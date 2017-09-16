CL

Lorde still loves CL



The VMA performer and good taste ambassador shared these kind words:

"I love CL! She's a good friend of mine, and I just think she's so wonderful. I’d love to do something with her. We’ve had some fun times hanging out,so that would be cool I think”



CL also took to the stage yesterday as the main headliner of the Genesis G70 event in Seoul, where she performed the soundloud hit Hello Bitches as well as the Billboard Hot 100 charting smash LIFTED, among others.

Check out her full set below:



Gwen Stefani was also present:




