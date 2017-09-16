Marc Jacobs Faces Criticism for Cultural Appropriation Again

kendall does not look like a "model" Reply

Thread

Link

in that photo it looks likes she's been crying Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She always looks upset or at least in some sort of fowl mood.



It's not even her ~model face~ I think that's just legit who she is, she doesn't seem to try at all. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

its her idea of blue steel Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

there are cats that are better models than she is Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Kaia Gerber coming for ha! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

seems like after you'd been accused of cultural appropriation the first time, you'd go out of your way to not be in that position again.... Reply

Thread

Link

nah, I'm sure he or his people think black people are making a big deal out of nothing, yet again. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he really doesn't give a fuck

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

His is another level of white privilege Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If only. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If the person gave a damn they would try not to mess up again. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Didn't Kaia Gerber close this show? I know she closed someone big at least. Reply

Thread

Link

she closed alexander wang, I don't know about this show Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No it was Wang instead. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i thought she opened wang? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was teddy quinlivan Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she opened Wang and closed Jacobs Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I googled if women wore headscarves in the 70s and it's true that they did, but it was absolutely NOT that style. Reply

Thread

Link

I've wondered sometimes if/whether those headscarves that were in style in the 70s were originally also "inspired" by black cultures, but that back then people didn't give a damn, or much less than today. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh, absolutely this is the case too. I think some of the 1970s headscarf fashion could be inspired too from YSL's 1971 collection inspired by the fashion of women from occupied France in the 1940s. BUT Marc Jacob's here is doing what white girls with Dutch Braids where it's like, okay fine maybe you are wearing them from a different nonappropiative cultural place, but placed in this context considering your history no no no Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



yeah, the closest one i could find was this one (from the 60s) and i'm not sure if it's the same style Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

when i think of 70s headscarves i think of turbans, scarves tied around the head with the back flowing or knotted to the side/back of the neck.



Edited at 2017-09-16 09:13 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Man, I remember head wraps being a whole issue here last year because a white girl with cancer was wearing one and according to her, two black girls stopped her in the subway to lecture her about it or something. It was an uproar of people who thought she could wear anything she wanted vs. people who thought she was an ass/lying (her post did sound like an exaggerated lie tbh, like the youtuber version of a fact) Reply

Thread

Link

Story Time-Assaulted on bus and attempted murder for headscarf???? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

pretty sure she even started a hashtag that was something like #WhiteWomenWearingHeadWrapsDealWithIt . Such a warrior! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I never believe people who say they were stoped by whatever group to be yelled at about whatever thing



I mean, I know that there are rare occasions were random verbal assaults happen but the amount of times you see people claiming it DEFINITELY HAPPENED TO THEM is so absurd Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this reminds me of this right wing belgian politician who has/had cancer and wears a headscarf while standing on stage talking about how hijabs should be forbidden Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I read a lot about culture appropriation and turbans/headwraps, etc. And one of the basic's don'ts is copying a style that is very directly linked to one group of people/culture. Which is obviously the case with the style the models are wearing. Im 100% someone warned them and they ignored it. Reply

Thread

Link

I actually asked for friends' opinions on Facebook about it before, because it would be soooooo convenient for me to wear headscarfs/wraps (I'm white, with really long, annoyingly thick hair) but the response wasn't resounding enough for me to feel okay doing it in public. I now wear one in my house and it's really useful but tbh I'm just going to get my hair cut because it is unmanageable at this stage. I understand that white women have also worn head wraps and scarves over the years, but it would be read as appropriation and I don't want to be seen as promoting that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wish I could understand it more, if you're not hurting anyone why is it offensive?



Stuff like dreads as well, I mean so many white people have nose piercings, why isn't that considered appropriation?



Genuine questions. I'm a woc, but my culture's traditional wear isn't really ever worn unless it's during a festival of sorts. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Wear what you want Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I recently read a well received book written by a woc for white people and it covered this as well. She said that it's important to be aware that other people cannot just take it off and struggle with finding jobs because of it. She also said that when buying turbans or scarves(for a turban) it's important to make sure the money goes to the right place, so for example hijab shops. I feel with turbans its a very grey area. You have the popular insta hijabi nabila(bee) who has her own line of scarves and advertises with women who wear the hijab and who dont. Then you have a belgium turban brand who has both as well. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I don't see color or race - I see people. I'm sorry to read that so many people are so narrow minded



lmao @ this racism is in the eye of beholder logic







Edited at 2017-09-16 08:34 pm (UTC) lmao @ this racism is in the eye of beholder logic Reply

Thread

Link

mte, lmao. it's like when people talk about polka-dotted, red, purple, etc people. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seriously Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol yeah I saw that the other day...he's really trying it isn't he Reply

Thread

Link

it's obvious he does not give a single fuck Reply

Thread

Link





https://www.vogue.com/fashion-shows/spr ing-2018-ready-to-wear/naeem-khan#collec tion i was taken aback by this, Khan is indian but the models are not Reply

Thread

Link

and why is it wrong? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nevermind, I saw the nose rings. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they're not even wearing them correctly... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





a better example (tho idt nose rings are tied to any given culture tbh?) would be when riccardo used them a few years ago for givenchy - i think it's his right to use his own culture? aren't people on here forever telling others that if they are offered culturally-relevant items by someone of the culture (a sari, etc), that they are fine? how is this different?a better example (tho idt nose rings are tied to any given culture tbh?) would be when riccardo used them a few years ago for givenchy - here Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean he's Indian and he's the designer so... there's nothing wrong with this. Are you Indian



Edited at 2017-09-16 09:03 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, I feel like it's a little different since it's the designer's heritage



We're there any indian models walking? I didn't look at the whole collection Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hmm i mean the designer is indian but i wish he'd used indian models as well, then again i'm not indian so it's not my place to comment Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He is Indian. Why should he be prohibited from being inspired by his own culture and jewelry? He is experimenting with how it is worn and it looks kinda dumb when worn around the septum. But beyond that, it's his culture and he is free to borrow from it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There are so many cultures that wear head wraps like stop.



Those look like tichels as much as any other head coverings Reply

Thread

Link

For real. I live in Malta and it's windy/sunny as fuck and we wear head scarves to protect us from the weather. And not everyone here is Muslim or African. It's a Mediterranean culture, and all races are wearing head scarves here.



Ever hear of a ghonella? I wish those would come back. They're awesome. It's a cape and umbrella in one. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i've never heard of it, looks great. does anyone still wear them?



we had a similar one called capote-e-capelo, but it's pretty much extinct. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link







this gave me flashbacks to the iconic hat/umbrella/cape from "three hazelnuts for cinderella" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've never seen a tichel worn that way.



The ends usually hang down, they're not knotted up top like that Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Headscarves/wraps have been popular for decades across many different cultures and backgrounds. I don't really get the outrage over this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is this the same as a turban like what Elizabeth Taylor wore in the 70's?? Why is that racist? Not all fashion comes from blacks, deal with it. Having said that Marc Jacobs has always been scum. Reply

Thread

Link

i love this, lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Black people don't really like to be referred to as "blacks" jsyk it's very Jim Crowe-esque.



Source: Me, a black person. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Anything that looks vaguely non-European is cultural appropriation, I guess 🙄.

Also a few tweets is a "controversy?" 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 Reply

Thread

Link

"I don't see color or race - I see people."

Then why do so many of his modes are white and light?

And what about his makeup line that started with 20 shades of beige and 2 browns? Reply

Thread

Link

is there a signal we can flash in the sky to get jackie aina to roast him for 20 mins again?



Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like she has spidey senses, they're probably tingling. Expect a video within a week. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link