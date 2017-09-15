Frances McDormand film pulls out of Fantastic Fest in reaction to Devin Faraci

I can't wait for this movie. I think it's the only non-nerd trailer I've ever heard get actual applause from an audience, lol.



I'd be curious to know who was behind this decision. If it's Frances herself then I ♥ her even more. I'll never stop marveling at men's inability to just...behave appropriately. How fucking hard is it to just be a decent person and not do appallingly shitty things????

Good for them. I'm disappointed in the drafthouse for lying and trying to keep Faraci a secret. That guy should have stayed gone.

That's awesome. I genuinely need this movie in my life yesterday though.

sure hope he was worth it tim.



sure hope he was worth it tim.

one thing that has been really bothering me about this is how supporters of devin have been so completely disingenuous about the backlash to this whole controversy. people are acting like critics of tim and the league are demanding that devin be tarred, feathered, and forced to live out the rest of his days off the grid or something. the main critics (including the victim herself) are just saying how shady it is to say that devin has been stepped down and then secretly give him another job (albeit much lower ranking) a few months later. this guy is just a weird blind spot for so many people, i can't imagine them extending so much compassion for anyone else.

i can't imagine them extending so much compassion for anyone else.



this isn't surprising since a group of these film bloggers are a cliquey group who live in a bubble. and one of faraci's defenders online has a known history of defending abusive men, even though she labels herself as some 'feminist'. simply because they're her 'friends'.



and even before these sexual allegations have become public, faraci's been on the drafthouse payroll while he was a constant bully not only online, but in person too. very revealing that commenters on the site he once headed claim his resignation made their community healthier.







The worst example is Sasha Stone, who even after Devin sent an unsolicited dick pic to her she defends him and says he's great for women like wtf? And she's the one who's a big Hillary supporter and to say that the woman who questioned Devin in the first place is horrible for putting his job on the line? Like so often, you never see men get karma for what they did wrong. Sorry to rant, just that I know someone who did something similar like Devin to a friend and he got away with it. Ugh, so frustrating :/

sasha's the person i hinted to in my above comment. she's also buddies with that sleazy film critic jeff wells who is still up to his dickish ways.



and then jen yamato retweets a twitter story about a rape survivor forgiving her attacker, since that fits jen's ideal narrative on how her friend deserves a second chance.



thing is, people can put on good appearances of what they 'think' they believe, but in reality, it's the most trying moments like this and how we handle them that reveals our true character. i'm not claiming they should block faraci from their lives, but it's telling when supposed feminists only act concerned for the perpetrator.





Edited at 2017-09-16 05:21 am (UTC)

wow fuck jen. I expected more of her, she has always seemed sensible but damn. Canceled.

I really want to see this. The trailer had me hooked - it looks amazing.

fuck yeah. fuck this dude.

fuck yeah. fuck this dude.

I personally will never visit an Alamo again and I was a big fan. Second chance for sexual assault? Here is the thing, lots of people go through life without sexually assaulting someone else. Lots of people have a line. Sexual assault drunk or not most certainly crosses my 'line'. One should not expect every single soul to be forgiving of something so despicable. It is perfectly fine to require that those you hold in high esteem never commit such an act in the first place. I don't have to forgive rapists, sexual assailants, nor anyone who is daft enough to imply that they may find themselves in the same scenario in a sorry excuse for an apology statement. Sexual assault is not something one can merely apologize for in the eyes of many. Especially to the millions of victims, an 'I'm sorry' is hardly enough. In this instance, this man should never have been given his job back in any form by his former employer. In my eyes, if your employee commits sexual assault, they're gone. Not only did that not happen, but the language in Tim's statement seems to only care about himself and the perpetrator rather than the victims of sexual assault. The 'if i find myself in the same situation' comment speaks volumes. Because of that, i will no longer pay a dime to his establishment. Really glad some celebs are going to follow suit.

I totally agree about not forgiving people who commit sexual assault. Fuck that.

I just watched the trailer and I'm SHOOK, I wasn't expecting that AT ALL judging by the summary.

in case someone else is curious



in case someone else is curious

Omg yes please. Well tbh their decision to pull out seems very on-message



Edited at 2017-09-16 06:14 am (UTC)

omfg that drive by at the end

Damn. I don't know what I loved more, that drive by at the end or calling out police brutality like that

I'm gonna need to watch this



I'm gonna need to watch this Reply

oh my god, i love this and the cast is amazing.



john hawkes, peter dinklage, frances mcdormand and woody harrelson?? i'm gonna be all over this

one of the few films i'm excited about this year.



one of the few films i'm excited about this year.

i have mixed feelings about this pull out? this is the type of film the community needs to see, but i respect this decision of the creators. not many people in the film industry have integrity, since it's all about lip service and glamour.

I think it'll increase buzz.

true. free press!

So basically "Don't Cry Mommy" in english/america?

I can't wait to see this film. So awesome of searchlight to do this.

I heard Neon might lose out on I, Tonya because of this. Fuck tim league and fuck everything he touches. Faraci stays being trash and all his defenders can die in a dumpster fire.

