ONTD Original™: 10 Songs from '80s Movies that aren't 'The Breakfast Club' or 'Pretty in Pink'
Here are ten songs from the less obvious suspects when it comes to '80s movies.
"Never Gonna Be the Same Again"
performed by Lori Ruso
as heard in Teen Witch (1989)
Trivia: The movie's lead Robyn Lively is Blake Lively's older sister.
"Dancing in Heaven (Orbital Be-Bop)"
performed by Q-Feel
as heard in Girls Just Want to Have Fun (1985)
Trivia: This song won sixth place in 1982's A Song for Europe (now known as Eurovision) contest.
"Cry Little Sister"
performed by Gerard McMann
as heard in The Lost Boys (1987)
Trivia: Much like the title of the movie, the story of The Lost Boys references Peter Pan. The theme of not wanting to grow up and staying young was a theme in both works.
"Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now"
performed by Starship
as heard in Mannequin (1987)
Trivia: This song was nominated for an "Best Original Song" Oscar at the 60th Academy Awards, but lost to "(I've Had) The Time of My Life" from Dirty Dancing.
"Say This to Me"
performed by Neo A4
as heard in Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989)
Trivia: The original poster (pictured above) for the movie had Jason slashing through the iconic "I Love NY" logo, but the New York City Tourism forced Paramount to stop using it.
"Dare"
performed by Stan Bush
as heard in Transformers: The Movie (1986)
Trivia: Stan Bush performed a song for the English dub soundtrack for DiC's adaptation of Sailor Moon.
"Who's That Girl"
performed by Madonna
as heard in Who's That Girl (1987)
Trivia: The movie was deemed a financial failure (only made about $7.3 million at the box office), but the title song was a #1 hit.
"On Our Own"
performed by Bobby Brown
as heard in Ghostbusters II (1989)
Trivia: The music video for the song features appearances by Jane Curtin, Malcolm Forbes, Iman, Victoria Jackson, Sally Kirkland, Rick Moranis, Joey and Marky Ramone of The Ramones, Christopher Reeve, Lori Singer, Doug E. Fresh, and
Donald Trump.
"Walking on Air"
performed by Stephen Bishop
as heard in The Boy Who Could Fly (1986)
Trivia: The director Nick Castle played Michael Myers in the original Halloween.
"Hunger City"
performed by Lea Thompson and Cherry Bomb
as heard in Howard the Duck (1986)
Trivia: Lea is actually singing on the soundtrack, which was produced by Thomas "She Blinded Me with Science" Dolby.
Images
What are your favorite '80s movies/songs, ONTD?
Not joking
my first crushes were on batman and robin tho.
NEVER
GONNA
BE
the same again
on our own is the best thing about ghostbusters 2, tbh. great post op!
NEVAH GUNNA BE
I still listen to the song from time to time. It's so good with that intro~
The Teen Witch theme song is Ultimate 80s pop.
ETA You want to talk great 80s movie songs? Invincible from Legend of Billie Jean (Fair is Fair!)
This movie and song are still everything.
I will still watch this when it comes on. So cheesy but so good.
I always like to talk about the trainwreck that is Whos That Girl w ppl
never gonna be the same again was my jam tho xD
also ferris bueller's day off is such a good movie, it also had young charlie sheen who was hot
It's def a kids movie but I love the soundtrack to The Chipmunk Adventure. "Diamond Dolls" is a fucking bop tbh.
Also yes @ Girls Just Wanna Have Fun. I love Helen Hunt's impression of SJP's ~I love to dance~
also THANK YOU for recognizing Mannequin. My sister and I were listening to that song and I was like hey remember that movie with Kim Cattrall who is a store mannequin come to life? And she looked at me like I was crazy.
Dancing in Heaven is a synthpop CLASSIC and I listen to it regularly. This local dj who did an 80s & goth show when I was in high school used to play it a lot, I felt vindicated for always loving it.
This is a great post OP! Some of my faves:
edit: damn I put the wrong Tina Turner song on, I meant the one with the saxophone guy from The Lost Boys!
That chipmuck movie is a classis. I really get into the groove when I hear any song from that movie.
Accurate. 2 is kind of depressing for me now though. Just seeing all the hope people once had for our future only for it to be what it is now just hurts.
And did Louise and that guy have sex when they went to the abandon house? As a kid, I thought they just kissed. lol