mother! gets an F from CinemaScore



oh my. is it really that bad? oh my. is it really that bad? Reply

Thread

Link

it is. the first 40 minutes are pretty irrelevant to the story and its just jlaw getting verbally abused. then, when the movie actually starts, its just rapid-fire extremist violence and a really heavy handed critique of religious violence Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

holy shit whaaat Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thank you for saving me $12. With that said, I can't believe my fucking local theater is at $12 already tf



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i hear they eat a baby or something??? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i interpreted it more as a critique of the cult of the artist (not the entire movie, just that aspect of it). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's not a bad film. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No. Its totally Darren crazy and the latter part of the film has this prolonged sequence that outdoes Requiem for a Dream in intensity. Its maybe about relationships or celebrity or religion (maybe all of that), but its so bizarre and cinematically ridiculous on purpose- the way all his movies are except The Wrestler- that its not horrible a horrible experience unless you cannot gel with his madness and miss all the metaphorical stuff. The first half of the film IMO is really spectacular and the sound design might be some of the most effective ever done. I dont love the movie but this isnt for average people who want a straight forward story. Stick with Black Swan and The Wrestler if thats what you prefer. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yes one of the worst films I've ever seen along with guardians of galaxy 2 lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol I can place this ep but I can't remember the context of this quote? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] it's supposed to be a biblical allegory where jlaw is mother earth, bardem is God, ed harris is adam and michelle pfeiffer is eve lmao. the house is the planet. and it's just a long prolonged torture scene for jlaw where she gets walked all over and eventually trampled while pregnant, then beaten (why the houseguests call her a whole and a cunt), and her baby's neck is snapped and eaten. ends with a big fire and then javier bardem removes her heart from her burnt up body and finds a new young girl to enslave



its like a student film if you gave some pretentious student a $10 mil budget its like a student film if you gave some pretentious student a $10 mil budget Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Top Critics on RottenTomatoes are at 76, but I feel like a lot of them are hesitant to be too critical. Audience score is 42, which is very rotten.



That said, I know torture porn when I see it in the trailer and I have no desire to pay good money to sit through it, metaphor or not. There are other ways of shaping your metaphor. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A friend of mine watched it in venice and said it was a bad nightmare devoid of substance, booed from the audience. I guess it will be polarising... Reply

Thread

Link

I mentioned the same thing in another post and people were super quick to tell me I was completely wrong. Now I feel vindicated. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I didn't think it was that bad. It was mostly just disturbing with some heavy-handed metaphor. Reply

Thread

Link

Yea IA. I enjoyed it but at the same time, wtf am i watching Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the entire film was a heavy handed metaphor imo. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Exactly, but I guess I shouldn't have expected subtlety from an Aronofsky movie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

can someone spoil it for me?? Reply

Thread

Link

Whoa wtf.... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what in the even fuck Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao i wanna see this now Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] The baby is meant to represent Jesus and how he was sacrificed. Particularly how they're all partaking of its flesh like they do at Church. Just literally in this sense. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

...someone take Aronofsky's computer away from him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





No and i plan on watching a better, more nuanced film instead Reply

Thread

Link

Omg my mom was watching this one day. This show was so weird lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Christine's mum is looking good! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol tried to watch this when it comes but can't get into at all Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i cant believe so many critics liked it Reply

Thread

Link

given what i've read and heard about this movie, and knowing that they are actually dating makes me a little uncomfortable fo JLaw.



Also made me realize how many movies Aronofsky has made about relentless obsessive artistry or just obsessiveness. Reply

Thread

Link

yeah, he seems like a freak Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Aren't all creative types freaks? Lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol I was reading Meet Me in the Bathroom and he's mentioned a couple of times bc he hung around the same nightlife scene as these musicians and club people back then (pre-Pi), and every single one who mentions him/knew him says he was a massive prick. And I believe them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wanted to see it for the religious allegory but unfortunately the Muse/Artist allegory is trumping the fuck out of the first one; Idk wtf he was thinking really. Now it just reads like a regular dickhead director who wants to screw a young actress, so no thanks. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Audiences are going to hate this movie.....



