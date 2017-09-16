The author of 'Handbook for Mortals' is still trying it

i'm crying Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol I still find it hilarious that rookie of the year is involved in this Reply

Thread

Link

Lol love this tweet Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

how do things like this even get published? Reply

Thread

Link

n order to sell books at these events, I had to have books to sell. If I had purchased the books directly from my distributor, Itasca Books, they would not count as sales for purposes of the New York Times list. If they were purchased from booksellers — brick and mortar or online — they would count. While I didn’t limit my purchases to only those booksellers involved in the Times list, I did purchase books in bulk from booksellers to resell them later at events.



So... didn't u do exactly what ppl accused u of doing then? Reply

Thread

Link

lol ikr? She admits to buying her books herself, she's scamming, plain and simple. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Edited at 2017-09-16 09:53 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

What a perfect face #hearteyes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh my who is she? I'm stunned at the beauty Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's actress Nathalie Emmanuel. She's been in a couple of Fast and Furious movies and she's in Game of Thrones as Missandei. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

God... my friend saw her at a party and she's supposedly even more stunningly gorgeous in person I can't handle it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm so disappointed in Henry Rowengartner Reply

Thread

Link





the book sucks tho and she'll never be a leading lady w that mug like tbh if she really did sell that many copies (to herself and her managers lbr), then she rightfully earned the #1 spot imo. but NYT has always been shady for editing the list to fit a certain narrativethe book sucks tho and she'll never be a leading lady w that mug Reply

Thread

Link

Fan Conventions



This reminded me to buy my tickets to Who The Fuck Is This Con 2018. Reply

Thread

Link

Lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol this mess Reply

Thread

Link

i'm comforted by the knowledge that, if this delusional failure can write a book, then so can i. Reply

Thread

Link

Off topic, sorry. But I'm shocked and delighted to see a Hetalia icon in 2017. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love honoring the obsession my 16 year old self had with Hetalia. I'm glad you have such a positive reaction :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I heard a theory that a guy wrote the book for her, but agreed to publish under her name bc of movie rights being secured if it was under her name.



Weird shady shit going on. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I actually find it hilarious you can game the system by only buying a few thousand copies from select booksellers. I wonder if more established writers do this as well. Reply

Thread

Link

i wouldn't put it past publishers to do something like that to secure a return on a high advance Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Some do. There was a non-fiction book published back in March where the author did direct sales from her site that were guaranteed to go toward NYT status. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They do. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They definitely do. It's just that she got caught out for going WAY overboard with it on a terribly written book that no one would ever even mistake for being a legitimate best seller. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This book has been on the front page of Ingram for 2-3 weeks. A lot of librarians not aware of YA scandals are going to order this book because they think it's a high demand title. Reply

Thread

Link

the delusion is real. i'm pretty sure she shat out this book to streamline her way to a movie career but without some strong nepotism, she really doesn't have the face for it. Reply

Thread

Link



Okay but... is JC really your cousin? Reply

Thread

Link

I haven't seen him recently. Is he still hot? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I remember he looked almost exactly the same at the VMA reunion a few years ago, but I'm not sure if that is still the case. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He has...aged. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link