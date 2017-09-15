Adam Beach on the Whitewashing of Native Roles

Wind River is terrible. Total white savior film and sexist to boot. The female FBI agent played Elisabeth Olsen is the most useless and clueless character ever. Reply

that scene where the dumb and somehow incompetent fbi agent white woman turns away from an actual native officer in favor of the ~mysterious but somehow deeply wise and flawed white man~'s advice is one of the most insufferable sequences i've seen on film lately

Oh yuck.

i was really surprised to see people talk so favorably about it on here. it practically screamed White Saviors: The Movie.

yeah Jeremy Renners character should've stayed Native American imo



Sicario was the same with Emily Blunts character being completely clueless.

My Manitoban bae better SPEAK ON IT.

They did him so dirty in suicide squad -_-



Also the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women in Canada is a fucking travesty. It's so frightening and scary and not enough is being done. Shameful.

they really screwed him over in SS, so insulting

My mom met him once and said he was LOVELY in person.

I remember him for his brief stint on SVU, but apparently his character was not liked by audiences. The way they got rid of him, though...

aww I liked him on that I didn't realize people didnt like the character.

I HATED that and also how Dana Lewis was written off as well.

I'll never forgive them for that



It's one of the rare episodes I can never rewatch it pisses me off so much

I don't recall off the top of my head what happened with that. Do tell?

Really? I liked him with Finn.

I loved his character!

I like him. I know people who know him (through growing up in Manitoba) and they always have good things to say about him. He's a good role model and voice for the community.

Same. I know a lot of people who worked with him on Arctic Air since they filmed in Yellowknife and they all loved him. This apparently drove my coworker from a few years ago crazy since he was from the same rez and hated his guts lmao.

My roommate has helped me learn a lot just through listening to her talk about her life. It's juat that easy but they aren't even getting a chance.



Also a good thread:



Get 'em, Adam.My roommate has helped me learn a lot just through listening to her talk about her life. It's juat that easy but they aren't even getting a chance.Also a good thread: https://mobile.twitter.com/DartmouthDer ek/status/904343448727277568

The issue of the missing and murdered indigenous woman in Canada is not spoken enough, it just started gaining more traction I find, I think it's because it's not as prominent in Southern Ontario (cause Toronto is the centre of the universe lol), and we don't have as much of a noticeable Indigenous population compared to up north, it's devasting



I loved him on Arctic Air hahaha

I know Thunder Bay's handling of something like 40 cases over the last 30 years (including 30 murders and 9 cases of MMIW) is being reviewed and it's not looking good (potential mishandling of the cases). It seems like there's a lot more attention being brought to the issue of how police investigate (or don't investigate) crimes against First Nations individuals.



(cause Toronto is the centre of the universe lol)



Don't get me wrong, I'm loving living down here so far, but the people I've talked to in Toronto about where I'm from (NW Ontario - not Tbay though) have zero concept of where it is or what it's like. Like just zero idea of what any part of Ontario is like outside of the GTA. I even used Winnipeg as a reference point when talking to a girl today and she didn't know where that was either!



Plus some guy told me today that he couldn't live up there because it's so insanely boring (I don't think he's ever even been). He was adamant it was a bad place to live. Like what? Hiking, canoeing, hockey, soccer, art galleries, tennis, going to the beach, restaurants, coffee shops, etc. That's all boring? Just because we don't have some trendy downtown bars where a drink costs $15.00 and Beyonce won't ever stop to play a show in our town doesn't mean there's nothing to do...? Keep your sushi burritos and your awful TTC, T.O., my small town local vegan baker would put your city's vegan bakers to shame.

shhhhhhhhh don't you dare pop our toronto bubble!

being a winnipegger it's a really visible issue there cause the indigenous population is so prominent. But it doesn't mean it's understood any better here. It's probably worse.



Edited at 2017-09-16 03:28 am (UTC)

I've heard more about the indigenous women on Reddit's crime threads than anywhere else.

idg how they fucked up kesley asbilles' casting.. When everyone is cast perfectly fine. Especially for a film that was bringing to light missing Native American women.



I can't help but side eye her last name change if she did this to steal roles from other woc

she probably did it for the same reason chloe bennet changed her stage name — to seem more racially ambiguous in the hopes of getting more auditions.

Geez, I misread the title as Adam DRIVER and was both irritated and confused.



Anyway, he's right. Not to mention the roles for First Nations actors are p. much the most limited for any minority in Hollywood. You can play an Indian in a Western period piece, you can play the Magical Native who knows about the legend in a horror movie, or mayyyyybe you can score a supporting role in a TV show about a modern white sheriff who wears a cowboy hat and works in Oklahoma or something.

the whole kelsey situation has me so confused. a native journalist for the nyt wrote an article about actors stealing native roles and mentioned that she's taiwanese and eastern band cherokee (in contrast to the people who were being criticized). and this article came out after adam beach made his accusations. so whatisthetruth.gif.

