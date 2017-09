I thought she has been pretty consistently doing old songs? I remember seeing some old songs of her being sung by many different Mileys. Reply

Did she perform anything from Bangerz? Or is she going to pretend that never happened? Adore You could've been made into a country mix, Miley. Reply

She could've done the masterpiece "Rooting For My Baby" Reply

YESSSS Reply

Bangerz was such a solid album, i don't even care Reply

It's so weird because it was a GREAT album, it's just the shit she pulled to promote it was annoying Reply

i love we can't stop! Reply

It's such a good album so I hope not! Reply

Paying dead petz dust as usual. FLOP. Reply

I still listen to Pablow the Blowfish sometimes tbh. Reply

I'll forever love see you again



My fave miley song is driveway Reply

so i guess the driveWAAAAYYYYYYYYYYYY...will be the end of the road, be the end of the road Reply

LMAO Reply

I like The Climb because of the lyrics. I wish someone else sang it. I have yet to find a good cover. Reply

Kelly Clarkson should've sung it. Reply

She did, a while ago. https://youtu.be/1XN6MN5ZgZY Reply

That was our anthem my first two times (same year) in treatment for anorexia. lmao we were so naive that we were just gonna get out of treatment and overcome our EDs and no one was going to die or end up 50 lbs in a wheelchair or get hugely fat (ahem, me) Reply

I like "The Climb" but it always falls flat because it feels like it's building to something and then there is like no key change or anything. Reply

I love See You Again.



Should've sang 4X4. SMH. Reply

tbh Reply

I love this song Reply

iconic Reply

Every post makes me realises more and more just how attractive Miley is. Reply

I've always thought her eyes were pretty Reply

Everything about her, tbh. I never noticed her eyes in particular, but this gif has set me straight (pun intended). Thanks for keeping me on the right path. Reply

I have been ambivalent towards her until I saw her in person. I dont watch Hannah Montana or listen to her music so I mostly ignore her antics... but then I went to watch The Voice taping and she really was stunning. On the other hand, I also realized she has the worst case of verbal diarrhea. I am glad they edit half of her nonsensical ramblings on the show lol. Reply

that version of see you again is great. she's grown a lot as a singer, I'm hfi Reply

god I hate her singing voice. Reply

tbh here tho Butterfly Fly Away is my fave. I love that song so much. Then I Hope You'll Find It, Wherever I Go, I'll Always Remember You, and basically everything from the Hannah Montana movie soundtrack.



Oh and I like Wrecking Ball. Reply

did she get a botched nose job? Reply

i thought it looked a little bit weird too ngl Reply

I don't understand the aesthetic this era Reply

I don't think Miley herself understands anymore Reply

yeah i was wondering what's up with all the elvis imagery Reply

