New ‘Blade Runner 2049’ International Posters Highlight Cast

I want to see this but Jared Leto is unsettling to me so idk...

lol my first thought

Same

I thought Ryan looked good in the trailer, but I don't think I'll see this.

what's sean young up to these days??

Not giving me the long awaited sequel to Dr. Jekyll and Ms. Hyde, that's what.

NOOO WHAT THE FUCK ugh. I knew she was out there but 🤦🏼‍♀️

Ewwwww. I'm glad she never got that catwoman role she was literally begging for and not just b/c she could never live up to michelle pfeiffer's performance

My dislike for Jared Leto means I am going to avoid this movie like a plague.

I'm sad that Jóhann Jóhannsson is no longer doing the score. I'm sure whatever the Zimmer collective produces will be fine, but I really wanted to hear Jóhannsson's take.

i hope they keep some of what he created. he's one of my favorite working composers and i'm sure whatever he wrote was gorgeous if nothing else 😢



that said, i do think from the start they should have considered using someone like cliff martinez or paul haslinger -- guys whose bread and butter are moody synth sounds.

I want to hear what Jóhannsson created for mother! as well.



Also, I didn't realize how much I wanted a Cliff Martinez Blade Runner score until you mentioned it. o_0

oh wow, was he working on something for that movie too? rough patch, dude.



speaking of aronofsky, i bet clint mansell would have done a decent job. my dream besides cliff martinez is russ davies though. his score for the short film "controller" is excellent 🙏🏽 tbh there are a lot of electronic musicians that would have knocked it out of the park. tron legacy has one of the best film scores in recent memory thanks to the director thinking outside of the box and hiring daft punk. i wanna see more of that.

I wish Clint's Ghost in the Shell score was available to listen to. I really don't want to watch the movie. (Ohhh, found the score on Youtube n/m.



Tron Legacy was outstanding. I also really enjoyed Anthony Gonzalez's (of M83) Oblivion score. Joseph Trapanese collaborated on both projects. Him and Aronofsky decided the film didn't need a score after watching it.I wish Clint's Ghost in the Shell score was available to listen to. I really don't want to watch the movie. (Ohhh, found the score on Youtube n/m. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vXios61 dlRg ) I've never heard of Russ Davies. I'll have to look into him.Tron Legacy was outstanding. I also really enjoyed Anthony Gonzalez's (of M83) Oblivion score. Joseph Trapanese collaborated on both projects.

shit, thank you for that find! i'm glad they didn't use his score so now it's untainted lmao. sounds awesome 👌🏽 proof of that movie's string of bad decisions.



yep, oblivion had a stellar soundtrack too. kosinski has such a great ear for music, which might just be an underrated quality in a director. he knows what to ask for to get what the film needs. i think christopher nolan shares that quality.

Damn, Hoeks looks different.

all these people are A-listers?

I'm ready to party!!

shit, is harrison really that ripped or is the studio pulling photoshop hijinks?

okay.... grandpa looks really fucking good 😍

I know, right?! I'd still hit it. lol

yaas, that entire spread is great.

lmao @ pic in 2nd tweet



I wanna see this movie

I saw this preview before IT and completely missed the fact that it was for Blade Runner...

orange and blueeeeeee

I really like the trailer I saw before mother! the other night. I'm letting myself get excited for this.

i want this to be good so bad

Me too. I'm trying to temper my expectations.

Why is this movie so white, especially with all the imagery. It seems so pretentious, hopefully it's good or at least ppl can make pretty gifs from it lol

