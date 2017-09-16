CBS not allowing critics to review "Star Trek: Discovery" before premiere
CBS: Critics can't review Star Trek: Discovery until after it airs https://t.co/ankvuV5MPW— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) September 14, 2017
CBS is not releasing any screeners for Star Trek: Discovery for the press.
There will be press screening on Tuesday in New York and Los Angeles where critics will be show the first two episode but they are not allowed to post reviews until after the show has premiered next Sunday.
Star Trek: Discovery will premiere on Sunday, 24th September with a double episode premiere. One episode will air on CBS at 8.30 PM. The 2nd episode will be released on CBS All Access at 9.30 after the first episode finished airing. Subsequent episode will be released on CBS All Access every Sunday.
The 15 episode first season will be released in two batches. Part 1 will air from September 24th to November 5th. Part 2 consisting of the remaining 7 episode will air in January.
source
The show runner change sucks, the fact that it's a prequel sucks, the Klingon nonsense sucks... they don't got me.
Tbh I'm afraid of how CBS is handling this whole show. The All Access bullshit. The delays. The weird times. The weird split season.
I don't trust any of this.
And I'm a third-generation Trekkie, and not a single member of my family is signing up for this crappy streaming service.
oh wait, is this just a way to get people to sign up with CBS access?
Edited at 2017-09-16 05:05 pm (UTC)
The 25th can't come soon enough.
Edited at 2017-09-16 05:17 pm (UTC)
Come on CBS, the critics are not gonn be as harsh as this as they were on The Orville so you might as well let them review it now.
Team Orville tbh
Not that Rotten Tomatoes is anything to go by but it's getting a 21% with critics and 89% with audiences and every time they have adjusted the Nielsen ratings for that night it goes up so I suppose it goes to show that even if critics hate Discovery audiences might love it.