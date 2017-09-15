Thom Mathews as Tommy Jarvis

ONTD Original™: 10 Songs from '80s Movies that aren't 'The Breakfast Club' or 'Pretty in Pink'

Here are ten songs from the less obvious suspects when it comes to '80s movies.




"Never Gonna Be the Same Again"
performed by Lori Ruso
as heard in Teen Witch (1989)

Trivia: The movie's lead Robyn Lively is Blake Lively's older sister.





"Dancing in Heaven (Orbital Be-Bop)"
performed by Q-Feel
as heard in Girls Just Want to Have Fun (1985)

Trivia: This song won sixth place in 1982's A Song for Europe (now known as Eurovision) contest.





"Cry Little Sister"
performed by Gerard McMann
as heard in The Lost Boys (1987)

Trivia: Much like the title of the movie, the story of The Lost Boys references Peter Pan. The theme of not wanting to grow up and staying young was a theme in both works.





"Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now"
performed by Starship
as heard in Mannequin (1987)

Trivia: This song was nominated for an "Best Original Song" Oscar at the 60th Academy Awards, but lost to "(I've Had) The Time of My Life" from Dirty Dancing.





"Say This to Me"
performed by Neo A4
as heard in Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989)

Trivia: The original poster (pictured above) for the movie had Jason slashing through the iconic "I Love NY" logo, but the New York City Tourism forced Paramount to stop using it.





"Dare"
performed by Stan Bush
as heard in Transformers: The Movie (1986)

Trivia: Stan Bush performed a song for the English dub soundtrack for DiC's adaptation of Sailor Moon.





"Who's That Girl"
performed by Madonna
as heard in Who's That Girl (1987)

Trivia: The movie was deemed a financial failure (only made about $7.3 million at the box office), but the title song was a #1 hit.





"On Our Own"
performed by Bobby Brown
as heard in Ghostbusters II (1989)

Trivia: The music video for the song features appearances by Jane Curtin, Malcolm Forbes, Iman, Victoria Jackson, Sally Kirkland, Rick Moranis, Joey and Marky Ramone of The Ramones, Christopher Reeve, Lori Singer, Doug E. Fresh, and Donald Trump.





"Walking on Air"
performed by Stephen Bishop
as heard in The Boy Who Could Fly (1986)

Trivia: The director Nick Castle played Michael Myers in the original Halloween.





"Hunger City"
performed by Lea Thompson and Cherry Bomb
as heard in Howard the Duck (1986)

Trivia: Lea is actually singing on the soundtrack, which was produced by Thomas "She Blinded Me with Science" Dolby.


