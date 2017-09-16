NPR Covers Taylor Swift's Silence on White Supremacy

Taylor getting called out for lack of moral fiber? Loving that concept. Reply

Thread

Link

You know she'll ditch Joe shortly & try to bring out a black boyfriend. Reply

Thread

Link

~ who are you placing your bets on? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol she would never, lbr Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she tried with Drake not too long ago Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'd say Todrick if he wasn't gay. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

As if she would ever. Has she even had a black boyfriend in her music videos? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The most she'd do is a racially ambiguous light-skinned Latino, lbr.



Edited at 2017-09-16 06:19 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

never happening lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'd die of shock. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She should just duet with Ricky Martin, come on PR team hire me. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link



Fingers crossed it's Jesse Williams - the ONTD posts would be ICONIC! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I am cackling Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Trevor Noah. Get them Toyota Lasagna teas!



Edited at 2017-09-16 09:29 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

drag this snake for being so damn greedy she refuses to ostracize nazi money Reply

Thread

Link

Lol let me take my shower real quick and revisit this post in 30... Reply

Thread

Link

She's the worst popstar created from the last decade. She's gonna fall eventually, and it's gonna be great. Reply

Thread

Link

She is going to have shitty era even if numbers wise it will be successful, there is no way she makes it through without speaking abt Trump and she loses either way in denouncing or avoiding.



I dont think its fair tho that others can stay silent or support Trump (kanye) and not get half as much shit. I agree from her platform she maybe should say something, but Kevin Hart, The Rock, Justin Bieber have all been pretty quiet on Trump. Reply

Thread

Link

I think it's less of them being silent and more of her using feminism as a platform to gain support but never following through with it. Denouncing trump and Nazis is really all she would have to do for this to go away. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

but I don't think Bieber politicises his music?



When she became a *feminist*, she brought that spotlight on her.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think famous women are more frequently judged on how "feminist" their music/art/whatever is regardless of whether or not they actually label themselves feminists. Even if she hadn't called herself a feminist, I think Taylor would be undergoing the same scrutiny. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Bieber is Canadian, why would he get involved in US politics

No one's checking for kevin hart

and the rock expressed concern on trump already



normally i agree with you, but taylor used feminism to sell her record so now it's time to pay up girl Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

it is kind of unfair ig but those artists also haven't used feminism as a shield whenever they're criticized like tswift did. plus she's so popular w/ nazis that she should really come out and make a definitive statement against it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The others didn't have their face or lyrics used by Nazi's. She also used feminism for her last era before shit got real. That's the difference. Her silence speaks volumes that money is more important than her morals(if she's actually against them). As a black woman, I side eye the hell out of her. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol huh?? this random ass collection of male celebs.



kevin hart hasn't stayed quiet about trump - he straight up said said he won't joke about him b/c he doesn't want to alienate people, and has been dragged accordingly for saying that



the rock most definitely said trump was disappointing or something in his gq interview



justin bieber ain't even american.....but when someone asked him if he'd vote for kanye or trump he said he definitely wouldn't vote for trump



ANYWAY, barring all of that taylor is still responsible for trying to politicize her music/image with ~feminism only to the extent of it benefitting her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

but the alt right also isn't claiming any of those people as supporters. maybe it's not fair they think she's in their corner because she's blonde and white but i know if nazi's were saying that i secretly agreed with them i'd be sure to make it known i didn't. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

None of those people have been selling feminism to the public. You know your comparison makes no sense. Bieber goes around punching people, has said the n-word and treats his fans like shit, nobody expects anything from him. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

first of all, kanye got major shit from black people for saying he supports trump. second of all, i wish y'all would stop jumping to the first few black men and that know racist justin to excuse t*ylor of her shit. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol sis bieber has admitted to almost performing at trump's inauguration, said the n word on camera multiple times, stolen and profited from black culture, the list goes on tbh



like i don't really think you wanna be aligning taylor with him lol



Edited at 2017-09-16 06:53 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Kevin Hart uploaded this after the election. It's kinda hippy dippy *positivity wins in the end!!* but he doesn't sound happy about it https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=25Qmmq8 1cO4 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This article specifically talks about Taylor Swift being an icon for the alt-right. I don't know where Justin Bieber stands with them but I highly doubt Kevin Hart (a black man) and The Rock (a half black and half Samoan man) are in that position. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

