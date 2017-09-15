Adam Beach on the Whitewashing of Native Roles
“The practice of whitewashing is unnecessary, unacceptable and discriminatory." https://t.co/CwVONVwaah— Globalnews.ca (@globalnews) September 14, 2017
- talks about how Native Americans have had to fight for the right to hold onto their culture - how for hundreds of years, Natives have had to endure everything from forced assimilation to genocide for practicing any forms of their culture (speaking their languages, performing spiritual practices, existing in general) and that whitewashing Native roles is a continuation of the erasure of the Native identity.
- explains that Native American identity is more than just having a great-great-grandmother who is Cherokee or "looking Native" for having high cheek bones. Likely a reference to the casting of Kelsey Chow in the role of a Native woman in Wind River and the upcoming show Yellowstone.
- audiences are given inauthentic stories about Natives, or are presented stories where Natives live in extreme poverty and must rely on White Saviours to help them.
- notes that this erasure also glosses over the extreme violence Native women endure, both from within their communities and from non-natives. He mentions the murder of a First Nations woman that reminded him of the death of his mother and unborn sister.
Sicario was the same with Emily Blunts character being completely clueless.
They did him so dirty in suicide squad -_-
Also the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women in Canada is a fucking travesty. It's so frightening and scary and not enough is being done. Shameful.
It's one of the rare episodes I can never rewatch it pisses me off so much
My roommate has helped me learn a lot just through listening to her talk about her life. It's juat that easy but they aren't even getting a chance.
Also a good thread: https://mobile.twitter.com/DartmouthDer
I loved him on Arctic Air hahaha
(cause Toronto is the centre of the universe lol)
Don't get me wrong, I'm loving living down here so far, but the people I've talked to in Toronto about where I'm from (NW Ontario - not Tbay though) have zero concept of where it is or what it's like. Like just zero idea of what any part of Ontario is like outside of the GTA. I even used Winnipeg as a reference point when talking to a girl today and she didn't know where that was either!
Plus some guy told me today that he couldn't live up there because it's so insanely boring (I don't think he's ever even been). He was adamant it was a bad place to live. Like what? Hiking, canoeing, hockey, soccer, art galleries, tennis, going to the beach, restaurants, coffee shops, etc. That's all boring? Just because we don't have some trendy downtown bars where a drink costs $15.00 and Beyonce won't ever stop to play a show in our town doesn't mean there's nothing to do...? Keep your sushi burritos and your awful TTC, T.O., my small town local vegan baker would put your city's vegan bakers to shame.
Edited at 2017-09-16 03:28 am (UTC)
I can't help but side eye her last name change if she did this to steal roles from other woc
Anyway, he's right. Not to mention the roles for First Nations actors are p. much the most limited for any minority in Hollywood. You can play an Indian in a Western period piece, you can play the Magical Native who knows about the legend in a horror movie, or mayyyyybe you can score a supporting role in a TV show about a modern white sheriff who wears a cowboy hat and works in Oklahoma or something.
I even ask my nephew now, what he's learning about Indigenous populations and he knows nothing of their genocide, but has already learned plenty about WWII. I have so much to learn still and I need to teach him as well.
Edited at 2017-09-16 04:43 am (UTC)
Then we moved to Saskatoon and in my first week of grade 7 I heard so many FN jokes that I'll just never forget. The way FN were seen was horrible :( And we didn't touch of their history until grade 12 History (had to cover British history and WW1&2 first, of course!).
I'm still pissed at what they did to his characters in SVU and Suicide Squad
We need more voices like him and it's a shame what happened to his character on SS, he deserves a better career.
Today I met a Quechua from Ecuador, he and his family have a clothe line and the clothes are soo pretty and they are doing great, I'm happy for them but I wonder why they left Ecuador :/
so disappointed when he died so early in suicide squad :'(