Harry Styles performs+answers questions at the Grammy museum; is shoe in for AOTY nom
#New | Harry at The Grammy Museum last night in LA, 9/15. pic.twitter.com/GX7pzL2uvV— Harry Updates. (@TheHarryNews) September 16, 2017
"The possibility of a future nomination for what is arguably one of the strongest albums of the year." - Variety— Harry Updates. (@TheHarryNews) September 16, 2017
He performed his new sindle "Two Ghosts" then was joined by producer Jeff Bhasker for a q&a session chaired by Cameron Crowe discuss making his debut album, Dunkirk and his views on the music industry.
#New | Harry, Jeff Bhasker and Cameron Crowe at The Grammy Museum last night , 9/15. pic.twitter.com/SJnK2aVS23— Harry Updates. (@TheHarryNews) September 16, 2017
#New | Harry with TashaJanine! #2 pic.twitter.com/h5IVEvV1t1— Harry Updates. (@TheHarryNews) September 16, 2017
#New | Harry performing at The Grammy Museum last night, 9/15. pic.twitter.com/l12lmHd3AA— Harry Updates. (@TheHarryNews) September 16, 2017
Harry talked about how making his debut album because he started without a label so could make the music he wanted rather than thinking about what the label wanted. But added in the 1D he didn't feel suppressed and could write what he wanted then too.
Harry on making his debut album pic.twitter.com/SzrAvD7bTA— Harry Updates. (@TheHarryNews) September 16, 2017
He said the most personal song on his album was "From the dining table" and personal songs are his favorite to listen too but he didn't think a song had to be personal to be good. He also said "From the dining table" was his favorite and most honest song on the album.
“Are the best songs the most personal songs in general?” pic.twitter.com/Hfd2cSgXJF— Harry Updates. (@TheHarryNews) September 16, 2017
Harry said his musical influences came from his parents, that his father listened to “a lot of Queen and Pink Floyd,” and his mother loved Norah Jones and Shania Twain, who Harry is also a "huge fan of". Producer Jeff Bhasker said though that any homage seen was not intentional take is that if any “homage” is sensed, it was not intentional “We were not thinking about [influences] at all,” he said, and said they recorded the album in a very "punk rock" way, the way "classic rock acts did".
Source 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Which Jeff Bhasker produced song is your fave ontd? Mine is All of the Lights
idk abt a possible aoty nod, what other artists released this grammy cycle? i know lorde did but she isnt rlly campaigning.
also didnt niall say he loves shania twain too? #narryisreal
Edited at 2017-09-16 07:24 pm (UTC)
I'm also not very optimistic about his chances for a nomination either. His album came out much earlier in the year and it's lost a lot of momentum due to not having a smash hit.
Which Jeff Bhasker produced song is your fave ontd?
Saturday Night by Natalia Kills
+ more Bhasker production
and kiss it better is prob my fave song that jeff has produced
its between kendrick or lorde imo
rise king!
I mean it's really popular commercially, but it's not ~deep (on the surface level, since it's more introspective about himself than anything) and I don't see old whites voting for it.
It's the Beck vs Beyoncé vs Adele conundrum
Do they want artistry or commercial success? Lmao bc Kendrick has bother but they're like *all the sudden idk wtf is going on*
Edited at 2017-09-16 07:52 pm (UTC)
The race is 100% between Kendrick and Ed. Other nominees will probably be Bruno, either Chris Stapleton or Miranda Lambert, and a rock/R&B album or another hip-hop one.
If he gets aoty nom instead of Lorde he's going to be my mortal enemy
Kiss it better. The best track on ANTi.