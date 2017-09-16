CBS not allowing critics to review "Star Trek: Discovery" before premiere

Not the press you need, CBS. Reply

But it's the one they deserve for how badly they've fucked this up. Reply

This is always bad news :/ Reply

nooo i was looking forward to this. don't let me down :( Reply

Ugh. I have no faith in this.



The show runner change sucks, the fact that it's a prequel sucks, the Klingon nonsense sucks... they don't got me. Reply

That's always a good sign Reply

That has me worried.



Tbh I'm afraid of how CBS is handling this whole show. The All Access bullshit. The delays. The weird times. The weird split season.



I don't trust any of this. Reply

ikr, am I supposed to put all these complicated, arbitrary dates on my phone to I remember?



And I'm a third-generation Trekkie, and not a single member of my family is signing up for this crappy streaming service. Reply

I don't trust any of it. I'm hoping seeing the premiere on CBS proper will put the fears to rest. But with how crappy the CBS All Access catalog is, if Discovery sucks, I wouldn't buy All Access just for one mediocre show, even if it is Star Trek. Reply

I seriously doubt that their target baby boomer audience is going to sign up for CBS All Access. They are more likely to watch episode 1 on TV then bitch to their family about online stuff. Reply

huh why is this bad news, what does it mean?

oh wait, is this just a way to get people to sign up with CBS access?



Edited at 2017-09-16 05:05 pm (UTC) Reply

anytime studios try to withhold material from critics it's usual because the material is awful and they don't want that to come out before it airs Reply

oh boy... Reply

It means they don't think critics will give it positive scores. Reply

Messssssssss.





The 25th can't come soon enough. Reply

wasnt this supposed to come out a year ago Reply

it has been delayed like 3 times now. Reply

Also anyone who's interested in the "why" of all the bad press surrounding this thing, check out these videos:











Reply

Jeez louise, they have not missed an opportunity to mishandle this show. I was SO here for this when they announced that Fuller was attached but this just sounds like it is gonna be a mess. I hope I am wrong :(



Edited at 2017-09-16 05:17 pm (UTC) Reply

Come on CBS, the critics are not gonn be as harsh as this as they were on The Orville so you might as well let them review it now. Reply

Oh shit, I thought the Orville had gotten good reviews. Reply

Less than stellar professional critic reviews, but audiences were warmer to it.



Team Orville tbh Reply

