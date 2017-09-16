raz

NPR Covers Taylor Swift's Silence on White Supremacy



This story was introduced with these quotes:

"They [white supremacists] think that, hey, you know, she's blonde, she's white, and she secretly hates the Jews."

The founder of the Daily Stormer said: "The entire alt right patiently awaits the day when we can lay down our swords and kneel before her throne as she commands us the go forth and slaughter the subhuman enemies of the Aryan race." He also said, "It's an established fact that Taylor Swift is secretly a Nazi and is simply waiting for the time when Donald Tr**p makes it safe for her to come out an announce her Aryan agenda to the world."

Brooke Gladstone interviews Mitch Sunderland who broke the story last year after interviewing M*lo Yiannopolous at The Grove mall when they ran into an alt-right girl at Neiman Marcus, "Shake It Off" came on, and that girl started singing and dancing and singing along. He saw the same thing at CPAC, a conservative convention, where young Republican girls were also singing to "Shake It Off."

Mainstream conservatives think she's a Republican because of her silence. She has the potential to lose out on a lot of money if she comes out against Tr**p -- not unlike the Dixie Chicks when Natalie Maines said she was ashamed Dubya is from Texas -- because her 1989 tour mostly played in suburban towns and the south which mostly went for Tr**p in the general election.

Mitch Sunderland notes that her response to attention from Nazis is complete silence, and Nazis view silence as approval. Host Brooke Gladstone notes it's not controversial to condemn white supremacy. And yet...

They also discuss how her music video "Wildest Dreams" hearkens back to colonial white dominance in Africa and how "Shake It Off" appropriates from Black culture.

So Taylor Swift's people have known about the Nazi obsession with Taylor Swift since last year, Taylor hasn't said anything to condemn anti-Semitism and white supremacy, and Nazis assume this means she approves of their agenda. This story is getting attention from the mainstream media and Swifties can no longer say she can't be aware of it because she's not on social media anymore.

