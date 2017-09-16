I'm listening to the new Emily Haines album that came out yesterday. I'm really loving it. Her voice is always so soothing to me.







I really like this song

Yaaaay, Alvvays! I'm sad that all their Toronto shows are sold out. Reply

I'm listening to the Gorillaz in honor of seeing them in 10 days. Reply

Yassss! Have fun bb <3 Reply

Omg so exciting! They're gonna put on an incredible show. Reply

Gonna check out Chad VanGaalen, thanks OP. I really dig the art style of these new Wolf Parade MV's, October can't come soon enough.



I've been listening mostly Morrissey, Deerhunter and The Brian Jonestown Massacre's album Revelation, while studying:







Edited at 2017-09-16 05:47 pm (UTC) Reply

omg there's been so much new music for someone with basic taste like me it's been amazing!



TWO new Kelly Clarkson songs

a new Hailey Steinfeld song

a new nick jonas song that I LOVE

a new sam smith song that I actually like

TWO new Taylor Swift songs Reply

The new Alvvays gives me life Reply

Edited at 2017-09-16 05:58 pm (UTC) Reply

O M G they're serious. Reply

I've been listening to Brand New nonstop since their album dropped



Edited at 2017-09-16 06:00 pm (UTC) Reply

