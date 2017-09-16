Yoncé, Joan Smalls

No one wants to buy Johnny Depp's Kentucky horse farm


  • The farm includes a 7 bedroom property with a 4 car garage and three barns (no word on whether any horses are included in the sale)

  • Rick Dees of the weekly top 40 offered to buy the property for $1.4 million which was slightly less than half of what Depp wanted to sell it for

  • Depp is trying to sell off some of his homes to pay his debts and fund his extravagant $2 million a month lifestyle

