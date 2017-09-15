Bonsai

Harry Dean Stanton Passes Away at 91




Harry Dean Stanton passed away from natural causes at the age of 91. He never married, though he has said he has “one or two children".

Known for his roles in Alien, Pretty in Pink, Cool Hand Luke, Godfather II, Big Love, Repo Man an amusing cameo in Avengers, and so much more. His most recent role was in Twin Peaks the Return. The late Roger Ebert once said that no movie featuring him can be altogether bad. Many actors and creators are expressing their sorrow over his passing


source
Tagged: ,