Lady Gaga Calls Selena Gomez a ‘Warrior Princess’




“Prayers & love to @selenagomez you are a warrior princess,” Gaga tweeted. “What an inspiration.”

The mom of Selena's friend also spoke out:
“The love between them has really grown. Selena is a great girl, and she also has a big heart, as does Francia. I’m very proud of both of them,” Almendarez said. “Francia has a huge heart because not anyone would just let go of one of their organs to give it to someone else.”

