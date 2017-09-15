Whiteface

Harrison Ford Sort of Finally Comments on Affair w/Carrie Fisher




-He hasn't read her memoir, and it's not a subject he really wants to talk about: “Oh, I don't know. I don't know. You know, with Carrie's untimely passing, I don't really feel that it's a subject that I want to discuss.”

-He had an advanced warning "to a degree" that the subject would come up but still found it strange to have been included.

-Wouldn't answer when asked if he personally preferred that the book had never been written

source
have you ever been asked to comment on your past infidelities?
