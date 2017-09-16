CBS not allowing critics to review "Star Trek: Discovery" before premiere




CBS is not releasing any screeners for Star Trek: Discovery for the press.
There will be press screening on Tuesday in New York and Los Angeles where critics will be show the first two episode but they are not allowed to post reviews until after the show has premiered next Sunday.
Star Trek: Discovery will premiere on Sunday, 24th September with a double episode premiere. One episode will air on CBS at 8.30 PM. The 2nd episode will be released on CBS All Access at 9.30 after the first episode finished airing. Subsequent episode will be released on CBS All Access every Sunday.
The 15 episode first season will be released in two batches. Part 1 will air from September 24th to November 5th. Part 2 consisting of the remaining 7 episode will air in January.

