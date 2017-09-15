Michelle Rounds, Ex-Wife of Rosie O'Donnell, Dies of Suspected Suicide
Rosie O'Donnell mourns the apparent suicide of her ex-wife Michelle Rounds.
-Michelle Rounds, 46, was found dead in her home. The OC Sheriff says, “They are not calling this a suicide at this time," adding, "they are calling it a death investigation. We are waiting for the autopsy to come back.”
-Rounds met Rosie O'Donnell in 2011, they married the following year and adopted a baby girl in 2013.
-O'Donnell's statement: “I am saddened to hear about this terrible tragedy. Mental illness is a very serious issue affecting many families. My thoughts and prayers go out to Michelle’s family, her wife Krista, and their child.”
