Patty Jenkins hires Expendables writer to co-write WW sequel
-David Callaham has been brought in to write the WW2 screenplay based off of Patty Jenkins and Geoff John's treatment.
-Writing credits include:
Doom
The Expendables 1/2/3
Godzilla
Does it get any better?
That said though, I'm so happy this movie did as well as it did. I would love to say that this will help more female directors getting hired, but I doubt it. Go Patty tho
You're not alone because I feel the same way. One of my friends is a huge WW stan and felt disappointed after seeing the movie.
i liked it
Its success is just further proof that women turn up for movies.
DOOM!???!?
That's all I need to see to know that this guy has zero talent.
