The Toronto International Film Festival sucked this year and here's why
- The biggest sale of the festival was I, Tonya, BUT CBS films offered to buy it for $6 mil sight unseen before the festival and after seeing it dropped their offer down to $2 mil.
- It was eventually picked up by Neon for $5 mil so producers lost a million by trying to promote it through the festival
- All the prestige indie distributors like Fox Searchlight, Focus Features, and A24 have lost money buying festival movies and are now more interested in creating movies in-house
- Netflix and Amazon already bought all the good stuff from Sundance
- All the star studded movies like Suburbicon, Downsizing and mother! flopped
- All the buzzed indies like Lady Bird, Mudbound, Battle of the Sexes and The Shape of Water already have distributors and premiered at other festivals
Did you go to TIFF this year, ONTD? And if not which movies are you looking forward to watching in the fall?
I don't understand this, isn't a 2 (or even a 6) million offer incredibly low for a movie? How does this buying movies~ thing even work?
Indie distribution companies will then make offers to buy the rights to distribute the film. They usually sell it divided by territories so some distributors will take on the North American rights, others the rights for X country or territory etc.
I don't know how it breaks down exactly, it's all messy movie accounting, but $6 million is actually very good for distribution, a lot of movies sell for less and DVD and international sales make up the difference or don't.
i wanted to go this year but nothing took my interest enough to pay $30 for something i can see in two weeks for $15
I thought full frame was pricey
Are there ticket package deals?
