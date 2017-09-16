September 16th, 2017, 01:03 pm shittysoup New Canadian Music Post It's been 84 years!!Pierre Kwenders playing his new album for CBC MusicWhat are you listening to, ONTD?Video Sources: 1 / 2 / 3 / 4 / 5 / 6 / 7 / 8 / 9 / 10 Tagged: canadian celebrities, music / musician, new music post Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1313 comments Add comment
I've been listening mostly Morrissey, Deerhunter and The Brian Jonestown Massacre's album Revelation, while studying:
Edited at 2017-09-16 05:47 pm (UTC)
TWO new Kelly Clarkson songs
a new Hailey Steinfeld song
a new nick jonas song that I LOVE
a new sam smith song that I actually like
TWO new Taylor Swift songs
Edited at 2017-09-16 05:58 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-09-16 06:00 pm (UTC)
I pretty much only listen to older music now.
Edited at 2017-09-16 07:27 pm (UTC)