bieber is a shithead and a mess, nobody is asking for his opinion on anything lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

correct me if I'm wrong but Kevin, Bieber and the Rock didn't use antiblack narratives to further their sales did they. She has been dubious about race for YEARS and especially in the wake of being caught her silents speaks volumes. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Its so off putting that she hasn't said anything about this. I don't think she actually supports those views but rather that she prioritizes potential loss of revenue above being a decent person. She's so rich she never needs to work again but she can't call out white supremacists? Come on. Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She just doesn't care which is worse. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This. I unironically and unapologetically love her music but this is not a good look and I'm side eyeing her hard.



I don't believe she's a Nazi, I don't even believe she voted for trump honestly. But she needs to SAY SOMETHING like doesn't she have enough money yet? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seriously.



Sure it's not her fault if this group is making assumptions about her but, like someone else said above, if nazis were saying this shit about me I'd make damn sure to correct them and call them out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte - even if she isn't actually a trump supporter, she is making it clear that she won't shun them because it still garners her money. And that's a gross set of priorities.



Edited at 2017-09-16 07:01 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

seriously, mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IA Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean ok, like maybe she don't support that stuff in her heart.



But do y'all really think all Germans supported nazis and wanted to kill Jews? Nazism prospered exactly because of people like that description of her you just came up with. All the people who thought oh it's awful but I better not get involved, because then nazis won't want to buy my shit. Like, idk in my heart that's almost just as bad. But so many white people wanna think themselves different from the nazis just so you don't have to be accountable for the privilege that position requires. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right??? This was a huge part of the holocaust Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

THISSSSSSS. As a jew you are 100% correct which I why I find her not calling out this shit so offensive. It's very simple too in this day and age to simply post the smallest thing as "anti-trump" or "anti-kkk" but she won't becuz it will inhibit her profits and that's fuckin disgustin Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Boop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

right, all she has to do is just say, at any given time, "i denounce tr*mp and neo-nazis" and that would be it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's exactly how I feel Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YESSSSSSSSSSSS Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

smh at this non-sc gif! <33 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sc gifs are too kind for this occasion :( lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Don't worry Taylor. Joseph will speak for you. Reply

Thread

Link

nnnnnnn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hate you Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Dead Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's not hard to denounce nazis and while their numbers aren't small, i really don't think they are as big as some think. it's not half the country, thankfully. but she's got no choice at this point, but to do a serious sit down interview, talk about the trial, talk about kanye, and spin it for what it actually is, 2 people making money. and then denounce this alt-right bullshit. where she is not their nazi queen.





at this point, she no choice. you can't remain silent on that. and denouncing nazis isn't the same as "i don't talk politics." Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I agree but even if she says something now everyone will say she is doing it for money. She really can't win which is why she should pick the side that has it on record she isnt a nazi sympathizer. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

if i were her, i think i'd care more about the moral impetus of denouncing nazism/distancing myself as much as possible than what people thought about my motivations. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Never gonna happen (esp with her). White people never call out their own, they'd much rather tell poc how to deal with oppression than actually speak truth to power / address the problem at the source.

Even now, many outspoken (white) feminists are still trying to tell black and brown folks not to "fight hate with hate" etc, instead of turning to their fellow whites and TELLING THEM to cut that sh*t out in the first place.

It's ridiculous and white allyship is a farce. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's going to have to say something at some point. The culture is growing more and more toxic by the day and it won't leave when trump leaves office. Now or never because it'll be too late soon if not already. Reply

Thread

Link

OT but i really need someone to talk to. i found out yesterday that i'm pregnant and will need to abort. i have no idea what i'm in for and i'm absolutely terrified...if anyone could talk to me i'd really appreciate it... Reply

Thread

Link





https://abortionfunds.org/need-abor tion/



i don't have personal experience with it, but I'm willing to listen if you want to shoot me a PM.



