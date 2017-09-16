The author of 'Handbook for Mortals' is still trying it
DISCUSS: No, I Didn't 'Game' The New York Times Bestseller List https://t.co/9s25C79pUP says "Handbook for Mortals" author via @HuffPost #YA— Rachel Thompson (@RachelintheOC) September 15, 2017
-Lani Sarem (author of Handbook for Mortals) wrote an article for Huffington Post explaining her side, and how she didn't "game the bestsellers list".
-She claims her book really sold that many copies through fan conventions.
-Published the book with film rights secured so the major film studios wouldn't take all of the profits.
-Remains delusional and still believes her book deserves that spot on the bestsellers list.
-Still does not comment on the cover art plagiarism.
source
nicetryjan.gif
So... didn't u do exactly what ppl accused u of doing then?
Edited at 2017-09-16 09:53 pm (UTC)
the book sucks tho and she'll never be a leading lady w that mug
This reminded me to buy my tickets to Who The Fuck Is This Con 2018.
Weird shady shit going on.