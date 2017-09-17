Kingsman: The Golden Circle Final Trailer (2017)

looks fun Reply

Thread

Link

This was a weird trailer lol.



HF potato prince Channing. Reply

Thread

Link

read this as potato prince charming and tbh it still works because he is so damn charming. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

im still soured over that last joke from the first movie tbqh. hope there's nothing like that in this, because it looks fun Reply

Thread

Link

what joke 😯 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The anal sex bit. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It really ruined for me what was an otherwise fun movie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol it's been like 3 years, get over it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that joke was the epitome of unnecessary. it ended the movie on a bad note for me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I got the joke they were making about the end of Bond movies, but it was really jarring/out of tone with the rest Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The movie would have been 100% perfect without that joke. Unfortunately the joke is so sour it ruins an otherwise enjoyable experience. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, that took the movie from a "they're making some interesting choices even if I'm not really enamored with the film" B+ to a "did they not have one single fucking woman anywhere behind the scenes in this shitfest" F.



So, yeah, I'll be giving this one a miss unless someone tells me that it goes out of the way to redeem itself. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I saw this movie on Thursday and...you may be disappointed. D: Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It seems like that joke fits perfectly with this kind of trashy, gratuitous entertainment. It's such a worthless movie that only has being "fun" as a redeeming quality, and degrading jokes about women are the type of fun the audience signed up for. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mark Strong 🤤 I'd blow him without a drop, come home straight to my mouth Reply

Thread

Link

GET IN LINE TBH Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You have excellent taste. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am ready for this! That reminds me I need to order the Kingsman Funko Pops. Reply

Thread

Link

I went looking for them yesterday; We have the ones for Ragnarok but not this yet.



I just want the Gazelle one so I have every pop of Sofia's characters that they made. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My mom watched the Channing Tatum interview on Ellen this morning and was adamant about seeing the first film bc she wants to see this one. She hates excessive cursing and any sort or violence in movies so I told her she might want to pass. But girl was so set on it and found a copy at our local library. We watched it a few hours ago and she LOVED it. I was and still am so confused by her reaction. Haha.



She about flipped when they asked eggsy to kill JB though. She demanded I tell her what he chose to do before it happened. Haha. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao your Mum sounds so cute Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was like that too. "If he kills this dog I'm turning this off." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

iirc, the original script had him kill the dog and the director wanted it but the studio said no Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thank god for the studio. It made more sense for his character to not kill/want to kill the dog. In the beginning of the movie he literally wrecked that car he stole bc he didn't want to hit a possum or whatever. Unless that was added to the original script too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









For science. Ok but will there anymore scenes like this?For science. Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was disappointed when his body in Eddie the Eagle didn't look like this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that was such a dumb movie, but i still enjoyed it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think he was supposed to look out of shape Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bae Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like him pero es feo LBR!! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'd flip fuck the shit outta him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The music in this trailer and the teaser one were fun. Can't wait 😊 Reply

Thread

Link

These movies are so fun and such lovely costumes too! I cannot wait. Reply

Thread

Link

the first one was the first movie the love of my life and i watched together.



i miss him so much Reply

Thread

Link

please drop the anal sex gag 🤞 Reply

Thread

Link

So excited. I really liked the first and this one seems a lot more fun. Reply

Thread

Link

they are both soo hot Reply

Thread

Link

The costume in this movie does it for me, I have never watched the first one and I have no intention of seeing this one but that orange suit in the poster is everything. Reply

Thread

Link