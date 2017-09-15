Yoncé, Joan Smalls

The Toronto International Film Festival sucked this year and here's why




  • The biggest sale of the festival was I, Tonya, BUT CBS films offered to buy it for $6 mil sight unseen before the festival and after seeing it dropped their offer down to $2 mil.

  • It was eventually picked up by Neon for $5 mil so producers lost a million by trying to promote it through the festival

  • All the prestige indie distributors like Fox Searchlight, Focus Features, and A24 have lost money buying festival movies and are now more interested in creating movies in-house

  • Netflix and Amazon already bought all the good stuff from Sundance

  • All the star studded movies like Suburbicon, Downsizing and mother! flopped

  • All the buzzed indies like Lady Bird, Mudbound, Battle of the Sexes and The Shape of Water already have distributors and premiered at other festivals


source

Did you go to TIFF this year, ONTD? And if not which movies are you looking forward to watching in the fall?
Tagged: