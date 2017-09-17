Chrissy Teigen has blasted InTouch for running a cover story that she and John were breaking up.

you go girl Reply

Thread

Link







Edited at 2017-09-16 10:52 pm (UTC) covers like this come out like weekly, why is it now a problem Reply

Thread

Link

Cause it's her and she has to 'clapback' to every single thing anyone says about her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is she friends w/ khloe kardashian? they remind me of each other Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

and she doesn't have shit else to do Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seriously. I swear she searches her name on google all day long. I wouldn't be surprised if she responded to this comment. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Idg why she can't ever just... let things go. Sometimes I like her for it bc she rly puts shitty ppl on blast but other times I'm just... exhausted by her lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

between this and the emily gratata post i'm quitting social media, there's just not enough thought filtering and what ends up coming out doesn't even make sense

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

3 qts in one comment! :) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









I don't know, but the problem is "covers come out like this weekly." The tabloids have always been fake news, and I'm getting really tired of of it. I mean, some people know it's mostly made up, but other (read: stupid people) believe everything they see in print or on the internet. Between FoxNews spewing propaganda for the past 25 years, the Russians manipulating FaceBook (and probably Google), we don't need more fake news from the tabloids when there's plenty of real news to cover. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Normally I'd agree, but this is Chrissy's personality to shit over anything negative re her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's probably a problem now bc chrissy and john's anniversary was this week, around when this was published so maybe she's just saying, fuck you for bringing down a happy time for no reason? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

And those involved complain about it all the time.



Always have.



I don't see your point. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why so defensive sis Reply

Thread

Link

k Reply

Thread

Link

Lol that's a bit much over a typical celebrity tabloid story Reply

Thread

Link

I think it's better to ignore those things Reply

Thread

Link

She doing too much. Reply

Thread

Link

Lol, I like her but in touch is irrelevant and this is a liiittle much. Reply

Thread

Link

Lying is their business.



But it sounds like a nerve was struck. Reply

Thread

Link

She has a kid now. When people have kids, they start thinking, "My kid is gonna hear about this, my kid is gonna be teased about this, etc." Things they gave a pass before suddenly become super annoying. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why do people here dislike her Reply

Thread

Link

probably jealousy tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





edit: and she re-tweeted that onion article about quivenzhane wallis being a "cunt" and then tweeted this:







Edited at 2017-09-16 11:15 pm (UTC) she's overexposededit: and she re-tweeted that onion article about quivenzhane wallis being a "cunt" and then tweeted this: https://twitter.com/chrissyteigen/statu s/305832953269862401 so basically to elaborate she spends all her time on twitter trying to be funny that she misses the mark and says a lot of shitty stuff, that being the worst of it imo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The thing about quivenzhane wallis is wrong, but that doesn't seem like the reason ppl dislike her Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Over-exposed? What does she do besides that lip-sync show on cable? Is she still modeling? I hardly ever see her doing anything, how can be over-exposed? If you don't follow her ass on Twitter how would anyone know what she's doing? What am I missing? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm actually starting to like her. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

do we have to? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I find the hated similar to anna kendrick - women who according to them are ~trying too hard to be funny. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





you know why. lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She's garbage and has one of the creepiest, ugliest smiles ever. And she aint all that cute to be a model. What being married to a light skinned bruh and having big titties can do for a woman. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I just find her annoying. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They vacillate.



If they care about the issue she's speaking on/if they agree with her, they're up her ass. But, as soon as they don't care or disagree, they trash her and bring up everything they've ever disagreed with her on.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

11 years???! Reply

Thread

Link

She's so... IDK. I just feel like she does too much. And sure it must be annoying to have false stories published about your personal life but still. :/ Reply

Thread

Link

"It must be annoying to have false stories published about your personal life but still"



Why couldn't this be your only comment, considering it directly relates to the situation we're discussing? You can't basically say you agree with her, but then call her out for saying it. It makes no sense.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

🙄



"Why couldn't this be your only comment"



... Because I wanted to say the other part as well, I guess?

I agree with her to an extent but I don't agree with her way of going about things generally. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think the typical response is "you can't respond to those stories" is pretty dated. If this crap ran in the 90s, one would have to make a solid effort to debunk it, by finding someone to print/carry your statement. Now, all you gotta do is make a social media post while taking a shit and the media latches on. I think that more celebs should do this tbh, it's not hard.



Also, it's so shocking to see how many of my friends believe shit from tabloid covers.... Sometimes they report back to me as if Jen Aniston is pregnant for real.... Reply

Thread

Link

She's so fucking annoying. Reply

Thread

Link