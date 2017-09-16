Friday Box Office Estimates
Friday #BoxOffice estimates: @ITMovieOfficial $19.2m; #AmericanAssassin @VinceFlynnFilm $5.76m; @MotherMovie $3.1mhttps://t.co/9ePaVAjekQ pic.twitter.com/9wrAXGZYX3— Box Office Mojo (@boxofficemojo) September 16, 2017
- IT holds up better than expected for a R-rated horror film and is on track to be the highest-grossing R-rated September release ever, fueling rumors that Warner Bros. has yet to greenlight the sequel due to considering splitting the series into three films.
- Mother underperforms and receives a rare F rating from Cinemascore, making it three high-profile box-office disappointments in a row for Jennifer Lawrence after Passengers and Joy, putting into question her box-office bankability as a lead actor outside of franchise films. (Has she ever even led a film to box-office success outside a franchise?)
Source: https://twitter.com/boxofficemojo/statu
Do you think the IT sequel should be split into two films ONTD?
Is anyone in this day and age really? Maybe Tom Cruise?
& even with international cuts, Mummy (sadly) made more then enough to profit.
She can go on based on her franchise popularity and her Oscar for years. It's not like this one movie is going to take her out. Do those assholes at Box Office Mojo ever write this trash about men or do they reserve it for women?
http://www.boxofficemojo.com/people/cha
just make it 3 hours if you have to lmao
i can't think of a point in the book where it would naturally split (although i guess they could be like HP7/8 and make the split at the weirdest part)
What's DOR?
i'd say it could've potentially been right after [Spoiler (click to open)]henry escapes the asylum with It's help, though i'm pretty sure he died in the movie so idk
i got couple of questions i don't know how to ask without not giving away too much, but was the movie kinda like a cult following? like second half i got more obsessive fan cult vibes . can someone explain to me the second half more?
Otherwise I haven't seen the film, but it does have a lot to do with religious and every character symbolizes something biblical.
i have seen black swan and liked that , but the whole time i was like jen is just saying what are u doing here please leave witch was my favorite
Who thought Stiles Stilinski could be an action hero?
He can't grow facial hair for shit (like me tbh), and he looks too rough with the long hair (and not in a good way).
Edited at 2017-09-16 10:59 pm (UTC)
I cant imagine a vaguely popular (teen) star, michael keaton, and John Carter will sell a movie well enough.
At least the Maze Runner had a built in following with the books.