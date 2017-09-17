Chrissy Teigen has blasted InTouch for running a cover story that she and John were breaking up.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend celebrated their 11-year anniversary on Thursday
The model wants the world to know that she and John Legend are very happy together and she blasted INTouch for the fake story
Chrissy posted a screenshot of the cover announcing the split and she captioned “Oh in touch go f–k yourselves, you exclusively dumb pieces of trash”.
Edited at 2017-09-16 10:52 pm (UTC)
Cause it's her and she has to 'clapback' to every single thing anyone says about her
Idg why she can't ever just... let things go. Sometimes I like her for it bc she rly puts shitty ppl on blast but other times I'm just... exhausted by her lol.
Always have.
I don't see your point.
She doing too much.
But it sounds like a nerve was struck.
edit: and she re-tweeted that onion article about quivenzhane wallis being a "cunt" and then tweeted this: https://twitter.com/chrissyteigen/statu
Edited at 2017-09-16 11:15 pm (UTC)
If they care about the issue she's speaking on/if they agree with her, they're up her ass. But, as soon as they don't care or disagree, they trash her and bring up everything they've ever disagreed with her on.
Why couldn't this be your only comment, considering it directly relates to the situation we're discussing? You can't basically say you agree with her, but then call her out for saying it. It makes no sense.
"Why couldn't this be your only comment"
... Because I wanted to say the other part as well, I guess?
I agree with her to an extent but I don't agree with her way of going about things generally.
Also, it's so shocking to see how many of my friends believe shit from tabloid covers.... Sometimes they report back to me as if Jen Aniston is pregnant for real....