Frances McDormand film pulls out of Fantastic Fest in reaction to Devin Faraci


  • Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri is the latest film by Martin McDonagh (In Bruges)

  • The film stars Frances McDormand as a woman who tries to seek justice after her daughter is raped and murdered and the police do nothing

  • Fox Searchlight issued this statement: In light of recent events, the makers of ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,’ have decided not to participate in Fantastic Fest

  • Fantastic Fest is hosted by the Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas which until recently had employed Devin Faraci, a critic who admitted over twitter that he had sexually assaulted a woman last year

  • Faraci resigned from his position at Birth.Movies.Death (which is affiliated with Alamo Drafthouse) in 2016 only to be quietly rehired. He has now resigned again.

  • Todd Brown, a programmer for the festival, also resigned in protest over Faraci's employment before he resigned for a second time.

