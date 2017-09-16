Mark Ronson sued over 'Uptown Funk'

damn this is sf clear Reply

This is why most pop albums have 60/70 writers credited . Lawsuits like this are easily avoidable.



Edited at 2017-09-16 12:39 pm (UTC)

I feel like every year there's a new lawsuit for this song lol Reply

i hear the similarities Reply

I hear it.

Should have credited for sampling smdh. Reply

Oh dang, I was expecting this to be another stretch suit but this is reeeal similar. Reply

I think when it hit 0:40 thats when you really hear it. Reply

Yup the guitar smh Reply

i hear it, wasn't it sued by someone else too? Or was that another song. Reply

I never actually knew what Mark Ronson looked like until I wondered who that rando white guy in the Uptown Funk mv was. /csb Reply

I mean when you rip off terrible 80s songs to make a terrible new song that makes $$$$$$$ this is what happens?





Girl bye. The songs that Uptown Funk rips off of are not terrible Reply

Start|Run



CD 80s\JunkFunkthatAppeals2Millenials



RD <shitmusicfromthe80s ESC Reply

that's why beyonce has like 100 people in ha credits from using samples. she's covering her bases. learn from ha mark! Reply

Zapp are severely underrated (for better or worse Roger Troutman invented autotune). It's so sad what happened to the two brothers Reply

Except he never used autotune. He used a talk box, which is an actual musical instrument rather than a processor. Reply

I love that Zapp song, honestly thought the Uptown Funk rip was an intentional homage to the song lmao. Reply

Wait? I thought that was on purpose???? Jesus Christ Mark, pay the fucking royalties. Reply

Sounds more like Atomic Dog to me, but maybe my ears broken. Reply

Okay I can hear it more as it goes along. They all seem reminiscent of each other to me though. Reply

Good, Zapp are legends. Computer Love >>>>>> Reply

I think it's similar, but...not sure it passes muster for copying. Bounce seems like A, A, B, B while UF sounds like A, A, B, C.



The letters being those two similar chords. Reply

lol stop the guitar riffs are the fucking same. Reply

damn, that's distinct. I always wonder how much copyright complaints are valid when it's just a bass/rhythm thing, but that guitar came in and I was shook Reply

