The Toronto International Film Festival sucked this year and here's why

Omg I choked when I saw that photo



Russian Barbie realness. Maybe she will nail red sparrow after all Reply

I legit didn't recognize her and thought she was some trophy wife/gf until I saw who the man was lol Reply

I thought it was Haley Bennett for a second, lol Reply

wait is that jlaw or am i faceblind Reply

Her boobs are absolutely glorious. Reply

Haha, the full dress emphasizes this point.







She's a beautiful woman, I don't get why her stylist does this to her. Tacky as fuck. Haha, the full dress emphasizes this point.

that look was so off brand for her idk what her stylist was thinking Reply

right? Javier Bardem smiling like he won the lottery Reply

I legit thought it was Blake Lively lol Reply

Imho over the last few years, she's been looking more and more Russian to me lol. Not a bad thing, but yeah it's especially good for Red Sparrow lol. Reply

she looks like a cheap knockoff version of herself which is esp sad bc now haley bennett is out of a job Reply

Damn, I was hoping Downsizing would be good. Reply

i skipped all of tiff.





i'm just waiting for kingsman to come out next week :D Reply

Me too! SO READY. I've seen two trailers, one at SDCC and then one before hitmans bodyguard so nothing was lost but I already have a leg up on what my parents know, and I am just READY!! Like john boyega don't talk to me tweet ready Reply

SAME. i can't wait to see julianne moore and colin firth together on screen again. Reply

TIFF doesn't need people who are excited for Kingsman, you were not missed Reply

I kept forgetting this festival was even happening, lol. It was a really boring line-up this year. The only new movie that I was unfamiliar before this week that I'm interested in is the Eric Clapton documentary. Reply

I heard that Mother is a wolf in sheeps clothing as far as how it was advertised and now I am afraid to watch it. Reply

It definitely wasn't what I was expecting from the previews but to be fair it's not like the previews gave much away Reply

i wouldn't necessarily say that, it certainly isn't similar to the way the marketing of 'drive' tricked everyone. the trailers promised we won't forget this movie (which is kinda right) and was full of screams and floor creaks (and so was the movie), but it doesn't outright say it's a horror. but it DOES have suspence in the first half and mindfuck in the second half. also, we all knew it's aranofsky. the only viewers i imagine who could expect something different would be people who picked this movie on random... but then again, they shouldn't be complaining either ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

shook. that makes me more excited to see it tomorrow. Reply

I saw the preview for downsizing and it looks creepy as fuck! For some reason the concept of it disturbs me and it was played off like a comedy



HONESTLY I was most excited for mother but I saw that today and......





I wish they would announce a release date for crazy rich Asians, I want it to be a big early summer 2018 movie Reply

I had high hopes for mother and it did not meet them! Reply

Matt Damon has betrayed me by revealing himself to be a insensitive moron *** but Downsizing looks dark + fun. Hurray for social commentary I guess.





I can't type english



Edited at 2017-09-16 04:22 am (UTC) Reply

tf is going on with jlaw's face?? Reply

I just saw mother and it was v intense....... not what I was expecting at all. Reply

did you enjoy it? I'm eager to see it Reply

yeah it was really good, very allegorical Reply

Was "Columbus" there? I might have to drive an hour to the "artsy" theater to see it, but I'm beginning to think it would be worth it. Reply

No, Columbus already got a theatrical release starting sometime in the summer. Reply

ughhhh so I gotta drive soon.



Thanks tho. Reply

this was my first year at tiff and i loved every screening except for rainbow: a private affair. the disaster artist was my favorite showing, but i caught the midnight madness screening and the audience was fantastic. Reply

The biggest sale of the festival was I, Tonya, BUT CBS films offered to buy it for $6 mil sight unseen before the festival and after seeing it dropped their offer down to $2 mil.



I don't understand this, isn't a 2 (or even a 6) million offer incredibly low for a movie? How does this buying movies~ thing even work? Reply

With indie films it means independent production companies cobble together the budget to make the movie. They don't have the means to distribute it so they take it to festivals hoping it will get buzz and attract the attention of small companies that didn't want to take on the risk of production but will absorb the risk of marketing the movie.



Indie distribution companies will then make offers to buy the rights to distribute the film. They usually sell it divided by territories so some distributors will take on the North American rights, others the rights for X country or territory etc.



I don't know how it breaks down exactly, it's all messy movie accounting, but $6 million is actually very good for distribution, a lot of movies sell for less and DVD and international sales make up the difference or don't. Reply

Thanks for explaining, makes more sense now. Reply

Thank you for explaining. I never understood movie festivals. Reply

tickets are getting too expensive

i wanted to go this year but nothing took my interest enough to pay $30 for something i can see in two weeks for $15 Reply

$30? Fuck



I thought full frame was pricey



Are there ticket package deals? Reply

if you're a tiff member (i think the tiers start at $100) you can buy a variety of ticket pages. we paid $150 for six anytime tickets and $150 for ten daytime tickets. Reply

if u can get em in time i think the least expensive was 6 tickets for $150, and theres a less expensive option for daytime showings on weekdays but few ppl can make 1pm on a tuesday Reply

I've never done TIFF but I did Telluride once and honestly the venues and audiences at these festivals make it worth it. Reply

Yeah I did TIFF I only saw Professor Marston and the Wonder Women but it was WORTH IT Reply

I heard that was really good. I hope it gets better promotion from Annapurna than Detroit did. Reply

i'm glad i don't feel like i missed out this year Reply

film is at its worst right now, and it's been for a decade. It's shocking to me how the media just praises every single garbage movie and the public just follows suit, it's the same whether it's indie or commercial, they are all garbage. It makes me believe that we really live in a time of fake news, it makes me wonder if all reviews are paid? Or if everyone became stupid?? I don't know, but no way there are good films today, sorry. Reply

Well then Reply

LOL Reply

You're such a boring troll Reply

calling others troll is so boring and predictable. Reply

yes, Wonder Woman was awful which is why it has an RT of 92% after 4 months and has made $800 million. Maybe go see something other than Transformers or Pirates Of The Caribbean



Edited at 2017-09-16 03:47 am (UTC) Reply

