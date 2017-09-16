seb ab

The author of 'Handbook for Mortals' is still trying it




-Lani Sarem (author of Handbook for Mortals) wrote an article for Huffington Post explaining her side, and how she didn't "game the bestsellers list".
-She claims her book really sold that many copies through fan conventions.
-Published the book with film rights secured so the major film studios wouldn't take all of the profits.
-Remains delusional and still believes her book deserves that spot on the bestsellers list.
-Still does not comment on the cover art plagiarism.

source

nicetryjan.gif
Tagged: ,