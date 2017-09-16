This was one of the funniest things I've ever seen. He was such a good sport about it. Lmaooo. Reply

Not so much of a dare as a bet, but my floormates in college once bet me $5 I couldn't empty an entire box of Altoids into my mouth and keep them there for five minutes.



I have a truly humongous mouth though, and did the deed with ease. And ofc afterwards no one claimed THEY would cough up the money so there had to be a lot of cajoling >:c



Anyway, I ended up with $3 and a free box of slightly damp Altoids, so all in all it was a success.

What movie were they both promoting together at Comic Con?

The movie called 'we just fucked in the hotel earlier'

Ngl, I'd watch that movie.

I wanna see that movie.

I'm interested in directing that movie

Kingsman 2

lmao no one dared me to do anything interesting, it's usually drinking or kissing someone, in theory i'd like to be able to do outrageous things i'm dared to do but in reality i just decline lol

There must be something wrong with him, right? Has he ever done anything problematic?

That's what I want to know 🤔

his face

he isn't remotely attractive to me, but i adore him. charming potato <3

i don't necessarily know that it's HIS fault....but he gets a lot of praise for not being embarrassed by his stripper past and women get shamed. but that's just my £0.02

i think the only thing problematic that ONTD finds about him is how he called himself a high function alcoholic and how he may or may have cheated on Jenna before they got married.

he's been looking a little thicc lately

i'm sure he did this before for his daughter so nbd for him to do it. that ticket gun is cool and LMAO twitch's face.





Edited at 2017-09-16 04:16 pm (UTC)

Well he already did it on national tv:



I love him, he's always such a good sport and doing stuff like this.

knowing that Halle is diabetic makes me think drinking a huge glass of whiskey probably isn't the safest thing to dare her to do

Type 1 diabetics are usually quite skilled in knowing what not to do. Whiskey (if it really was whiskey that is) shouldn't be much of an issue if she's having lots of water after. And I'd be really surprised if she didn't have the upper arm implant that pairs with an app for alerts.

lol he's such a gift

He is so insanely gross, he's the closet fag that can only explore his sexuality by making fun of women and other gays, it's gross as fuck, yet everyone likes him!!! He is so untalented too, can't believe I ever liked him, he's now on my list of people I'll never give my money to.

Can we talk about how naturally he offered it up tho? 👀

👀 indeed

