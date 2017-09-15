Athena Incarnate Carly Rae Jepsen Confirms 2018 Release of New Record

i know she's good friends with jack antonoff but i'm hoping he does not touch this album. i know she instagrammed a video of them in the studio together so i'm scared :( i hate his work lmao Reply

Yikes, I really do not want her new music sounding just like Taylor's :( Reply

he's really such a lackluster producer. Reply

ugh. Why is Jack working with my faves.



I'm glad Brandon came to his senses and didn't work or include any of his work on the new album. Reply

maybe she can inspire him imo 🙏🏻 he has only had to work with talentless hacks like taylor swift Reply

Carly Rae Jepsen released E•MO•TION two years ago, but it's still producing bops. how many more does she have, and how do we get them? pic.twitter.com/ssSpKkbg3n — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) June 15, 2017





I hope Carly Rae Jepsen has an Emotion Side C through Z and just keeps releasing bops until I'm dead — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) June 22, 2017

what happened to the harry dean stanton post? Reply

COME THROUGH, CARLY BAE!!!!



I hope she has a restraining order against son of director. Reply

Her music is so fun and it always cheers me up. Bless the ONTDers who are always so extra about her. Reply

Most overrated pop act of all time Reply

"Act"? Are you a grandma troll, trolly?



Why don't you do everyone a favor and just go to the store, to the store. Reply

ahahah Reply

Bye, bitch. You don't even have an icon so what is your opinion even worth anyway? Go cry about your sad troll life. Cry-y-y-y.



Praying for your bad taste. Reply

Your obsession is scary. Reply

why does ontd love her so much she seems ok Reply

well i'm sure you have ears right sis Reply

Because all of her music has a hidden track, pulses played at a very low frequency that release sexual endorphins in the human brain. It works on dolphins, too. Reply

have you listened to Cut to the Feeling?!?!?!?! Reply

I don't know. I hated that damn Call Me Maybe song, but I was converted by the ONTD evangelists. Emotion is a solid pop album. Reply

she's ok like getting eaten out by Armie Hammer while u find out u won the lottery is ok Reply

my fantasy Reply

And when you listen to her music, she becomes so much more.



QUEEN OF MUSIC!!!!!!!! Reply

All I know right now is Cut to the Feeling is a certified bop and deserved better Reply

The millennial Björk is coming ladies.

Bjork is coming back too though! Now we just need Robyn to make an appearance and maybe the music scene this year will actually be salvageable . Reply

yessss Reply

She should not grow her hair out Reply

Speaking of her new album, Jepsen further disclosed that she was attracted to a 70s, disco sound



OMG is she going to deliver the disco-pop album we all thought Gaga was going to give us? This fucking QUEEN! Reply

