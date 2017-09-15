ONTD Original™: 10 Songs from '80s Movies that aren't 'The Breakfast Club' or 'Pretty in Pink'

The dude in teen witch was one of the earliest crushes I remember. That and Tom Hanks... which my bf makes fun of me for. Reply

My earliest crush was dave foley in drag

Not joking



Early 80s Tom Hanks is very cute, no shame!

He was kinda cute in Turner & Hooch (that ending, though ;_;).

Fun fact: the dude in teen witch married the blonde popular girl and they're still married

He was hot even if he was probably only cast because he kind of looked like a taller Tom Cruise.

i would make fun of u for that 2



my first crushes were on batman and robin tho. Reply

Never gonna be…the same again

NEVER

GONNA

BE

the same again



on our own is the best thing about ghostbusters 2, tbh. great post op!



Edited at 2017-09-16 03:52 am (UTC) Reply

yesss back before the internet got big I couldn't remember much about this movie but would know



NEVAH GUNNA BE



I still listen to the song from time to time. It's so good with that intro~ Reply

I still love On Our Own after all these years.



The Teen Witch theme song is Ultimate 80s pop.



ETA You want to talk great 80s movie songs? Invincible from Legend of Billie Jean (Fair is Fair!)







Edited at 2017-09-16 03:56 am (UTC) Reply

I still haven't seen that movie, but Benatar in general was amazing. Reply

This movie and song are still everything. Reply

I liked the movie but LOVED the song. I still hear it all the time on the classic rock station in Phoenix. Reply

YES! Queen Benatar! Reply

I will still watch this when it comes on. So cheesy but so good. Reply

I have never seen this movie, but the music vid made me want to photoshop MAGA hats on the ppl who throw them into the bonfire.... that would be so cool, but I lack the skills. Reply

Now I'm gonna take a bath and watch teen witch



I always like to talk about the trainwreck that is Whos That Girl w ppl

omg teen witch but i have to say her little brother...fuck man i ABHORRED HIS EXISTENCE BEYOND ALL



never gonna be the same again was my jam tho xD Reply

I know this song isn't in the sound track but whenever I hear 'twist and shout' I think of this movie



also ferris bueller's day off is such a good movie, it also had young charlie sheen who was hot



Edited at 2017-09-16 03:57 am (UTC) Reply

I love Ferris Bueller Reply

I think of that movie when I hear the song too. Reply

the 'power of love' from back to the future is a great song

Reply

LOL I just had this stuck in my head the other day! Reply

It's a great song! Reply

Yay! Huey Lewis! It's hip to be square! Reply

That & Back in Time. Reply

Teen Witch is everything tbh. I couldn't choose one fav song if I tried. Same with Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, although if forced to choose I think I'd pick "I Can Fly" or "Shout".



It's def a kids movie but I love the soundtrack to The Chipmunk Adventure. "Diamond Dolls" is a fucking bop tbh. Reply

That "Getting Lucky" song made me gasp as an adult.



Reply

Teen Witch is amazing, Never Gonna Be The Same Again is amazing, as is I'm Going To Be The Most Popular Girl.



Also yes @ Girls Just Wanna Have Fun. I love Helen Hunt's impression of SJP's ~I love to dance~



also THANK YOU for recognizing Mannequin. My sister and I were listening to that song and I was like hey remember that movie with Kim Cattrall who is a store mannequin come to life? And she looked at me like I was crazy. Reply

I adore Mannequin



Reply

Idk how many times i've listened to the WHM ep of Teen Witch Reply

You cannot watch Ghostbusters 2 and not jam to On Our Own.



Dancing in Heaven is a synthpop CLASSIC and I listen to it regularly. This local dj who did an 80s & goth show when I was in high school used to play it a lot, I felt vindicated for always loving it.



This is a great post OP! Some of my faves:













edit: damn I put the wrong Tina Turner song on, I meant the one with the saxophone guy from The Lost Boys!



Edited at 2017-09-16 04:48 am (UTC) Reply

My love for the Boys and Girls of Rock and Roll knows no bounds. Reply

That chipmuck movie is a classis. I really get into the groove when I hear any song from that movie.



Edited at 2017-09-16 05:27 am (UTC) Reply

Omg, I remember the Chipmunks one! Reply

The animation on that chipmunks clip is really good for 80's Reply

Some Kind of Wonderful (my favorite john hughes movie!) had a great soundtrack.







Reply

I found Eric Stoltz so attractive during this era. Reply

yes @ your flawless taste! Reply

Parent

because he was hot af. the poor guy peaked young Reply

Parent

YES! March Violets are amazing. Reply

Parent

underrated john hughes classic!! Reply

Parent

that kiss scene ~ Reply

back to the future trilogy order from best to worst is definitely: 2,1,3 Reply

Although I recently ruined the whole thing for myself by thinking, "You have a time machine and you don't kill Hitler?" Reply

ahah true, I feel like time travel always brings up problems for movies/tv shows, like in harry potter when all the time turners were magically destroyed in order for the plot to make sense. Reply

Teens are self-absorbed or shortsighted. Never let them have time machines. Reply

Accurate. 2 is kind of depressing for me now though. Just seeing all the hope people once had for our future only for it to be what it is now just hurts. Reply

Parent

Yasssss 2 has always been my favorite Reply

