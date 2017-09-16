BBC To Air Documentary 'Harry Potter: A History of Magic'

Enough.gif



And I say this as a HP stan Reply

Uhoh, a Harry Potter post. Reply

"this exhibition will include ancient texts and art which form an aspect of Harry Potter mythology" is pretty cool though, I always liked recognising her naming and use of mythologies. Reply

But honestly, can we just turn this into a book post so I can complain about Catcher in the Rye? I'm wishful-think reading some homo-erotic tones to make it less horrible, but damn, Holden is a brat and no book with such a female character would ever be considered a literary classic. Reply

Least favorite book of all time (and I've read Twilight and the first 50 Shades, though the latter was read more as a joke with a friend). Reply

I hope my professor is ready for my monologue about how wrong he was to have us read it. Reply

He's a rich 16-y/o boy, of course he's a brat. Reply

ugh fuck that book. I read it in high school and 10 years later I still hate Holden with a passion. I really don't get why it's considered such a classic, I couldn't separate Holden's attitude from the rest of the novel and writing. Reply

I felt a bit sorry for Holden because of his brother and him sort of wanting to protect kids' innocence (if I remember correctly), but God, he was insufferable. Reply

Hey, I'll watch it.



When it sticks to hidden lore and not continuous retcons on Twitter to paint it as more progressive than it was (it wasn't), I still enjoy HP. Reply

I'm so tired of Harry Potter...



I seriously wonder if we are gonna get a HP cult soon.

Quidditch has been turned into a real sport 😬 Reply

i refuse to see it as a real sport until i can fly! Reply

i think of myself as the biggest harry potter fan around and the vast majority of this shit annoys me. the movies were fun but they were just so lacking I could never really think of them as truly part of Harry Potter. I cannot deal with adults who have like shitty Harry Potter merch and all kinds of shit.



and JKR has just gotten more annoying as time goes on. I'm truly unimpressed with the way she's behaved toward the series - she can't just let it live and be it's own thing. she's added so much unnecessary and shitty canon. HP is such a big fandom that there's an unbelievable amount of quality fucking fic that is just so beyond better than shit like the Cursed Child and the new Fantastic Beasts crap that it it's just obnoxious. anyhow if anyone wants any fic rics I'm here. I'm re-reading After the End for like the fourth time cus my current book sucked and I needed something to cleanse my palette. Reply

IA with everything you said. I pretty much ignore everything post Battle of Hogwarts (including the dumbass epilogue) and just pretend my headcanons are what actually happened. There's enough fic out there to satisfy me anyways.



Maybe not now, but a few years down the line I could be down with a Harry Potter TV series or something. Every season could be like, idk, 6 to 8 episodes long and it could be more true to the books while fleshing some characters out more. Reply

And hopefully with an age-appropriate cast for the adults/teachers D: Reply

I don't know why we're not getting a TV show. Reply

I so hope there will be a HP TV series one day. Reply

I pretty much ignore everything post Battle of Hogwarts (including the dumbass epilogue) and just pretend my headcanons are what actually happened.



Me too. Reply

man imagine a harry potter television show with a huge budget??? I would die Reply

ita

ive ignored all the additions that have happened since the final book and im glad i have



theres some nostalgic appreciation for the movies from me since i grew up watching them and can visualize the characters as the actors (minus ginny) but they missed/removed/ruined so many aspects of the books (see ginny again, ron & harry's friendship, etc etc) Reply

ita, I'm truly over her and this subpar shit she's been releasing since deathly hallows



cursed child was a turd. I still can't believe that trash is real Reply

I'd love a fic rec if you're still up for it! I've never read any fan fiction! Ever! So I guess what I would like is something that follows the original harry potter universe pretty closely (no gender swaps, alternate universe, etc.)



So yeah sorry if I'm being too vague but basically something where I read it and it just feels like another one of the books! I like when they are at hogwarts and I like it when they are a bit older rather than 11 year olds if that helps Reply

//holds their harry potter merch to their chest//



but i agree with everything else xD Reply

I wish I still had the excitement every time a new Harry Potter thing got announced but JK really got me burned out on that franchise smh. Reply

Will it be narrated by adorable world treasure David Attenborough?



no Attenborough, no care. Reply

oblig readanotherbook.gif



Although I remember appreciating the work JKR put into including mythological/historical references and symbolism into the places and names in the books, given that they were often clues to their narrative (though she might as well have renamed Remus Lupin 'Wolfy McWerewolf'; srsly, how did Hermione NOT see that one coming???) Reply

I didn't get "Remus Lupin" 😖



To this day, I'm deeply ashamed. Reply

i'd love to see this. i do enjoy the world she created. i mean i'd equally love to see an exhibit about another character i love from a different series that is also popular....but i do respect and understand people's hp love.





OT:

i bought these delicious frozen mozzarella burgers and wasn't thinking and forgot i didn't have an oven. Reply

Let them thaw and heat them up in a grill or microwave?



Let them thaw and heat them up in a grill or microwave?

i've been cooking them in a lowish heat for about 15min in a frying pan (with a skewed lid on top so it doesn't get soggy) and they seem pretty defrosted now, slowly warming up the temp and hoping for the best.



and oops, these are the sweet potato and spinach burgers. either way. they sound delicious Reply

I want actual tomes to come out for Hogwarts: A History and A History of Magic tbh. Idc about HP side stories. Reply

I want an Auror tv series. Reply

Geez harry move the fuck on.

Dude what is this from? Reply

So this will be another post where suddenly nobody really liked HP that much and people can't understand why media is still made based on HP.



Unlike The Cursed Shit and other unnecessary JK stuff, I'm looking forward to this! I love the story behind Rowling's writing of HP and the ideas that didn't come to be.



Give me an annotated Life and Lies of Albus Dumbledore! Also, because it's never said enough, justice for characters like Percy. I can't believe we're supposed to think Snape was okay and then hate on the mistakes of a young boy who always felt invisible and sometimes mocked within his own family. Reply

JKR could be so non empathic to some minor characters for no reason, like Cho as well. Reply

Percy was villainised in 0 to 200 quick. Reply

