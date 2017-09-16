got | winter dany

BBC To Air Documentary 'Harry Potter: A History of Magic'




- to mark the 20th anniversary of the publication of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, BBC will air a new documentary with an exclusive JK Rowling interview titled 'Harry Potter: A History of Magic'
- additionally, the British Library will run an exhibition with the same title which will be open from 20 October to 28 February
- this exhibition will include ancient texts and art which form an aspect of Harry Potter mythology as well as manuscripts and other items of Rowling's


source 1 2
