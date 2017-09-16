Marc Jacobs Faces Criticism for Cultural Appropriation Again
- in his nyfw fashion show for his spring 2018 collection, marc jacobs had white models wearing head wraps
- lead hairstylist guido palau says he considered the looks to be inspired by '70s glam'
- people have been criticising this, saying that head wraps have historically been worn by african and african-american women, and even today black women wearing them have been told that they look unprofessional
- marc jacobs received criticism last year for having white models in dreadlocks and responded with "I don't see color or race - I see people. I'm sorry to read that so many people are so narrow minded... Love is the answer. Appreciation of all and inspiration from anywhere is a beautiful thing. Think about it."
source 1 2 3
It's not even her ~model face~ I think that's just legit who she is, she doesn't seem to try at all.
I mean, I know that there are rare occasions were random verbal assaults happen but the amount of times you see people claiming it DEFINITELY HAPPENED TO THEM is so absurd
Stuff like dreads as well, I mean so many white people have nose piercings, why isn't that considered appropriation?
Genuine questions. I'm a woc, but my culture's traditional wear isn't really ever worn unless it's during a festival of sorts.
lmao @ this racism is in the eye of beholder logic
a better example (tho idt nose rings are tied to any given culture tbh?) would be when riccardo used them a few years ago for givenchy - here
Re: idk
Re: idk
We're there any indian models walking? I didn't look at the whole collection
Re: idk
Re: idk
Those look like tichels as much as any other head coverings
Ever hear of a ghonella? I wish those would come back. They're awesome. It's a cape and umbrella in one.
we had a similar one called capote-e-capelo, but it's pretty much extinct.
The ends usually hang down, they're not knotted up top like that
Source: Me, a black person.
Also a few tweets is a "controversy?" 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄
Then why do so many of his modes are white and light?
And what about his makeup line that started with 20 shades of beige and 2 browns?