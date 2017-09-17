Chrissy Teigen has blasted InTouch for running a cover story that she and John were breaking up.



Chrissy Teigen and John Legend celebrated their 11-year anniversary on Thursday

The model wants the world to know that she and John Legend are very happy together and she blasted INTouch for the fake story

Chrissy posted a screenshot of the cover announcing the split and she captioned “Oh in touch go f–k yourselves, you exclusively dumb pieces of trash”.

