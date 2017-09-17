Lady Gaga Calls Selena Gomez a ‘Warrior Princess’

why are other people suddenly giving interviews about her kidney transplant?? Reply

I guess because it was just made public Reply

edit: nvm i just saw selena had posted about it nvm



Edited at 2017-09-16 11:44 pm (UTC) Reply

This is just her friend's mum, I get what you're saying but this isn't Martha Hunt and Ruby Rose giving their hot takes. Reply

"Selena's friend" is a celebrity too lol



She may not be A-list but she would have been post-worthy before the transplant



Edited at 2017-09-16 11:42 pm (UTC) Reply

she was the best part of SLotAT lol Reply

honestly can gaga not with her fake lupus and then arthritis and now fibromyalgia Reply

Bullied

Depression

Anxiety

Abused

Lupus

Rheumatoid arthritis

Anorexia

Bulimia

Broken hip

Rape victim

Drug addict

PTSD

Fibromyalgia





You name it, she has it so more people would feel sorry for her. I forgot



Broken heart Reply

Plans for 2018:



UFO abduction,

Hit by a meteorite,

Sore throat. Reply

ONTD is so fucking gross when it comes to this shit, i get it its a celebrity circle jerk here but if some anonymous person on the internet talked about how people just didnt believe her about getting raped or having anorexia or being depressed you would support the fuck outta that girl wouldnt you?



ya'll are terrible human beings Reply

michael who? michael who? Reply

Jsyk, a lot of these diseases and disorders commonly occur together and are related, like rheumatoid arthritis and fibromyalgia, anorexia and bulimia, ptsd and rape.... it isn't so far fetched that she has them all Reply

Lmaoooooo I can't Reply

the selena news has taught me that people don't only disbelieve she has lupus, but also think that her kidney shut down due to drug usage and her friend gave up the kidney to save her and that all of these family/friends, caretakers, etc. are in on a massive scheme to cover it up.



i could never, ever deal with fame Reply

yea the way people have always commented on her lupus is gross. and IDK why they think that and her potentially having a substance abuse issue are mutually exclusive either. Reply

yeah, very true about it being both



i also think its weird how some celebrities get a ton of credit for being open about mental illness or mental health struggles, and anytime she talks about it, people disbelieve she could legitimately take breaks for her own mental health (or again, that it could be both) Reply

Apparently only perfect people get sick, everyone else is just being punished for their sins Reply

everything is a Big Conspiracy and every decision is made with 50 lawyers, 10 media strategists and 3 public relation experts.. lmao it would drive me mad. Reply

ngl, Whenever I see lupus mentioned, I always think, "it's never lupus!" But that's because I watched a lot of House, lol.



It's ridiculous the conspiracy theories people come up with, though. Reply

idk why people are so adamant she doesnt have lupus...

you can be an asshole and still have lupus, it doesnt cancel each other out, damn. Reply

Some of the comments in that first post about Selena's transplant were absolutely disgusting. I wonder if people would discredit her if she were still that squeaky clean Disney kid, pre-Bieber??! It's bad enough to have to deal with the physical and emotional impact of a chronic illness, but it's even worse when people accuse you of lying about being ill. As someone with a chronic illness, I definitely understand how she feels when people treat her like she's not as sick as she is. Reply

Ontd is filled with drug addicts and alcoholics so they can pinpoint those with Coke bloat or whatever. Reply

Shut up GaGa. Go cancel your tour. Reply

cancel yourself Reply

It's around the corner. She needs few more days to google what else is exist, she's running out of illnesses she hasn't used yet. Reply

Mte Reply

Gaga has always kissed and licked her ass for some reason. Reply

Enigma popstar is fun she wear burqa for fashion. Reply

Rme



Are they going to sing kumbaya next? Reply

she's so sweet <3 Reply

So benevolent of Kesha. Perhaps she can invite Gaga to be the opening act for her Rainbow tour. Reply

I love her more and more. Ontd needs to be more like her. Reply

lemme leave a positive comment in this post since there's so many haterz here



Get well gagz❗️ Reply

poor francia being reduced to friend when she has danced along side solange. this rudeness.

Reply

honestly i was shocked to click thru to her instagram and realize that she's Leti tbh and only bc she posted that tbt screenshot from the movie (which i still can't believe i know every line to) Reply

Lupus roll call hayyy Reply

there can only be one Reply

Lady Gaga is so RIGHT. Selena Gomez IS a warrior princess.



She's such an inspiration to me lately.



Reply

