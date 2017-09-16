NPR Covers Taylor Swift's Silence on White Supremacy
Taylor Swift took on a defiant role for her new album. As @mitchsunderland reports, the alt-right is HERE FOR IT https://t.co/vm887VKJpD— On the Media (@onthemedia) September 16, 2017
This story was introduced with these quotes:
"They [white supremacists] think that, hey, you know, she's blonde, she's white, and she secretly hates the Jews."
The founder of the Daily Stormer said: "The entire alt right patiently awaits the day when we can lay down our swords and kneel before her throne as she commands us the go forth and slaughter the subhuman enemies of the Aryan race." He also said, "It's an established fact that Taylor Swift is secretly a Nazi and is simply waiting for the time when Donald Tr**p makes it safe for her to come out an announce her Aryan agenda to the world."
Brooke Gladstone interviews Mitch Sunderland who broke the story last year after interviewing M*lo Yiannopolous at The Grove mall when they ran into an alt-right girl at Neiman Marcus, "Shake It Off" came on, and that girl started singing and dancing and singing along. He saw the same thing at CPAC, a conservative convention, where young Republican girls were also singing to "Shake It Off."
Mainstream conservatives think she's a Republican because of her silence. She has the potential to lose out on a lot of money if she comes out against Tr**p -- not unlike the Dixie Chicks when Natalie Maines said she was ashamed Dubya is from Texas -- because her 1989 tour mostly played in suburban towns and the south which mostly went for Tr**p in the general election.
Mitch Sunderland notes that her response to attention from Nazis is complete silence, and Nazis view silence as approval. Host Brooke Gladstone notes it's not controversial to condemn white supremacy. And yet...
They also discuss how her music video "Wildest Dreams" hearkens back to colonial white dominance in Africa and how "Shake It Off" appropriates from Black culture.
So Taylor Swift's people have known about the Nazi obsession with Taylor Swift since last year, Taylor hasn't said anything to condemn anti-Semitism and white supremacy, and Nazis assume this means she approves of their agenda. This story is getting attention from the mainstream media and Swifties can no longer say she can't be aware of it because she's not on social media anymore.
I'd die of shock.
I dont think its fair tho that others can stay silent or support Trump (kanye) and not get half as much shit. I agree from her platform she maybe should say something, but Kevin Hart, The Rock, Justin Bieber have all been pretty quiet on Trump.
When she became a *feminist*, she brought that spotlight on her.
No one's checking for kevin hart
and the rock expressed concern on trump already
normally i agree with you, but taylor used feminism to sell her record so now it's time to pay up girl
kevin hart hasn't stayed quiet about trump - he straight up said said he won't joke about him b/c he doesn't want to alienate people, and has been dragged accordingly for saying that
the rock most definitely said trump was disappointing or something in his gq interview
justin bieber ain't even american.....but when someone asked him if he'd vote for kanye or trump he said he definitely wouldn't vote for trump
ANYWAY, barring all of that taylor is still responsible for trying to politicize her music/image with ~feminism only to the extent of it benefitting her
like i don't really think you wanna be aligning taylor with him lol
I don't believe she's a Nazi, I don't even believe she voted for trump honestly. But she needs to SAY SOMETHING like doesn't she have enough money yet?
Sure it's not her fault if this group is making assumptions about her but, like someone else said above, if nazis were saying this shit about me I'd make damn sure to correct them and call them out.
But do y'all really think all Germans supported nazis and wanted to kill Jews? Nazism prospered exactly because of people like that description of her you just came up with. All the people who thought oh it's awful but I better not get involved, because then nazis won't want to buy my shit. Like, idk in my heart that's almost just as bad. But so many white people wanna think themselves different from the nazis just so you don't have to be accountable for the privilege that position requires.
at this point, she no choice. you can't remain silent on that. and denouncing nazis isn't the same as "i don't talk politics."
Even now, many outspoken (white) feminists are still trying to tell black and brown folks not to "fight hate with hate" etc, instead of turning to their fellow whites and TELLING THEM to cut that sh*t out in the first place.
It's ridiculous and white allyship is a farce.
