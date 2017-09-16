September 16th, 2017, 12:35 am stewie_e Behinds the Scenes with Zombie Taylor Swift Watch as Swift undergoes her transformation from serpent to zombie in this behind the scenes clip from her "Look What You Made Me Do" music video.ONTD, what are you going to be for Halloween?Source Tagged: behind the scenes, music / musician, music video, taylor swift Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1212 comments Add comment
I thought there might have been some CGI with her zombie self but I guess not. This is actually really really cool.
but cool
I was already looking at balds caps online to order early... But I don't wanna shave my face for a costume.
If I could borrow a good wig from someone, I'd do a Conchita-esque drag.
Last year truly ruined Halloween and a local costuming holiday for me.
My kid just wants to stay in and eat candy and watch horror movies. But she wants to do it in zombie makeup or scar make up. We get a lot of tick or treaters at our door, it would be nice to scare the little kids.
Seems easy enough and comfortable. I'm too lazy to go extravagant anymore.