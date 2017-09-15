Patty Jenkins hires Expendables writer to co-write WW sequel

I feel like I'm the only one who wasn't super enamored with the first film. It was ok, but I felt like a lot of the acting was just poor and the plot seemed scattered. To be fair, I didn't finish the movie, only got up to the scene where Diana and Chris Pine (totes forgot his character's name) are camping.



Does it get any better?



That said though, I'm so happy this movie did as well as it did. I would love to say that this will help more female directors getting hired, but I doubt it. Go Patty tho



You're not alone because I feel the same way. One of my friends is a huge WW stan and felt disappointed after seeing the movie.

I think the movie did so well because of how the theme resonated with what was going on at the time with the world/trump... i remember watching it and feeling overwhelmed and thinking "She's the hero we need today"

i liked it

It wasn't a very good movie but I still paid to see it twice. Gal was so charming in the role and the first half is great imo.





Its success is just further proof that women turn up for movies.

Lol sis you missed half the movie, if not more.

To be fair, she saw the best half tho. It gets worse as it goes along

I didn't love it at all. Oop.

ya it was a c+ movie to me, b- at best.

I thought the villains were cringy as hell, but everything else was good

The latest Godzilla where the leads where fucking awful and vanilla???

DOOM!???!?

mte .. why??

um. wait. what? there are so many talented writers out there and this is what they chose? i was expecting the second to be better than the first but now i'll probably try to keep my expectations normal instead of high.

He wrote Doom.



That's all I need to see to know that this guy has zero talent.

No women available?

Patty doesn't know women who are writers or...?

The Expendables? No thanks. They couldn't hire a woman screenwriter?

Was there no one else?

Great choice. Very promising. WW vs. Godzilla is going to kill at the box office.

Did she choose him or the studio to cover her "weakness", i.e. action scenes? Except for the finale and over use of slow mo , I thought they were fine, but I heard some complaints. I really can't see any other reason this dude was hired

Do you really think Patty would negotiate this long just to allow them to hire someone she didn't want?

Maybe it was a compromise she had to make to score her paycheck.

Negotiations involve concessions most of the time, so I don't know how much freedom they gave her, no.

Lmaoo i really hope they axe the slow-mo. Idk what's happened in the past few years but it's like no one knows how to shoot a fight scene anymore. It's all quick cuts and random slow-mo so you never actually see the fighting.

Parent

Speaking of bad ideas and female lead superhero movies, I just saw Catwoman for the first time. While I'll admit that the film is tragically awful, I can also admit that I really thoroughly enjoyed it. I was entertained the entire time.



Also anyone else notice that Halle Berry and Jennifer Lopez have extremely similar voices and even their cadence is the same. If I had watched this movie with my eyes close, I could have easily imagined J.Lo in the role.

I've never noticed that, but thank you for being probably the only other person who doesn't hate Catwoman lol.

i still feel like halle had potential to be a good catwoman but no one wanted to put effort into the acting or producing or costuming lol

The worst part for me was the direction. Halle Berry herself slayed it. Well, as much as she could with the material.

that gif is extremely cute.

replacing a gay writer w a straight one... werk patty

no Allan Heinberg?

aw she looked so much better with her old face

