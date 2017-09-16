Megan Fox In Lingerie

idk why she didn't stay super famous

i remember everyone being obsessed w her around the time of jennifer's body then she disappeared Reply

She was blacklisted for a bit. She called Michael Bay "Hitler"' & talked about how domineering he was on set. Rumor was that Steven Spielberg wanted her gone & got her fired from Transformers 3. Micheal Bay started to bad mouth her to the press. Reply

Spielberg came out and said he never wanted her fired. That was Bay's team who was spilling shit to the press but tried to make it seem like it wasn't just him attacking her. Reply

she fucked with herface too much i think, besides she isn't a good actress Reply

she spoke up about a powerful man + isn't very talented as an actress, but is given crappy male gaze roles anyways (which has a time limit) Reply

Lol at me once thinking she'd be bigger than ScarJo Reply

She's beautiful when her face isn't done. Reply

She's so pretty. 😍 she looks really good. Reply

i used to stan hard for her in 2006-2010, too bad she fucked up her face and became a hasbeen Reply

I miss her spark in these pictures, but maybe that's just the straight men sexiness doing nothing for me. Reply

Her face just looks so odd now. Reply

best plastic surgery of all time Reply

yeah (i mean she did go overboard at one point) but she waaaaas sooooo gorgeous here Reply

for real though, I miss her freckly face. she didn't have to do a thing, and her JB face was not that great compared to the first Transformers film tbh

Good sis deserves better than this, career-wise. Put ha in a sci-fi movie, or time traveling remakes or smth. Or maybe.... Red Sonja...? Reply

Ooh I'd love her as Red Sonja! Reply

she looks great! people did ha so wrong Reply

LMAOOOOOOOOO Reply

I wish she hadn't fucked with her face so much :/



I wonder if she's happier doing tv. it must be easier, with such young kids at home Reply

This store still exists? Reply

I wish my eyebrows looked like hers Reply

