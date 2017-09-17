Kingsman: The Golden Circle Final Trailer (2017)
When their headquarters are destroyed and the world is held hostage, the Kingsman's journey leads them to the discovery of an allied spy organization in the US. These two elite secret organizations must band together to defeat a common enemy.
source
HF potato prince Channing.
So, yeah, I'll be giving this one a miss unless someone tells me that it goes out of the way to redeem itself.
I just want the Gazelle one so I have every pop of Sofia's characters that they made.
She about flipped when they asked eggsy to kill JB though. She demanded I tell her what he chose to do before it happened. Haha.
For science.
i miss him so much