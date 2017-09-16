Yoncé, Joan Smalls

mother! gets an F from CinemaScore



  • CinemaScore is a market research company that polls audiences in key markets on a film's opening weekend to predict the long-term box office forecast for movies.

  • Scores range from A+ to F

  • Since they only poll audiences members who are there for opening weekend scores are usually high (in the A-B range) anything lower is considered bad

  • According to Wikipedia (Op note: I know, I know) only 11 other films have recieved an F grade from audiences including the remakes of Solaris and The Wickerman

source

ONTD, have you seen mother!?

