Marc Jacobs Faces Criticism for Cultural Appropriation Again




- in his nyfw fashion show for his spring 2018 collection, marc jacobs had white models wearing head wraps
- lead hairstylist guido palau says he considered the looks to be inspired by '70s glam'
- people have been criticising this, saying that head wraps have historically been worn by african and african-american women, and even today black women wearing them have been told that they look unprofessional
- marc jacobs received criticism last year for having white models in dreadlocks and responded with "I don't see color or race - I see people. I'm sorry to read that so many people are so narrow minded... Love is the answer. Appreciation of all and inspiration from anywhere is a beautiful thing. Think about it."

source 1 2 3
