Harrison Ford Sort of Finally Comments on Affair w/Carrie Fisher

kinda insensitive to ask him about it tbh Reply

Thread

Link

I definitely don;t think it's something he should feel the need to comment on. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think he indicated as much, it really wasn't necessary. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i don't have any past infidelities. i've only been cheated on (in every relationship) and never the cheater.





i still can't believe she's gone Reply

Thread

Link

Every relationship? Ouch.



It's happened to me a couple of times and I remember being furious but I'm actually chill with one of them now and even attended his wedding. The other one tho, he can go bald and develop scabies. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I read that Mark didn't notice because he was too busy 'being beautiful' or something framed like that and I can only find that amusing - true or not. LOLOL Reply

Thread

Link

lmao there was the one anecdote Carrie told about Mark coming over to Harrison's in the morning and seeing them together but not twigging to it that they were together...tbf they did try to conceal it so it's not 100 percent on Mark for being oblivious. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Does thinking about anyone else during sex count as infidelity because else I've always been good. Reply

Thread

Link

Well there's physical infidelity and emotional infidelity. I guess it depends on you and your SO boundaries. Like was it someone you know and wish you were with instead of SO or was it like a pretend wish of a celebrity you thirst for, that sort of thing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

not to me. it can be a not very nice thing to do depending on the terms / expectations in your relationship, but unless you're otherwise being emotionally unfaithful with the person you're fantasizing with (and even then, it has nothing to do with the sex fantasy part), it doesn't count as infidelity to me at all. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

haha, some people might think so, but it's not like you can police your thoughts, so that seems dumb. i feel like there is some level of thought-infidelity but i feel like it's different for everyone, and each person should know if they feel like theyre being unfaithful, no matter how they categorise it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

God they had so much chemistry together... my otp forever Reply

Thread

Link

Eh idt he said anything wrong, his response is v much in keeping with his grumpy old coot persona and he kept it respectful of Carrie (whose death I am still not over, TLJ is going to have me sobbing at the sight of her).



Reply

Thread

Link