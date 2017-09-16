Channing Tatum Lets It All Go for Ellen
-Channing dared Halle Berry at the Comic Con to drink a full glass of whiskey, and then sent her Magic Mike dancers when she was on the Ellen show, she then dared him to dress up like a princess and sing Let it Go.
source
What was the silliest thing someone dared you to do?
I have a truly humongous mouth though, and did the deed with ease. And ofc afterwards no one claimed THEY would cough up the money so there had to be a lot of cajoling >:c
Anyway, I ended up with $3 and a free box of slightly damp Altoids, so all in all it was a success.
Ngl, I'd watch that movie.
Kingsman 2
