Reporter Tweets from the Juggalo March on Washington

The Juggalos are marching on Washington for legitimate reasons today. The FBI classifies them as a gang, so any juggalo arrested for nonviolent misdemeanors is likely to get a much harsher sentence. The gang classification also means they can be discriminated against in housing and employment. Washington DC correspondent for the Toronto Star reporter Daniel Dale interviewed one woman who was fired from her probation officer job because of her clown status.



DC Democratic Socialists showed up in solidarity:





Unlike Tr**p and his supporters, juggalos are pro-journalism:










Dale notes that the rally has a few hundred people and is very calm and peaceful. There is also a so-called "mother of all rallies" pro-Tr**p demonstration that is "tiny." No confrontation so likely.

ONTD, are you down with the clown?

Edit: I think I'm down w/ the clown:



