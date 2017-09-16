Leah Remini Says Jada Pinkett Smith Is a Scientologist
Leah Remini insists Jada Pinkett Smith is a Scientologist https://t.co/PEXfGiNzMn pic.twitter.com/M8unxqe1XM— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 16, 2017
In an interview with the Daily Beast, Leah Remini said, "I know Jada's in. I know Jada's in. She's been in Scientology a long time."
She said she never saw Will Smith at the Celebrity Centre [that's how they fucking spell it, the British way even tho LRH was American], but says, "I had seen [Jada] at the Scientology Celebrity Centre all the time." She also remarked on how both Will and Jada opened up a Scientology school, but they since closed it.
If they were scientologists, that might explain why their kids are a little on the weird side.
i thought it was well established that the smiths are scientologists, so why is this news?
i think i'm going with leah on this one, the rumours were too constant
I think they pretty much are scientologists but they prefer to keep their contributions to the church private to avoid backlash
And jaden just goes man... I'm here.. but I'm not a real person.
I honestly kind of like him and hope he isn't a scientologist tho
Just A Little On The Weird Side
Jaden's twitter cracks me up
Also, they think that they have super powers and use code words when they talk. Scientology schools teach those kids to control their powers and about different universes. Which is why Jaden thinks that there is another world in mirrors
I'm annoyed that wasn't on live TV.
Also I was wrong. Leah's not up for anymore emmys. I guess they don't usually present best informational series during the live show. I'm glad she already won though. Let's hope she presents an award though and they cut to Elisabeth Moss as soon as they announce Leah's name lol
I think she also has more info than she shares. Like if she goes missing that info would be released. Her dad was in prison, Leah knows what's up lol.