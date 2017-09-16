So the Deadpool make up artist was actually able to do it without CGI.

I thought there might have been some CGI with her zombie self but I guess not. This is actually really really cool. Reply

ewwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww





but cool Reply

make up artists that can do this type of makeup are so talented. Reply

Every year I say I'm going to make a Ghostbusters costume, and then not do it. I've been thinking about something ballet-related (shock!), maybe Black Swan. Welcome to 2000late. Reply

kinda really cool Reply

what are you going to be for Halloween?



I was already looking at balds caps online to order early... But I don't wanna shave my face for a costume.

If I could borrow a good wig from someone, I'd do a Conchita-esque drag.



Last year truly ruined Halloween and a local costuming holiday for me. Reply

Halloween is just an expensive parties (at theme parks) thing here, so I'm not dressing up as anything for it. Reply

I really want to be Baby and carry around a watermelon. I'll just be like "I carried a watermelon..." all night. Reply

It sounds like a cute but random costume but I hope you're not black because the imagery would be weird tbh lol Reply

My kid just wants to stay in and eat candy and watch horror movies. But she wants to do it in zombie makeup or scar make up. We get a lot of tick or treaters at our door, it would be nice to scare the little kids.



Edited at 2017-09-16 01:57 pm (UTC) Reply