Edited at 2017-09-16 06:24 pm (UTC) I'm going to suggest you check out the abortion fund page for your state. Even if you DON'T need financial assistance, some state funds have hotlines where you can talk to people and they also have contact info for clinics in your state (which is important, because there are fake clinics that will try to counsel you out of getting an abortion, are anti-birth control, and just bad news in general -- it can be traumatizing for women to wind up in crisis pregnancy center, and they intentionally make it confusing for women seeking abortions and even open up shop next door or very close to clinics)i don't have personal experience with it, but I'm willing to listen if you want to shoot me a PM. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh I'm so sorry you're going through this. Even if you know it's the right choice for you, it can be a hard time. It's normal to feel lots of different things, and don't be ashamed of your feelings, they just come and go. Do you have anyone IRL that could support you physically during the day of? You should not have to be alone unless you want to be alone.



My thoughts are with you. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm really lucky in that my mom and best friend have both said they'll be here for me the whole way...i feel really dumb but one of my worst fears is that it'll hurt...i'm terrified of needles and this will be a million times worse Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I had an abortion at 18. If you need ANYTHING just PM me. 🖤 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't say anything in means of personal experience besides just offering you good wishes from over here. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You can ask me any questions you'd like - I've been there. It's a shitty experience but not scarring Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm so sorry you're going through this. ♥♥♥ Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm so sorry. I haven't been through the experience personally but I can tell you having been there for multiple friends that have that one of the things I watched a couple of them struggle with the most was the mourning process. Like they felt like they weren't allowed to mourn the fetus and it ended up being an important and necessary thing for them to move past it. Obviously that is not true for everyone but I just thought I'd let you know it's normal because it broke my heart to watch them struggle with it. Also make sure anywhere you go for medical care is not associated with any churches. I went with one friend went to get an official pregnancy test at a place she didn't realize was church affiliated and they took her to a room to talk to her for 45 minutes about how she would go to hell if she aborted. Like, you don't need that when you're already dealing with so much.



If you can, bring someone with you when you go to get it done, who can sit with you in the waiting room and be supportive and talk to you about dumb stuff so you don't sit there alone and freaking out.



I'm sorry you're going through this and I wish you the best. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





if you're in the U.S. search for abortion doulas in your area. services are usually free i think. <3if you're in the U.S. https://radicaldoula.com/becoming-a-dou la/volunteer-programs/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

im sorry youre going through this, i saw your other comments and im really glad you have a support system around you. sending love to you and i hope the recovery goes by quickly bb. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Do you have insurance? The first step for me was planned parenthood. They will give you the confirmation you need to either proceed with another gynecologist or with their own doctors, and they will talk you through EVERYTHING. I went through this last year and it was incredibly difficult because I didn't know who I could talk to about it. But please call Planned Parenthood above all else because a lot of clinics that pop up online when you do initial google searches are secretly pro-life Christian clinics that will emotionally screw with you when you call them. Get yourself a comfy pair of sweats, a nice hot water bottle or heating pad, and a lot of chocolates or some sweets that you enjoy. Honestly please message me if you need any specific information ❤️❤️❤️ Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm sorry you're going through this, but at least you live in a place (I hope) with access to safe abortions. It's a medical procedure. It's mostly uncomfortable. We're all here for you. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm an operating room nurse and we do electives at my hospital. PM me if you have any questions. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm so sorry bb. It's scary to have an unwanted preganancy but the abortion itself will likely be very straight forward (I've had two). I moved on from mine really well and never looked back and I'm sure you will too. Wishing you the best. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I had an abotion when I was 18. While it was painful, I felt so relieved afterwards it was all worth it. Looking back on it, my whole life would have been different if I'd actually had a baby back then. I probably wouldn't have finished uni, for example. Since that time I've been married and I have a son aged 23 now. I couldn't be happier with him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm so sorry. :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Here if you wanna talk, I've been through this <3 it'll be ok Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





https://www.allthewomenwehaveloved.c om/love-and-abortion/



https://thenib.com/nothing-feels-real-a bortion-comics-for-choice I had an abortion around this time last year, if you need someone to talk to, please PM me. Here are two links that really helped me: Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ngl i sort of love that the current climate has made it impossible for people like swift to just hide behind the ~it's rude/tacky to talk about politics bit. especially people like her who do it so as to not alienate a fan base Reply

Thread

Link