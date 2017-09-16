raz

Leah Remini Says Jada Pinkett Smith Is a Scientologist



In an interview with the Daily Beast, Leah Remini said, "I know Jada's in. I know Jada's in. She's been in Scientology a long time."

She said she never saw Will Smith at the Celebrity Centre [that's how they fucking spell it, the British way even tho LRH was American], but says, "I had seen [Jada] at the Scientology Celebrity Centre all the time." She also remarked on how both Will and Jada opened up a Scientology school, but they since closed it.

If they were scientologists, that might explain why their kids are a little on the weird side.

Also, are you ready for Leah Remini to accept an Emmy onstage Sunday? The editors for the live show better be fucking ready and have their cameras pointed at Elisabeth Moss!! Although I bet she leaves her seat as soon as Leah's category is announced lol. Oop I didn't realize the show wasn't up for any more categories. I'm so mad we didn't get to see that live. I hope Leah presents a category and they cut to Elisabeth Moss then! And I'm glad Leah won!

