No one wants to buy Johnny Depp's Kentucky horse farm
Johnny Depp’s Kentucky horse farm fails to sell at auction https://t.co/PwQVfyLZkC pic.twitter.com/RUC1xD6lgS— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 16, 2017
- The farm includes a 7 bedroom property with a 4 car garage and three barns (no word on whether any horses are included in the sale)
- Rick Dees of the weekly top 40 offered to buy the property for $1.4 million which was slightly less than half of what Depp wanted to sell it for
- Depp is trying to sell off some of his homes to pay his debts and fund his extravagant $2 million a month lifestyle
ONTD would you live in Kentucky?
ETA: At the source it says there's shag carpet in the kitchen? Ew.
IDK I'd want one place where I had everything and called home and then just either rent or own tiny flats in places I traveled to a lot (like actors who are in LA a lot just rent out or own a small place, why get a giant fucking mansion if you don't even live there when you aren't filming?)
I already do ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Frankfort looks really pretty though.
2m a month lifestyle?! What a fucking loser
RIP.
Poor horses, that they had to be owned by Johnny Depp. :c
idk if I'd ever live in Kentucky (though I will admit the scenery can be gorgeous) but I've dreamed of attending the Derby dressed to the nines via Millionaires' Row someday.