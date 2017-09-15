Frances McDormand film pulls out of Fantastic Fest in reaction to Devin Faraci
Frances McDormand's 'Three Billboards' pulls out of Fantastic Fest following sexual assault controversy (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/EVRy7G1ZLS pic.twitter.com/K6BPPvtpcs— Variety (@Variety) September 16, 2017
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri is the latest film by Martin McDonagh (In Bruges)
- The film stars Frances McDormand as a woman who tries to seek justice after her daughter is raped and murdered and the police do nothing
- Fox Searchlight issued this statement: In light of recent events, the makers of ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,’ have decided not to participate in Fantastic Fest
- Fantastic Fest is hosted by the Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas which until recently had employed Devin Faraci, a critic who admitted over twitter that he had sexually assaulted a woman last year
- Faraci resigned from his position at Birth.Movies.Death (which is affiliated with Alamo Drafthouse) in 2016 only to be quietly rehired. He has now resigned again.
- Todd Brown, a programmer for the festival, also resigned in protest over Faraci's employment before he resigned for a second time.
I'd be curious to know who was behind this decision. If it's Frances herself then I ♥ her even more. I'll never stop marveling at men's inability to just...behave appropriately. How fucking hard is it to just be a decent person and not do appallingly shitty things????
That's awesome. I genuinely need this movie in my life yesterday though.
one thing that has been really bothering me about this is how supporters of devin have been so completely disingenuous about the backlash to this whole controversy. people are acting like critics of tim and the league are demanding that devin be tarred, feathered, and forced to live out the rest of his days off the grid or something. the main critics (including the victim herself) are just saying how shady it is to say that devin has been stepped down and then secretly give him another job (albeit much lower ranking) a few months later. this guy is just a weird blind spot for so many people, i can't imagine them extending so much compassion for anyone else.
this isn't surprising since a group of these film bloggers are a cliquey group who live in a bubble. and one of faraci's defenders online has a known history of defending abusive men, even though she labels herself as some 'feminist'. simply because they're her 'friends'.
and even before these sexual allegations have become public, faraci's been on the drafthouse payroll while he was a constant bully not only online, but in person too. very revealing that commenters on the site he once headed claim his resignation made their community healthier.
and then jen yamato retweets a twitter story about a rape survivor forgiving her attacker, since that fits jen's ideal narrative on how her friend deserves a second chance.
thing is, people can put on good appearances of what they 'think' they believe, but in reality, it's the most trying moments like this and how we handle them that reveals our true character. i'm not claiming they should block faraci from their lives, but it's telling when supposed feminists only act concerned for the perpetrator.
I personally will never visit an Alamo again and I was a big fan. Second chance for sexual assault? Here is the thing, lots of people go through life without sexually assaulting someone else. Lots of people have a line. Sexual assault drunk or not most certainly crosses my 'line'. One should not expect every single soul to be forgiving of something so despicable. It is perfectly fine to require that those you hold in high esteem never commit such an act in the first place. I don't have to forgive rapists, sexual assailants, nor anyone who is daft enough to imply that they may find themselves in the same scenario in a sorry excuse for an apology statement. Sexual assault is not something one can merely apologize for in the eyes of many. Especially to the millions of victims, an 'I'm sorry' is hardly enough. In this instance, this man should never have been given his job back in any form by his former employer. In my eyes, if your employee commits sexual assault, they're gone. Not only did that not happen, but the language in Tim's statement seems to only care about himself and the perpetrator rather than the victims of sexual assault. The 'if i find myself in the same situation' comment speaks volumes. Because of that, i will no longer pay a dime to his establishment. Really glad some celebs are going to follow suit.
in case someone else is curious
I'm gonna need to watch this
john hawkes, peter dinklage, frances mcdormand and woody harrelson?? i'm gonna be all over this
i have mixed feelings about this pull out? this is the type of film the community needs to see, but i respect this decision of the creators. not many people in the film industry have integrity, since it's all about lip service and glamour.
Ms. McDormand won't be doing a pretend flounce and then secretly attending in sunglasses and a mustache, Frackacki.