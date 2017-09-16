harry chest icon

Harry Styles performs+answers questions at the Grammy museum; is shoe in for AOTY nom





He performed his new sindle "Two Ghosts" then was joined by producer Jeff Bhasker for a q&a session chaired by Cameron Crowe discuss making his debut album, Dunkirk and his views on the music industry.







Harry talked about how making his debut album because he started without a label so could make the music he wanted rather than thinking about what the label wanted. But added in the 1D he didn't feel suppressed and could write what he wanted then too.


He said the most personal song on his album was "From the dining table" and personal songs are his favorite to listen too but he didn't think a song had to be personal to be good. He also said "From the dining table" was his favorite and most honest song on the album.


Harry said his musical influences came from his parents, that his father listened to “a lot of Queen and Pink Floyd,” and his mother loved Norah Jones and Shania Twain, who Harry is also a "huge fan of". Producer Jeff Bhasker said though that any homage seen was not intentional take is that if any “homage” is sensed, it was not intentional “We were not thinking about [influences] at all,” he said, and said they recorded the album in a very "punk rock" way, the way "classic rock acts did".

