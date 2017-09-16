No one wants to buy Johnny Depp's Kentucky horse farm

Just turn it into a safehouse for abused spouses, you alcoholic mop. Reply

Like he would ever be that self aware Reply

*elderly windchime Reply

End post. Reply

It would be amazing to buy something like that and turn it into an animal sanctuary.



ETA: At the source it says there's shag carpet in the kitchen? Ew.



Edited at 2017-09-16 03:46 pm (UTC) Reply

It still amazes me that anyone can blow 2mill a month. Blow half of that on me! Reply

what is he buying???? like damn if i was rich af i'd be doing some Spending too but that's beyond wht i even can imagine Reply

Liquor Reply

he has like 14 properties or something and his entire family basically expects him to support them all is what his financial advisor said in the lawsuit ('cause Depp tried to sue him for taking out loans) Reply

Well if you have a large staff to feed you lines and make your tea and wipe your bum... Adds up Reply

when you die, can i inherit your gif collection? Reply

Ha ha. Reply

I don't even understand what the appeal of owning so many homes is for these celebrities, unless they're investing in rental properties. It seems like going HAM on buying property is the #1 thing that ends up getting them in trouble with the tax man lol Reply

Agreed. Especially for actors etc who work all over the world most of the time. What is the appeal of having several empty houses just collecting dust? I can kinda understand it when it's someone who is set for life and doesn't work anymore. Reply

I could see like, wanting to have both an LA and a NYC house if you're back and forth all the time, but once you get into horse farms and castles and private islands and whatnot it's completely ridic. Reply

Right? 2 at most I suppose if you travel between two places on different continents consistently, but I'm big into the old-fashioned your house is your home, your castle thing. Reply

Saaaame. Like I know Daniel Radcliffe owns a bunch of property bc he was raised with rly good financial awareness (all of the potter kids seem to have been) and he has a bunch of rental properties and makes bank off of them. IDG owning a mansion in like every city tho. Plus wouldn't it never feel like home?



IDK I'd want one place where I had everything and called home and then just either rent or own tiny flats in places I traveled to a lot (like actors who are in LA a lot just rent out or own a small place, why get a giant fucking mansion if you don't even live there when you aren't filming?) Reply

i love the idea of having multiple houses all over the world lol thats legit my dream but thats more-so bc i am obsessed with architecture and spend half of my time browsing curbed, architectural digest and luxury real estate websites that i'll never afford lol oop Reply

It's literally my dream to own houses all around the world lmao Reply

Yeah I don't get it either. I understand having a place to rent in LA and NY if you go back and forth and if you're from a specific hometown a place there and MAYBE a place or two in Europe if you grew up there or prefer the lack of paparazzi but otherwise it just sounds like a hassle. Reply

Just the upkeep on those kinds of large properties plus the taxes you'd have to pay on the property each year would be significant. Reply

ONTD would you live in Kentucky?



I already do ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

lol, same Reply

I would never move anywhere south, so Kentucky is included in this narrative.



Frankfort looks really pretty though. Reply

someone buy it and turn it into a rehabilitation centre for animals and humans needing 2nd chances Reply

I would love a farm but not in America and certainly not in Kentucky lmao



2m a month lifestyle?! What a fucking loser Reply

What do I know about Kentucky? Fried chicken and Britney Spears. This concludes the list of what I know about Kentucky. Reply

Britney is from Louisiana... Reply

Oh. Just fired chicken then. Reply

Kentucky is where the Bowling Green Massacre took place.



RIP. Reply

Horses? Kentucky Derby? Reply

JLaw is from Kentucky I think. And Josh H Reply

that turtle bitch Mitch McConnell Reply

Bourbon! Horses! Basketball! Shit politicians! Reply

And the ARK ENCOUNTER and CREATION museums lmaooooo Reply

I still can't understand how he can spend $2 million a month. Like...that's just incomprehensible to me, lmao. Reply

If it's 2 million on NEW things every month then yeah I can't imagine that either, but it makes more sense to me if it's his lifestyle in general that costs 2 mil a month, all of those houses and probably a private jet etc. the fees for that must be insane. Reply

Even then $2 million seems like sooooo much. $24 million a year just to maintain a lifestyle? You know I'm not even a little rich because I cannot imagine that at all. Reply

Imagine having that much money and being so stupid about it, yikes. Reply

lmao for new things every month, I'm imagining his dishes, linens, chairs, etc are all single use. Eat dinner and throw away the whole kitchen when you're done. Reply

I would not live in Kentucky, Sam I am.



Poor horses, that they had to be owned by Johnny Depp. :c Reply

2 million a month? I don't think I could go through 2 million dollars in a lifetime lolol Reply