Her Wiki says her father is Chinese and her mother is European-American.

used to say otherwise until adam beach made that insta post. not sure if her people or some rando edited it. either way, the lack of receipts on either side has me like ???????

I'm really ashamed that I've lived in Canada my entire life and was not taught anything at all about the criminal way we treat Indigenous populations until my second year of university, and barely even then.



I even ask my nephew now, what he's learning about Indigenous populations and he knows nothing of their genocide, but has already learned plenty about WWII. I have so much to learn still and I need to teach him as well.

can i ask what province you're in? it was part of our curriculum in late elementary and junior high

same. it felt like the only time we learned about our indigenous population was when we learned about the first european explorers who came over.

It is ridiculously fucked up how we in Canada know more about the World Wars and the time American tried to invade us than we do how Indigenous people have been treated. I'm the same as you, I didn't start learning about it extensively until well into university and it shouldn't be like that.

I pretty much learned nothing about indigenous history in school until i specifically took an aboriginal studies course in university. it's shameful.

I'm in BC and I'm from an area with a high First Nations population and we definitely learned about it in school. I remember being so horrified that the apartheid system was based off the Canadian Indian Act. We learned the rough stuff, but we also learned a lot about the history and culture of the Pacific Nations, visited the cultural centre in my town a bunch and had guest speakers and totem pole artists visit our class. It definitely wasn't glossed over.

I grew up in South-west Ontario (Windsor, lol), and I have NEVER heard of Residential Schools until my first year of uni in my Intro to Canadian Politics class.... We obviously learned about Indigenous populations.... it was not until grade 12 that I found out about the terrible conditions on reserves because my law teacher in grade 12 (who was an amazing feminist as well, bless her) went outside the curriculum and taught us about the Idle No More movement.







Edited at 2017-09-16 04:43 am (UTC)

It definitely depends on where you live. I did K-12 in the NWT where the population is over 50% Indigenous, so we have a modified version of the Alberta curriculum that introduces Indigenous studies pretty early. In elementary school they kept it more towards the cultural side ("Aboriginal Week", inviting Elders in for storytelling, we got sent to "Dene Camp" for a day, etc), in middle school we learned about Treaties and residential schools in social studies, and then in high school we had a dedicated Native Studies class that was mandatory for graduation.

My dad is a northern Canadian historian with emphasis on First Nations history (his dissertation was about FN in the Yukon, where he was raised) so I grew up going to pow wow's and meeting chiefs who also had doctorates. Like my view of FN was how great their history was and his awesome the people are. (This was Victoria BC in the late 80's/early 90's, PG mid 90's).



Then we moved to Saskatoon and in my first week of grade 7 I heard so many FN jokes that I'll just never forget. The way FN were seen was horrible :( And we didn't touch of their history until grade 12 History (had to cover British history and WW1&2 first, of course!).

Why are these people so clueless? Nobody should make a movie about FN communities without imput from those communities and without FN actors and writers at the forefront. There are stories that desperately need to be told that don't need to be whitewashed by hollywood.

taylor sheridan suddenly forgot to read this entire comment, i promise. the way he's patted himself on the back for wind river is disgusting.

He deserves a better career



I'm still pissed at what they did to his characters in SVU and Suicide Squad

As a latin-american I hate how awful we are to our all indigenous groups, "indio" is still used as a despective term and how still people talk about improving the race (making us more white) or how some of us want to erase the history about all the things that happened to them here, also how some people just forget



We need more voices like him and it's a shame what happened to his character on SS, he deserves a better career. Reply

the way indigenous ppl are treated in latin america is disgraceful, in mexico about 80% live in poverty, violence against them is rampant especially from narcos, but no one gives a damn because they're all stereotyped as lazy and ugly, they're basically treated like fairy tales and not real people. the few times they're ever brought up in tv shows and the like is as stereotypes, too. Reply

Same !! They are treated like shit here, someone from the goverment said they weren't actual people ! , we are awful to them , here plenty of them were forced to leave their land because las FARC, ELN or las AUC , we are a fucking disgrace tbh.



Today I met a Quechua from Ecuador, he and his family have a clothe line and the clothes are soo pretty and they are doing great, I'm happy for them but I wonder why they left Ecuador :/ Reply

I really despise the terms, Indio/a, Negro/a, and Negrito/a. They're typically used in an 'othered' or derogatory way. Reply

