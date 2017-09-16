Friday Box Office Estimates

I went into mother! positive I would hate it, but I thought it was delightfully weird and interesting Reply

it was werid i didn't hate it just confused at some parts but i kinda loved bitchy jens character but then again i would be the same Reply

interesting, why do you think she was bitchy? Reply

Yesss I'm glad IT is still doing so well! mother! was totally not what I expected, I wish it was more of a horror. The marketing was really off imo Reply

So I'm confused I read the spoiler about that end. It sounds like horror so is that the only gory part? Reply

There's gore throughout the final third of the film, not so much the beginning Reply

It's gory, but not scary or anything. It's the only gory part yes. Reply

putting into question her box-office bankability as a lead actor outside of franchise films.



Is anyone in this day and age really? Maybe Tom Cruise? Reply

I dont even know about Tom Cruise, The Mummy flopped didnt it?

Reply

american made is tracking to be reasonably well.



& even with international cuts, Mummy (sadly) made more then enough to profit. Reply

She can go on based on her franchise popularity and her Oscar for years. It's not like this one movie is going to take her out. Do those assholes at Box Office Mojo ever write this trash about men or do they reserve it for women?



http://www.boxofficemojo.com/people/cha rt/?view=Actor&id=jenniferlawrence.htm That kind of box office comment is always so annoying to me. In the first place, Jennifer's done a lot of supporting roles outside of her franchise work and the films have either done OK at the box office or won major awards. Serena was a big, fat, flop, but Passengers took in over $300 million (on a $110 million budget), so it's not like the studio lost everything. American Hustle made a profit and Silver Linings Playbook was massively profitable.She can go on based on her franchise popularity and her Oscar for years. It's not like this one movie is going to take her out. Do those assholes at Box Office Mojo ever write this trash about men or do they reserve it for women? Reply

Leo, Kevin Hart Reply

the rock Reply

I don't think there are really any stars who can basically guarantee a film's success. The ones who seem consistently bankable are really the ones who are good at picking their roles or comedians/action stars who basically have movies crafted around what they do best. Reply

Melissa McCarthy Reply

Splitting it into three films nooooo stop don't Reply

Ughhhhhhh my mom wants to see mother! next weekend with me and I really don't want to after hearing it's hot garbage. Reply

My friend and I both really liked it. Reply

Oh and I hope they don't split IT's sequel in two parts Reply

+1



just make it 3 hours if you have to lmao



i can't think of a point in the book where it would naturally split (although i guess they could be like HP7/8 and make the split at the weirdest part) Reply

you know damn well they're gonna do it anyway, hah Reply

Joy was a disappointment? Dang, I really liked Joy. Probably suffered from Jennifer Lawrence fatigue, but it was the most entertaining of the 3 DOR films she did. Reply

david o russell Reply

Link

TRASH Reply

Joy is an awesome movie that I consider underrated b/c it was in the wake of the overrated Imo American Hustle. Jennifer can be a miss in X Men, but was great in Joy really strong matriarch figure in that film. Reply

Joy was exhausting. She had a good performance tho. Reply

I thought it was sf lazy the way Joy ended with the exact same kind of 'twist' that American Hustle had, but at least her character wasn't one of DOR's classic ~hysterical women. Reply

i guess it's time for jlaw to take a whitewashed role then Reply

But Emma Stone will tell her it will flop Reply

I was gonna see It this weekend but it's been such a beautiful weekend here (it's Toronto so you gotta appreciate it bc before you know it it's cold af out) so I decided to enjoy the weather/outdoors. Sounds dumb but I feel like I gotta see it when the weather is trash as a #mood Reply

i'd say it could've potentially been right after [ Spoiler (click to open) ] henry escapes the asylum with It's help, though i'm pretty sure he died in the movie huh? where would they even split the movie?i'd say it could've potentially been right afterso idk Reply

*spoiler* i was unsure if he dies. the movie kinda made it seem like he did, but that would be changing the story a lot. Reply

we didnt see him die so he aint dead lol Reply

he just fell into the well so idk man he could be livin' Reply

ok i saw mother ! today

i got couple of questions i don't know how to ask without not giving away too much, but was the movie kinda like a cult following? like second half i got more obsessive fan cult vibes . can someone explain to me the second half more? Reply

I can tell you off the rip that mother! isn't a "cult following". That means that there will be a niche fanbase for the film years to come, we can't predict that here and now.

Otherwise I haven't seen the film, but it does have a lot to do with religious and every character symbolizes something biblical. Reply

i don't mean like book movie cult following i mean like fans being obsessive and etc,

i have seen black swan and liked that , but the whole time i was like jen is just saying what are u doing here please leave witch was my favorite Reply

Parent

when she's asking about fan cults, she's talking about people in the third act of the film. Reply

if you read the other post about this movie there's more in depth answers. but you're right it is kind of cultish and religion based stuff, from what people in the other post said. Reply

Jennifer Lawrence is making a career trying to out-Meryl everyone at as young of an age as possible, and the Academy will keep doing that for her. She'll keep making her money franchise or not until the nominations run out. Reply

Sheesh! What are the odds that American Assassin and mother! with make as much as they were predicted?

Who thought Stiles Stilinski could be an action hero? Reply

He was good in it, but I hated the movie. I'm positive ppl who watch Fox News were the majority of the ppl who watched this movie. Reply

He can't grow facial hair for shit (like me tbh), and he looks too rough with the long hair (and not in a good way).



i buy him as an action star more-so in Maze Runner with shaved face and shorter hair.He can't grow facial hair for shit (like me tbh), and he looks too rough with the long hair (and not in a good way). Reply

I hope IT keeps doing well! Reply

Me too



Edited at 2017-09-16 10:59 pm (UTC)

Is Dylan going to flop? 😢 Reply

the production budget on that was only $33m, it could recoup that. But Taylor is fucking movie poison so idk... Reply

