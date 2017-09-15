Harrison Ford Sort of Finally Comments on Affair w/Carrie Fisher
-He hasn't read her memoir, and it's not a subject he really wants to talk about: “Oh, I don't know. I don't know. You know, with Carrie's untimely passing, I don't really feel that it's a subject that I want to discuss.”
-He had an advanced warning "to a degree" that the subject would come up but still found it strange to have been included.
-Wouldn't answer when asked if he personally preferred that the book had never been written
have you ever been asked to comment on your past infidelities?
i still can't believe she's gone
It's happened to me a couple of times and I remember being furious but I'm actually chill with one of them now and even attended his wedding. The other one tho, he can go bald and develop scabies.
Edited at 2017-09-16 02:39 pm (UTC)