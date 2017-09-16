Emily Ratajkowski Calls Out a French Magazine for Photoshopping Her Lips and Breasts

it's interesting to see them photoshop breasts and lips smaller instead of bigger but I guess the French have different standards of beauty. Still fucked up either way. Reply

This, on first glance I assumed the first picture was the photoshopped one. Reply

Isn't it that one? Her boob has a weird angle that prob came from the photoshop... Reply

I thought that we'd agreed as a whole that taking someone who's traditionally beautiful and traditionally thin and photoshopping her is fucked up. No matter how annoying they are. Reply

I can't muster up a fuck about this, sorry Reply

Why didn't you just say: I thought that we'd agreed as a who,e that taking someone and photoshopping her is fucked up. No matter how annoying they are.

Like, if not beautiful and thin it's okay?





Like, if not beautiful and thin it's okay? Reply

it's fair of her 2 be mad that they photoshopped her lip injections away

they were prob expensive Reply

I find her so fake and not pretty. she's looks/acts like the #9 Kardashian..or whatever Reply

She seems like the type who really only cares about stuff like this when it's directed at her. Reply

Maybe my eye sight is going in my old age, but the pictures don't look THAT different? Reply

Oh I guess her boobies are smaller/more perky. But her lips? Gf is reaching Reply

i tried to match the coloring a bit, but yeah i think it's obvious they touched up quite a few Reply

I think her lips look super different. Reply

Ok but am I the only one seeing the necklace being photoshopped in the original, between her breasts? Reply

Her lips look weird to me photoshopped smaller like that, and they didn't seem to do it for the rest of the editorial?? Reply

Lmao I dont even notice a difference





she looks awful in both Reply

Lol Reply

Lmao Reply

she looks better in the before pics Reply

Is she a singer or something? Reply

she's a model who is best known for being in the Blurred Lines video and played Andi in Gone Girl (because Ben Affleck saw her in the Blurred Lines video...) Reply

*because Ben Affleck wanted to gobble her boobs. Reply

she was in the Zac Efron summer hit We Are Your Friends Reply

a nobody really. maybe an instagram model?? idk I think she got ~famous foe being the naked chick in that music video Reply

She's a former NASA engineer. Reply

I don't find her all that pretty, I mean, she's conventionally attractive but I'm not seeing the appeal for her. Is she a good model? That photoshop job though, yikes, I'm really bad at noticing those things But that's a really bad cover. Reply

someone said she looks like an ostrich and its all i see now Reply

STOP omg I'm cackling!!!! 😂 Reply

That's all I see too. She's clearly beautiful, but she does look like an ostrich. Reply

I was going to make that comment. She's not ugly, but yeah. Reply

Thanks a lot now that's all I'm gonna see lmao Reply

Si, pero un avestruz tiene muchas habilidades únicas.



Si, pero un avestruz tiene muchas habilidades únicas.

her face looks so off Reply

i think the general appeal are her amazing boobs. she did a few nude work for erotica and art maganizes and stuff, i'm p sure she said somewhere that was how she landed the music videos (blurred lines + some other idk about).



Reply

Did they try to remove gravity from her boobs or just make them smaller? Reply

Think they made them smaller Reply

both. they made her lips smaller too. Reply

looks like they photoshopped her coat to cover more of her left boob too to make both of her boobs look more symmetrical in the final photo. the collar of her coat seems closer to the necklace in the edited pic.



Edited at 2017-09-16 04:50 pm (UTC) Reply

prob smaller. this is for the french public after all. Reply

i know people don't like emily and neither do i but this is honestly so sad. if i saw the edited one i would've probably not noticed how they shopped it but now that i know it's so badly done too Reply

I see the difference. That's shitty. Essentially telling the model and the readers they aren't enough.



Edited at 2017-09-16 04:42 pm (UTC) Reply

idk much about her, but to everyone who is like "looks the same2me", maybe invest in a pair of bifocals or smth Reply

K Reply

idk if it's boredom

she's a white feminist who knows how to get press

this'll get her some headlines Reply

bored and irrelevant a deadly combo tbh Reply

lmfaoooo Reply

Loll Reply

LOL Reply

she's an ~instagram model. all they care about is talking about how they look and getting their pictures taken. most be tiring Reply

