Reporter Tweets from the Juggalo March on Washington

Caregiver Amanda Price and machine shop worker Donald Brown, in from Youngstown. They say Juggalos are a family of outcasts, not a gang. pic.twitter.com/yK3kIxM3B7 — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 16, 2017

The Democratic Socialists of America are here handing out Juggalo-friendly snacks pic.twitter.com/h2kap5gkuB — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 16, 2017

The Juggalo March is definitely the first protest where I've said I'm a reporter and people have tried to hug me — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 16, 2017

"America is a country of weirdos. Celebrate it," shouts Juggalo Jacob Roman, 18, before aggressively giving me a hug pic.twitter.com/R0uoalL1WC — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 16, 2017

"People fear what they don't understand," says Ohio's Amy Puterbaugh, 36. pic.twitter.com/OEEHCQjTcr — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 16, 2017

Juggalo Jared Baxter, 17, drove a day from Missouri. "People don't understand what's different." pic.twitter.com/Z70RsdBAll — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 16, 2017

First speaker: Juggalos don't care if people are white, gay, black, trans, "fat as fuck" - "we're different, not dangerous." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 16, 2017

The Juggalos are marching on Washington for legitimate reasons today. The FBI classifies them as a gang, so any juggalo arrested for nonviolent misdemeanors is likely to get a much harsher sentence. The gang classification also means they can be discriminated against in housing and employment. Washington DC correspondent for the Toronto Star reporter Daniel Dale interviewed one woman who was fired from her probation officer job because of her clown status.DC Democratic Socialists showed up in solidarity:Unlike Tr**p and his supporters, juggalos are pro-journalism:Dale notes that the rally has a few hundred people and is very calm and peaceful. There is also a so-called "mother of all rallies" pro-Tr**p demonstration that is "tiny." No confrontation so likely.