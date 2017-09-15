damn these are even uglier than the other dudes (that Ezra Miller lookalike at the end yikes)





i'm just gonna stan CNCO and Five After Midnight even tho they probs won't happen lmao

5AM just needs to add another member to officially seem like a group. I saw one of their lives and 3 just makes the stage look empty. I want them to happen and I'm gon stan.

lmaooo if they add another member then we'd have Fifth Harmony with 4 members and 5AM with 4 members, that's funny to me :D



Unfortunately i don't think they plan on adding another member, but I truly hope they get more exposure 'cause they're so talented and fun

i haven't followed 5AM closely did they release stuff after up in here?

no :( they only released the music video 2 months ago and did a few appearances, i don't get it...Simon signed them and idk what he's doing lmao

PrettyMuch and CNCO are also with Simon (I think), these guys are gonna have to wait a while I'm afraid.

ugh they need to step it up

omg yeah I was trying to figure out who he reminded me of, Ezra Miller but in like, the worst kind of way



jawlines can't save you but that's clearly what they were hoping for

that song they performed on BGT was sooooo awful







we took the 90s and 2000s for granted does 5AM have good music?that song they performed on BGT was sooooo awfulwe took the 90s and 2000s for granted

CNCO. Yes



5AM. I legitimately haven't heard of them, no shade intended.

Pop music is dead.Bury her.

What I got from this video is that these guys don't dance. PRETTYMUCH won.

did you watch the whole thing? they dance towards the end. nappy tabs was their choreographer through the whole show so i'm guessing they still are. it's like second chorus right before the rap



Edited at 2017-09-16 01:23 am (UTC)

That is not dancing, come on. By that definition, 1D also did choreography in Best Song Ever.



Edited at 2017-09-16 01:31 am (UTC)

i didn't say it was good dancing

Yikes! Of course i didn't bother to press play, that screen grab is enough. I even thought it was that other new group pretty well or whatever their name is.

These children...

prettymuch> them. my mom watched this show over the summer and the two black guys who didn't make it would of def gave this group a bit more spark...rn they are just a pipe twitter dream lol

the one on the end looks like the ugly one from new kids on the block



LIKE CMON NOW like theres better looking boys out there than this.

Edited at 2017-09-16 01:33 am (UTC) the real star of in real life tho is chance's daughter brooklyn. i watched a live of his meet and greet and everyone brought her gifts it was super cute

he has a daughter? he legit looks 15

yup and he's 19 so it was more than likely unplanned

I only watched the first episode of their show but he was the cutest one. I didn't remember him when I watched the video but now I'm glad to see he made the group (editing made it obvious he would but you know what I mean).

Wtf how old is this kid

he's 19 and his daughter is 2

her daddy goin to have to find another job because this ain't gonna work

being a teen/young parent seems like such a nightmare to me. she's cute though!

they all have different variations of the fuckboy haircut

they're ugly

Why do they all look like they have an extra chromosome?

ok...



ok...

this is so weak

Whoever did their hair needs to be shot.

it's a no from me.

the guy to the right in that still looks like a goofier looking danny wood.

also, at this rate, i doubt we will get another good (english) boyband in the near future



these labels and companies are literally putting people in groups that have no chemistry together

this is fucking embarrassing and irritating



one direction was just a lucky break



i hate our current pop scene lmao it's so pathetic

we need TALENT, DANCING, CHARISMA, AND CHEMISTRY!!!

Ill stick to kpop for now. Still waiting for a group to do kpop-level choreo tbh

all these boybands rn

when these boybands sing abt girls that don't know they're beautiful it just sounds like theyre tryna get sales from teens w low self esteem



no thank u

lol @ ONTD acting like this is any worse than a 1D gangbang

To be fair 1D was trashed on ONTD early on in their career. Everyone was like they're kids! Music sucks etc. And well...you know the rest.



When ONTD had a few members here try and stan Playback from US X Factor during Judges' Homes...that was a dark day. Even Marc Anthony was like ???? Simon sending them home over Fifth Harmony was the right call.

1D was far better than this mess



at least they made some cute music early on (first 2 albums)

they sucked at performing tho Reply

KEEP IT.

5AM? In Real Life? Prettymuch? Who are these people?!



Legitimately this scene has come to life for me in this post:

Reply

