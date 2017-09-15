witch

Adam Beach on the Whitewashing of Native Roles


  • talks about how Native Americans have had to fight for the right to hold onto their culture - how for hundreds of years, Natives have had to endure everything from forced assimilation to genocide for practicing any forms of their culture (speaking their languages, performing spiritual practices, existing in general) and that whitewashing Native roles is a continuation of the erasure of the Native identity.

  • explains that Native American identity is more than just having a great-great-grandmother who is Cherokee or "looking Native" for having high cheek bones. Likely a reference to the casting of Kelsey Chow in the role of a Native woman in Wind River and the upcoming show Yellowstone.

  • audiences are given inauthentic stories about Natives, or are presented stories where Natives live in extreme poverty and must rely on White Saviours to help them.

  • notes that this erasure also glosses over the extreme violence Native women endure, both from within their communities and from non-natives. He mentions the murder of a First Nations woman that reminded him of the death of his mother and unborn sister.

Link to the essay in the SOURCE (source)(previous article)
