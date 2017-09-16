September 16th, 2017, 02:00 pm evillemmons Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel bond Jimmy and Stephen talk about making the perfect talk show entrance and Stephen reveals what he thought of Jimmy’s interview with former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.source Tagged: interview, jimmy kimmel, politics, stephen colbert / the colbert report Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 66 comments Add comment
All the videos from this made me happy lol
