I think he abused the fuck out of her if she was real/an actual human.



I definitely expected the religious symbols and iconography, but I think a lot of that was meant as a distraction or an overt aspect to it. All in all I think Jennifer's acting was superb as usual and she outdid all of her costars. I think this could have been so amazing if it was written by someone else and directed by him. Still way better than Black Swan tho. As long as JLaw doesn't try and start claiming she learned 18 years of ballet training in a year and a half with the spy movie she's doing she can never be as insufferable as Portman. Reply

don't know what to make of that bar story..



she look cute though. Reply

At this point, I feel like she makes shit up frankly to seem more interesting. Or at least exaggerates them to the nth degree.



Edited at 2017-09-16 11:46 pm (UTC) Reply

i'm pretty sure miley called her out on it at one point lmao. Reply

the "that guy was soaked in beer AND CRYING" part was where she lost me. Reply

Ehh I don't blame her at this point, every talk show and every interview wants a funny new anecdote, it must be exhausting. Reply

LMAO at all the Trump Bots hating on her in twitter. Girl needs to dump Aronofsky for making a turd of a movie. Reply

I'm just wondering how long that relationship will last since the movie is tanking at the box office. If her Russian ballerina spy movie is a hit, the relationship will end in 3, 2, 1. Reply

they been dating since last summer or since filming if u believe radar online Reply

That anecdote about pouring beer on a guy is not a good look. I don't care if she was drunk. That behavior isn't ok. Am I missing something? Reply

idk, he asked her for a photo, she politely said no, then he said "fuck you" to her? it wasn't completely unprompted. Reply

If she wasn't exaggerating all that, I'm wondering if she's not all that charming to hang out with afterall

:/ Reply

I mean ia that the bar story is a but of a weird one to choose to tell but i kind of get it, he told her to fuck off cos she didn't want to take a picture. And she was drunk so wasn't gonna take it well anyway



I think people are being a bit ott in their hate for her over this story (this isn't aimed at you btw, but other comments i've seen where people have said what an awful human being she is for pouring drinks over his clothes). Having a drink poured over you isn't the end of the world, and people do it at bars a lot. I've thrown drinks on guys (or attempted to and had my friends hold me back) who have called me a slut for not dancing with them or groped me, don't really think there was anything wrong with my behaviour tbh Reply

dw it didn't actually happen Reply

lmao right there's no fucking way this wouldn't have made the news Reply

That bar story was not cute.. Reply

Seriously. Every part of it makes her sound horrible. Reply

Yeah and ppl who are excusing it need to get a good hard look at themselves 😒 Reply

mte Makes her sound like such an asshole. Reply

She must have lost a lot of weight, her face looks smaller. Reply

I was just wondering if she'd always been this thin :/ I hope she's okay and not losing weight bc she feels pressured to. Reply

from all her "funny" and "relatable" anecdotes she sounds like a major self-absorbed asshole. her PR people need to let the millennial word cloud go and make her shut the fuck up. Reply

wow, good thing she doesn't need to follow your script on how a proper lady should behave... Reply

IA. she is so insufferable. Reply

I don't think her and Seth gel as an interviewee/interviewer. Seth always seems like he's trying to keep up with her and I cringe (haven't watched this set tho).



I miss her Letterman interviews :( Reply

Just here to say she's been looking really lovely in this press tour and I especially like that little side braid 👍🏻 Reply

this was the most unpleasant movie going experience I have ever had

just two full hours of non stop anxiety pulled from my literal nightmares Reply

Yikes. From everything I've heard it's a hard watch, I've no desire to see such an uncomfortable movie tbh. Also, please feel free to spoil me about why it was so horrible! Reply

i mean the imagery is disturbing, sure, especially at the end but it was like... the tone and style that really killed me.



first of all, Jlaw looks so young next to Javier it's GROSS and made me legit sick. like, there was just no real valid reason to have the age difference. not buying it.



the house is circular and the film is shot in close ups so there's just a lot of spinning and running around and confusion and it was nauseating



there isn't really a musical score it's just a lot of really intense and shrill sound effects (some of which were legit unbearable to listen to I had to plug my ears)



i personally have recurring nightmares where the theme is usually "something really high stakes happens, I try to warn/tell everyone, no one believes me or seems to care even though I'm screaming at them to DO SOMETHING or DON'T DO THAT or PLEASE HELP ME" and that's basically the entire movie only Jlaw is telling people to like, not sit on her shit or ruin her house or PLEASE GET OUT and everyone laughs at her



and the stakes just get more and more insane as the movie goes on, so at first it's "please don't go in that room" and then it becomes "please don't sit on my sink you'll break it" and then it's "please get out of my house" "please don't steal my things" "please stay with me" "please don't take my baby" etc etc nobody listens and like... ugh. idk if any of this is making sense I just fucking hated it and I still feel like I need to shower



I'm trying not to get to specific because I don't know how to do a spoiler tag and I'm lazy lol Reply

Sounds like a made up bs story Reply

Could she mention alcohol a bit more during the interview? Reply

