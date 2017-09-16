Emily Ratajkowski Calls Out a French Magazine for Photoshopping Her Lips and Breasts
the original, non-retouched photo
"Everyone is uniquely beautiful in their own ways. We all have insecurities about the things that make us different from a typical ideal of beauty. I, like so many of us, try every day to work past those insecurities. I was extremely disappointed to see my lips and breasts altered in photoshop on this cover. I hope the fashion industry will finally learn to stop trying to stifle the things that make us unique and instead begin to celebrate individuality."
the final cover image
This, on first glance I assumed the first picture was the photoshopped one.
Like, if not beautiful and thin it's okay?
they were prob expensive
she's a white feminist who knows how to get press
this'll get her some headlines