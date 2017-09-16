mother! gets an F from CinemaScore
mother! has entered the iconic pantheon of F-grade CinemaScore movies. pic.twitter.com/EPPcKisviE— The Film Stage 📽 (@TheFilmStage) September 16, 2017
- CinemaScore is a market research company that polls audiences in key markets on a film's opening weekend to predict the long-term box office forecast for movies.
- Scores range from A+ to F
- Since they only poll audiences members who are there for opening weekend scores are usually high (in the A-B range) anything lower is considered bad
- According to Wikipedia (Op note: I know, I know) only 11 other films have recieved an F grade from audiences including the remakes of Solaris and The Wickerman
ONTD, have you seen mother!?
oh my. is it really that bad?
its like a student film if you gave some pretentious student a $10 mil budget
That said, I know torture porn when I see it in the trailer and I have no desire to pay good money to sit through it, metaphor or not. There are other ways of shaping your metaphor.
Also made me realize how many movies Aronofsky has made about relentless obsessive artistry or just obsessiveness.
I walked it knowing nothing and left knowing even less. Like i got the symbolism but if you ask me to describe or explain the movie i don't think anyone can. Nevertheless i still enjoyed it, especially when it gets absolutely disturbing near the end
Edited at 2017-09-16 12:56 pm (UTC)
I'm trying to avoid spoilers for mother but I came in here to say that if it were not for my thirsty thirst for Clooney I think I would've walked out on Solaris. Good director and premise but it was just bleh I was so bored except for seeing Clooney's fine bare ass.
lmaoo
I watched It last night, it was entertaining (aight)
Get Out is still the ultra superior horror movie of the year
[spoilers]
In addition to what others have said, javier basically uses jlaw as a muse and for inspiration, but doesn't treat her as a human. she's just there to serve him and build their home and he ignores her needs and wishes. in the end, she dies and is replaced by a new young woman.
the film has a lot of themes and interpretations (like too many it's basically three films in one lol) but i think it's meant to also work as a critique on how hollywood uses young women, new muses and it girls~ all this is to say that I think michelle was specifically chosen for this purpose. michelle was once the young muse, and in the film she's giving jlaw advice on how to keep javier interested, etc. at times it appears she's also envious and bitter towards jlaw for her youth and fertility.
there's a lot of meta-ness to the film in general if you look at jlaw's life, her photo leak, and her relationship with darren.
Edited at 2017-09-16 03:33 pm (UTC)
Her character is also what Jen's character is missing in herself.