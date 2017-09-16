Friday Box Office Estimates



- IT holds up better than expected for a R-rated horror film and is on track to be the highest-grossing R-rated September release ever, fueling rumors that Warner Bros. has yet to greenlight the sequel due to considering splitting the series into three films.

- Mother underperforms and receives a rare F rating from Cinemascore, making it three high-profile box-office disappointments in a row for Jennifer Lawrence after Passengers and Joy, putting into question her box-office bankability as a lead actor outside of franchise films. (Has she ever even led a film to box-office success outside a franchise?)

Source: https://twitter.com/boxofficemojo/status/909087223949139969
Do you think the IT sequel should be split into two films ONTD?
