Mark Ronson sued over 'Uptown Funk'
Mark Ronson Sued Over 'Uptown Funk,' Way Too Much 'Bounce to the Ounce' https://t.co/heYmmaD4Jx via @TMZ— shirley (@sdevil20) September 13, 2017
- Mark Ronson is being sued by the Lastrada Entertainment Company, the music publishing house that holds the copyright to Zapp's 1980 funk classic More Bounce to the Ounce'
- Lastrada has said 'Uptown Funk' is a clear copy 'particularly the first 48 seconds'. That part is similar to the lyrics of the Zapp & Roger hit
- Lastrada is not only suing Ronson but Sony, Apple, Spotify and several producers to 'shut down future plays and sales of Uptown Funk
- Bruno Mars is not named in the lawsuit
- There are currently 11 writers credited on Uptown Funk and has been certified platinum 11 times.
Here are both More Bounce to the Ounce and Uptown Funk
Should have credited for sampling smdh.
The letters being those two similar chords.