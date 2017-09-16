BBC To Air Documentary 'Harry Potter: A History of Magic'
The documentary will air in concurrence with British Library's upcoming #HarryPotter: A History of Magic exhibition. https://t.co/MIzLrJQniz— Firstpost (@firstpost) September 15, 2017
- to mark the 20th anniversary of the publication of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, BBC will air a new documentary with an exclusive JK Rowling interview titled 'Harry Potter: A History of Magic'
- additionally, the British Library will run an exhibition with the same title which will be open from 20 October to 28 February
- this exhibition will include ancient texts and art which form an aspect of Harry Potter mythology as well as manuscripts and other items of Rowling's
source 1 2
And I say this as a HP stan
When it sticks to hidden lore and not continuous retcons on Twitter to paint it as more progressive than it was (it wasn't), I still enjoy HP.
I seriously wonder if we are gonna get a HP cult soon.
Quidditch has been turned into a real sport 😬
and JKR has just gotten more annoying as time goes on. I'm truly unimpressed with the way she's behaved toward the series - she can't just let it live and be it's own thing. she's added so much unnecessary and shitty canon. HP is such a big fandom that there's an unbelievable amount of quality fucking fic that is just so beyond better than shit like the Cursed Child and the new Fantastic Beasts crap that it it's just obnoxious. anyhow if anyone wants any fic rics I'm here. I'm re-reading After the End for like the fourth time cus my current book sucked and I needed something to cleanse my palette.
Maybe not now, but a few years down the line I could be down with a Harry Potter TV series or something. Every season could be like, idk, 6 to 8 episodes long and it could be more true to the books while fleshing some characters out more.
Me too.
ive ignored all the additions that have happened since the final book and im glad i have
theres some nostalgic appreciation for the movies from me since i grew up watching them and can visualize the characters as the actors (minus ginny) but they missed/removed/ruined so many aspects of the books (see ginny again, ron & harry's friendship, etc etc)
cursed child was a turd. I still can't believe that trash is real
So yeah sorry if I'm being too vague but basically something where I read it and it just feels like another one of the books! I like when they are at hogwarts and I like it when they are a bit older rather than 11 year olds if that helps
but i agree with everything else xD
no Attenborough, no care.
Although I remember appreciating the work JKR put into including mythological/historical references and symbolism into the places and names in the books, given that they were often clues to their narrative (though she might as well have renamed Remus Lupin 'Wolfy McWerewolf'; srsly, how did Hermione NOT see that one coming???)
To this day, I'm deeply ashamed.
OT:
i bought these delicious frozen mozzarella burgers and wasn't thinking and forgot i didn't have an oven.
Let them thaw and heat them up in a grill or microwave?
Edited at 2017-09-16 07:11 pm (UTC)
and oops, these are the sweet potato and spinach burgers. either way. they sound delicious
Unlike The Cursed Shit and other unnecessary JK stuff, I'm looking forward to this! I love the story behind Rowling's writing of HP and the ideas that didn't come to be.
Give me an annotated Life and Lies of Albus Dumbledore! Also, because it's never said enough, justice for characters like Percy. I can't believe we're supposed to think Snape was okay and then hate on the mistakes of a young boy who always felt invisible and sometimes mocked within his own family.
I just can't like Snape.
And that last moment between Harry and Petunia at her home didn't make me go like "aww, she's suffered too", it was more like "the nerve of this asshole (Petunia)".