I walked it knowing nothing and left knowing even less. Like i got the symbolism but if you ask me to describe or explain the movie i don't think anyone can. Nevertheless i still enjoyed it, especially when it gets absolutely disturbing near the end



Edited at 2017-09-16 12:56 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Will most people be able to pick up on the symbolism? People who generally like him seem to not have liked this that much so yea, I'd be surprised if the average movie goer did. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i'm sure many people won't. when i left the movie, i overheard one guy saying "what happened to the heart inside of the house?????" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol I had no idea and then once I read the meaning of it I was like oh now it makes sense Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nope, so many people miss it on first watch. Even people who grew up in Church might miss the allegory on first watch. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was sooooooo blatant and I haven't seen any of his movies. But the crowd I saw it with was v confused. I walked away confused at their confusion. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yes its super fucking obvious. if you anyone can't understand it it just means they're a dunce. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

...I kind of liked Solaris. Reply

Thread

Link

...same lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thirded XD Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh my

I'm trying to avoid spoilers for mother but I came in here to say that if it were not for my thirsty thirst for Clooney I think I would've walked out on Solaris. Good director and premise but it was just bleh I was so bored except for seeing Clooney's fine bare ass. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

right, I just liked the booty lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was good so idk what these people were smoking. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

the book is fantastic imo, the movie(s) are kinda meh but still enjoyable Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I haven't seen the remake but I saw the original and liked it. I've heard the remake is pretty loyal to the original so it can't be that bad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I only liked the scenes where they showed his butt Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the one directed by Tarkovsky right? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I did too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

to put it into perspective, the dark tower got a B. VALERIAN GOT A B-.

lmaoo Reply

Thread

Link

Valerian wasn't that bad. I went in with no expectations and enjoyed it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

When the sample size is only like 50 people between both of those movies i'm not surprised lol and i liked the latter. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mother is just really upsetting. i didnt know anything going into it, and i almost cried not because i was sad but because it was overwhelming in the third act. i think most people felt that way walking out lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i went and spoiled myself for it and yeah - i'm sorry you didn't know going in. it sounds vile. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was planning on watching cause l like horror movies but eh I'm not gonna spend $12 on a apparently boring artsy movie



I watched It last night, it was entertaining (aight)



Get Out is still the ultra superior horror movie of the year Reply

Thread

Link

it would have been fun if mother! was more horror-y, and it felt like it was going there at the beginning, but then it didn't. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah, that's what i've been reading. i was kinda ready to enjoy it as a campy over the top horror movie, but it appears that's not at all what it is. so yeah :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ohhhh thanks for that lol definitely not watching it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was about to complain that Get Out was last year, but no. 2017 just never ends. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Raw and The Void were pretty good horror films from this year. You should watch them if you haven't. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Get Out is sooooooooo so so good! I purposely didn't read or watch anything about mother!, but it was not what I expected at all lmao. I thought it'd be about idk a cult or something and they were gonna sacrifice her. It was okay, didn't love it didn't hate it, but it wasn't a horror to me. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I know we haven't yet hit peak horror season, but I refuse to believe anything is gonna top Get Out at this point. It's just so fucking perfect. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I really really hope Get Out gets an Oscar nom or two. I mean, isn't the point of expanding the number of nominations for Best Picture supposed to be that non-Oscar baity films can get in? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

impressive Reply

Thread

Link

I haven't seen it yet, but it's getting so many mixed reviews. Can someone be kind enough to spoil me the twist? Is Michelle future Jen? Reply

Thread

Link

That would have been more interesting.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no shes not. She literally a woman (shady ass woman lol) who shows up and does not like Jen at all. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] lol apparently michelle is supposed to be Eve, as in, Adam-and-, and Jen is mother nature, who man is destroying. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol I'm totally watching this mess idec Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Michelle is The Woman. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Michelle is a woman who shows up and doesn't like Jennifer because she doesn't have a baby. Her character is similar to Minnie from Rosemary's Baby - the first part of the movie is almost a remake of rosemary's baby. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



[ spoilers ]



In addition to what others have said, javier basically uses jlaw as a muse and for inspiration, but doesn't treat her as a human. she's just there to serve him and build their home and he ignores her needs and wishes. in the end, she dies and is replaced by a new young woman.



the film has a lot of themes and interpretations (like too many it's basically three films in one lol) but i think it's meant to also work as a critique on how hollywood uses young women, new muses and it girls~ all this is to say that I think michelle was specifically chosen for this purpose. michelle was once the young muse, and in the film she's giving jlaw advice on how to keep javier interested, etc. at times it appears she's also envious and bitter towards jlaw for her youth and fertility.



there's a lot of meta-ness to the film in general if you look at jlaw's life, her photo leak, and her relationship with darren.







Edited at 2017-09-16 03:33 pm (UTC) there's not really even a way to describe the plot and there really isnt a twist it just descends into madness. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Michelle is supposed to be some form of Eve



Her character is also what Jen's character is missing in herself. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Good. Someone spoiled me in another post regarding some of the violence and I went from wanting to see this movie go hoping it fails. Reply

Thread

Link