Lorde still loves CL
The VMA performer and good taste ambassador shared these kind words:
"I love CL! She's a good friend of mine, and I just think she's so wonderful. I’d love to do something with her. We’ve had some fun times hanging out,so that would be cool I think”
Lorde talks about being friends with CL and wanting to work with her. 💖 pic.twitter.com/YOwwZBudXZ— We Love Chaerin ❤ (@WeLoveChaerin) September 15, 2017
CL also took to the stage yesterday as the main headliner of the Genesis G70 event in Seoul, where she performed the soundloud hit Hello Bitches as well as the Billboard Hot 100 charting smash LIFTED, among others.
Check out her full set below:
Gwen Stefani was also present:
170915 그웬 스테파니 Gwen Stefani 제네시스 g70 월드 프리미어 콘서트 pic.twitter.com/qctbQQFOz7— 울트라 (@UltraTVXQ) September 15, 2017
