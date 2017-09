Lorde still loves CL

Lorde talks about being friends with CL and wanting to work with her. 💖 pic.twitter.com/YOwwZBudXZ — We Love Chaerin ❤ (@WeLoveChaerin) September 15, 2017

170915 그웬 스테파니 Gwen Stefani 제네시스 g70 월드 프리미어 콘서트 pic.twitter.com/qctbQQFOz7 — 울트라 (@UltraTVXQ) September 15, 2017

The VMA performer and good taste ambassador shared these kind words:CL also took to the stage yesterday as the main headliner of the Genesis G70 event in Seoul, where she performed the soundloud hitas well as the Billboard Hot 100 charting smash, among others.Check out her full set below:Gwen Stefani was also present:source: 1