Harry Dean Stanton Passes Away at 91

He was such an amazing actor. RIP :(

The dad from Pretty in Pink 😩

That movie meant so much to me in high school. Andie's story was my own.

rest in peace to a quiet legend and the only dude we know for sure tom cruise has cucked . hope if there's something after all this, he's got a guitar with him.



Reply

Oh damn, I totally forgot that he played Roman!

Tom Cruise what now?

rebecca de mornay left him for tom cruise, by harry's own admission.

RIP. What a career. I'm so jealous of all the legendary filmmakers he got to work with.



BTW, Ebert amended that claim after he saw Dream a Little Dream, which he thought was complete crap, lol. "Dream a Little Dream" is a clear violation of the Stanton-Walsh Rule, which states: "No movie featuring either Harry Dean Stanton or M. Emmet Walsh in a supporting role can be altogether bad."

Ha, awwww. Well, there are always exceptions to a rule!

hahah Dream a little Dream wasn't bad though.

Am I misremembering or was there already a post for this? I can't find it though.

It was deleted after 10 minutes for some reason

it was mysteriously deleted.

Aww RIP :(

this is a little wild - i could have sworn i saw him a couple days ago at west 4th st in nyc. glad he got to live a full life

RIP :(

RIP :( he was so good on Twin Peaks this season

RIP!!! Paris, Texas is one of my favorites :(

RIP :(



He was SO good in Big Love.

RIP



Reply

aw RIP :(

This is v.cute lol. Loving Jack's eyebrows when they got a little 'off' ha ha!





That's one of my fave songs in the world.

Growing up my Dad had one VHS tape and on it was "Paris, Texas." He loved that movie so much, but it was Harry Dean Stanton that he really watched it for.



His portrayal of the heartbroken dad in Pretty in Pink was absolutely perfect as well.

R.I.P to my favourite character actor. :-(

I had no idea he was that old. RIP he'll be missed.

RIP 😔

RIP. He was great in everything, but I especially loved hating Roman Grant

RIP :(

I love Paris, Texas (despite it's problematic themes) I can never see him the same way after reading about his relationship with Rebecca De Mornay.



Also remember reading he was a real prick on Repo Man.



Oh well. RIP and I hope this post doesn't disappear after I comment like the last one.

Sob!! What a loss.

Enjoyed his performances in Alien, Pretty In Pink, The Avengers and The Green Mile. RIP.

He was an incredible actor; I especially enjoyed his performance on 'Big Love'. RIP

RIP

:( RIP

91 years old, not bad. What a legend. RIP :(



Pretty in Pink meant so much to me growing up.

Noooooo! I was just thinking about how he managed to live so long despite the constant smoking, and was amazed that he was 91 because he did not look it at all in TP 😢

