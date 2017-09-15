Michelle Rounds, Ex-Wife of Rosie O'Donnell, Dies of Suspected Suicide

oh my goodness :( rip



Reply

Thread

Link

She was so young and her poor children :(



R.I.P. Reply

Thread

Link

The reaction on twitter to this has been really disgusting. Reply

Thread

Link





I'm sure the trumpeters are being hellish though, nothing new there. I saw the tweet in this article and it seems like most responses have been pretty nice? http://people.com/tv/rosie-odonnell-e x-wife-michelle-rounds-dies-at-46/ I'm sure the trumpeters are being hellish though, nothing new there. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My heart goes out to her family. Poor Michelle. Reply

Thread

Link

How sad. I'm assuming they had some kind of shared custody of their child?



RIP. Reply

Thread

Link

RIP Michelle. It's pretty shady tho, the sheer width of Rosie's head next to Michelle's



Edited at 2017-09-16 03:28 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

D: rip Reply

Thread

Link

Holy fuck. How awful. Reply

Thread

Link

Suicide is so heartbreaking and I feel bad for the family but at the same time I can't help but think that the person who did it is finally at peace now. Idk if I'm being clear, it's a strange feeling. Reply

Thread

Link

how sad, RIP. i used to follow rosie on instagram and i think i remember michelle having surgery for brain tumors around the same time rosie was recovering from her heart attack, it was a really intense time for them. Reply

Thread

Link

Wasn't she extremely vile to Rosie? Reply

Thread

Link

fuck that is sad Reply

Thread

Link