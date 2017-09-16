Leah Remini Says Jada Pinkett Smith Is a Scientologist

expose ha Reply

Obligatory Reply

did they deny they were, ever?



i thought it was well established that the smiths are scientologists, so why is this news? Reply

i believe leah tbh Reply

interesting, i always thought they were and Jaden How Can Mirrors Be Real If Our Eyes Aren't Real Smith only solidified my belief, lmao.



i think i'm going with leah on this one, the rumours were too constant Reply

Thats so weird they deny it, I thought celebrities being Scientologists is suppose to be their big selling point and to get people to join. Reply

I think they pretty much are scientologists but they prefer to keep their contributions to the church private to avoid backlash Reply

yeah, i was pretty sure even tho they were always denying it and saying they were just good friends with tom cruise lol Reply

Lmfao in life of Kylie, Kylie is wigging out because she's going to the met ball earlier than everyone she knows and she calls jaden and is like JADEN?! Are you there already? I'm gonna come find you I have no friends!!!



And jaden just goes man... I'm here.. but I'm not a real person. Reply

Lmao he's so weird



I honestly kind of like him and hope he isn't a scientologist tho Reply

i like him too i like people who are genuine about their crazy Reply

rme i'm14andthisisdeep Reply

lmao oh goddd Reply

lmfao i love him, he must be trolling Reply

lmao Reply

I love Jaden. Reply

haahhahahahah my man Reply

Lmfaaao Reply

ik ppl don't like him but i have such a soft spot for him bc he's so weird Reply

lmao jim carey who tbh Reply

Lmao I love Jaden Reply

it's comforting to know his tweets aren't an act, it's who he is at his core Reply

i don't expect anything less Reply

lmao ilh Reply

I just want him and Willow to go back to school (preferably one not run by scientologists). Reply

Omg lol Reply

he is weirdly endearing! he showed up at a freshman class at mit this week and took some selfies with people i know. they said he was pretty nice.



Edited at 2017-09-16 11:44 pm (UTC)

I feel like 2018 is the year I just channel Jaden Smith as a performance art piece. Reply

Yass call them out sis



Edited at 2017-09-16 09:41 pm (UTC)

Her speech should include a list of celebrities who are low-key scientologists. Reply

EXPOSE THEM Reply

omg I'd be here for it Reply

What is your icon from? Reply

Girl is gonna lose that new CBS job... Reply

she better win!!!! Reply

I hope Leah wins tomorrow night. Her show and what she is doing is so important. I really admire her and how she doesn't hold back. Especially living in Hollywood surrounded by lots of Scientologists. Reply

...Are you ready for it?





I am. Reply

"why their kids are a little on the weird side."



lmao



Just A Little On The Weird Side Reply

I'm trying to be nice okay b/c I genuinely like them for some reason



Jaden's twitter cracks me up Reply

same here lmao Reply

same lol Reply

Scientologist belief that we have alien spirits in us and when the body dies the spirit takes over a new one. So, to them children are adults who can have a 200 yr old alien in them. They don't baby them or give them any strict guidelines. They are adults and do whatever they want.



Also, they think that they have super powers and use code words when they talk. Scientology schools teach those kids to control their powers and about different universes. Which is why Jaden thinks that there is another world in mirrors Reply

My friend used to make Facebook statuses Just Like That...it drove me legit crazy. Why capitalize every word omfg Reply

She already won and accepted it last weekend at the Creative Arts Emmy's. Reply

Oh shit you're right. For some reason I thought the show was still up for something that hadn't been awarded yet.



I'm annoyed that wasn't on live TV. Reply

they air tonight on FX though so if elizabeth moss was at the creative arts emmys there's still a chance OP Reply

it is up for outstanding information series at the main emmys so she could walk away with another win. Reply

That explains Jaden. Reply

And Willow, too. Reply

I thought this was known? With their scientology school and when they talked about how they parent their kids (they're really just adults, they don't discipline them, etc) it was apparently methods scientologists use to raise kids. I think that interview came out a long time ago though when the kids were younger. Reply

Yeah, i remember the info about the school but Will and Jada denied being scientologists so Reply

Leah is awesome and I'm looking forward to Nicole's win. Wonder if Elizabeth will leave the room when Nicole wins too. Reply

Elisabeth and Nicole worked on Top of the Lake: China Girl together. After she walked out of the room when Leah won at the creative emmys, she released a statement gushing over Nicole.



Also I was wrong. Leah's not up for anymore emmys. I guess they don't usually present best informational series during the live show. I'm glad she already won though. Let's hope she presents an award though and they cut to Elisabeth Moss as soon as they announce Leah's name lol Reply

Idt the cult is targeting Nicole as much anymore so i doubt its as big of a deal for them Reply

That's sad. But I'm glad she's exposing people. I hope she has good security. Reply

i liked how she said on the docu series this season "you and i are protected by our viewers and the support we have for this" about her and mike render and their show. i hope she continues to succeed Reply

Oh wow, that's powerful. She's amazing. I honestly don't think I'd have her guts if I was in her position. :/ Reply

On her family's reality TV show a few yrs ago, she had a guy hanging around that was her security.



I think she also has more info than she shares. Like if she goes missing that info would be released. Her dad was in prison, Leah knows what's up lol. Reply

