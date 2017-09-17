New ‘Blade Runner 2049’ International Posters Highlight Cast
New ‘Blade Runner 2049’ International Posters Highlight Cast https://t.co/2gjlHPvM5s pic.twitter.com/6r4QZTu0hd— Heroic Hollywood (@heroichollywood) September 16, 2017
There’s a big A-list ensemble including Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Jared Leto, Robin Wright, Dave Bautista, Ana de Armas and Sylvia Hoeks
Get up close and colorful with this new batch of international ‘Blade Runner 2049’ character posters: https://t.co/Ou8c5Mqgx4 pic.twitter.com/mVWJA6QOvk— ScreenCrush (@screencrushnews) September 16, 2017
New character posters for Blade Runner 2049, tracking points to $40 million plus opening https://t.co/NhROzIP0dF pic.twitter.com/KoTpb05gVv— Flickering Myth (@flickeringmyth) September 16, 2017
source
source
source
http://gawker.com/talking-with-sean-you
that said, i do think from the start they should have considered using someone like cliff martinez or paul haslinger -- guys whose bread and butter are moody synth sounds.
Also, I didn't realize how much I wanted a Cliff Martinez Blade Runner score until you mentioned it. o_0
speaking of aronofsky, i bet clint mansell would have done a decent job. my dream besides cliff martinez is russ davies though. his score for the short film "controller" is excellent 🙏🏽 tbh there are a lot of electronic musicians that would have knocked it out of the park. tron legacy has one of the best film scores in recent memory thanks to the director thinking outside of the box and hiring daft punk. i wanna see more of that.
I wish Clint's Ghost in the Shell score was available to listen to. I really don't want to watch the movie. (Ohhh, found the score on Youtube n/m. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vXios61
Tron Legacy was outstanding. I also really enjoyed Anthony Gonzalez's (of M83) Oblivion score. Joseph Trapanese collaborated on both projects.
yep, oblivion had a stellar soundtrack too. kosinski has such a great ear for music, which might just be an underrated quality in a director. he knows what to ask for to get what the film needs. i think christopher nolan shares that quality.
I wanna see this movie
i wish they went a more artful direction w the posters