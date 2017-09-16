Reporter Tweets from the Juggalo March on Washington
Caregiver Amanda Price and machine shop worker Donald Brown, in from Youngstown. They say Juggalos are a family of outcasts, not a gang. pic.twitter.com/yK3kIxM3B7— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 16, 2017
DC Democratic Socialists showed up in solidarity:
The Democratic Socialists of America are here handing out Juggalo-friendly snacks pic.twitter.com/h2kap5gkuB— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 16, 2017
Unlike Tr**p and his supporters, juggalos are pro-journalism:
The Juggalo March is definitely the first protest where I've said I'm a reporter and people have tried to hug me— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 16, 2017
"America is a country of weirdos. Celebrate it," shouts Juggalo Jacob Roman, 18, before aggressively giving me a hug pic.twitter.com/R0uoalL1WC— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 16, 2017
"People fear what they don't understand," says Ohio's Amy Puterbaugh, 36. pic.twitter.com/OEEHCQjTcr— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 16, 2017
Juggalo Jared Baxter, 17, drove a day from Missouri. "People don't understand what's different." pic.twitter.com/Z70RsdBAll— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 16, 2017
Dale notes that the rally has a few hundred people and is very calm and peaceful. There is also a so-called "mother of all rallies" pro-Tr**p demonstration that is "tiny." No confrontation so likely.
ONTD, are you down with the clown?
Edit: I think I'm down w/ the clown:
First speaker: Juggalos don't care if people are white, gay, black, trans, "fat as fuck" - "we're different, not dangerous."— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 16, 2017
Source
Source
Source
Source
Source
Source
Source
Although the reporter mentioned a pro-Tr**p rally was taking place at the same time. Maybe they were just being nice and taking a photo w/ them?
Although i wouldn't be surprised if there were some juggalo tr**p supporters :\
Edit: Oops didn't see the other pics included in the tweet in my lj replies. Those BLM comparisons are not a good look.
Edited at 2017-09-16 07:40 pm (UTC)
although SMH at the juggolos using BLM and comparisons to discrimination based upon skintone to their gang classification. it's not the same thing.
Edited at 2017-09-16 07:32 pm (UTC)
I also like some of the things the speakers have said based on the live tweets I'm following. Glad to hear them making pro-Black, pro-gay, pro-trans statements.
clowns are really having a moment rn
I don't know a ting about Juggaloo culture tho smh.