Harry Dean Stanton Passes Away at 91
Harry Dean Stanton, a scene-stealing character actor, dies at 91 https://t.co/R3ojgvcAVE— The New York Times (@nytimes) September 15, 2017
Harry Dean Stanton passed away from natural causes at the age of 91. He never married, though he has said he has “one or two children".
Known for his roles in Alien, Pretty in Pink, Cool Hand Luke, Godfather II, Big Love, Repo Man an amusing cameo in Avengers, and so much more. His most recent role was in Twin Peaks the Return. The late Roger Ebert once said that no movie featuring him can be altogether bad. Many actors and creators are expressing their sorrow over his passing
source
and the only dude we know for sure tom cruise has cucked. hope if there's something after all this, he's got a guitar with him.
BTW, Ebert amended that claim after he saw Dream a Little Dream, which he thought was complete crap, lol. "Dream a Little Dream" is a clear violation of the Stanton-Walsh Rule, which states: "No movie featuring either Harry Dean Stanton or M. Emmet Walsh in a supporting role can be altogether bad."
R.I.P.
He was SO good in Big Love.
That's one of my fave songs in the world.
His portrayal of the heartbroken dad in Pretty in Pink was absolutely perfect as well.
Also remember reading he was a real prick on Repo Man.
Oh well. RIP and I hope this post doesn't disappear after I comment like the last one.
Pretty in Pink meant so much to me growing up.
RIP, Harry Dean. <3