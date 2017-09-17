Lady Gaga Calls Selena Gomez a ‘Warrior Princess’
Lady Gaga Calls Selena Gomez a ‘Warrior Princess’ After They Both Opened Up About Their Health Issues https://t.co/yqOTXJLKq2— People (@people) September 16, 2017
“Prayers & love to @selenagomez you are a warrior princess,” Gaga tweeted. “What an inspiration.”
The mom of Selena's friend also spoke out:
“The love between them has really grown. Selena is a great girl, and she also has a big heart, as does Francia. I’m very proud of both of them,” Almendarez said. “Francia has a huge heart because not anyone would just let go of one of their organs to give it to someone else.”
source
Edited at 2017-09-16 11:44 pm (UTC)
She may not be A-list but she would have been post-worthy before the transplant
Edited at 2017-09-16 11:42 pm (UTC)
Depression
Anxiety
Abused
Lupus
Rheumatoid arthritis
Anorexia
Bulimia
Broken hip
Rape victim
Drug addict
PTSD
Fibromyalgia
You name it, she has it so more people would feel sorry for her. I forgot
Broken heart
UFO abduction,
Hit by a meteorite,
Sore throat.
ya'll are terrible human beings
michael who?
i could never, ever deal with fame
i also think its weird how some celebrities get a ton of credit for being open about mental illness or mental health struggles, and anytime she talks about it, people disbelieve she could legitimately take breaks for her own mental health (or again, that it could be both)
It's ridiculous the conspiracy theories people come up with, though.
you can be an asshole and still have lupus, it doesnt cancel each other out, damn.
Are they going to sing kumbaya next?
<3
Get well gagz❗️
honestly i was shocked to click thru to her instagram and realize that she's Leti tbh and only bc she posted that tbt screenshot from the movie (which i still can't believe i know every line to)
She's such an inspiration to me lately.