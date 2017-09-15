September 15th, 2017, 09:07 pm baritoneslur In Real Life of the TV Series Boyband premiere debut music video "Eyes Closed" source Tagged: music / musician, music / musician (pop), music video, new music post Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4747 comments Add comment
i'm just gonna stan CNCO and Five After Midnight even tho they probs won't happen lmao
Unfortunately i don't think they plan on adding another member, but I truly hope they get more exposure 'cause they're so talented and fun
PrettyMuch and CNCO are also with Simon (I think), these guys are gonna have to wait a while I'm afraid.
jawlines can't save you but that's clearly what they were hoping for
that song they performed on BGT was sooooo awful
we took the 90s and 2000s for granted
5AM. I legitimately haven't heard of them, no shade intended.
What I got from this video is that these guys don't dance. PRETTYMUCH won.
That is not dancing, come on. By that definition, 1D also did choreography in Best Song Ever.
LIKE CMON NOW like theres better looking boys out there than this.
I only watched the first episode of their show but he was the cutest one. I didn't remember him when I watched the video but now I'm glad to see he made the group (editing made it obvious he would but you know what I mean).
ok...
this is so weak
these labels and companies are literally putting people in groups that have no chemistry together
this is fucking embarrassing and irritating
one direction was just a lucky break
i hate our current pop scene lmao it's so pathetic
we need TALENT, DANCING, CHARISMA, AND CHEMISTRY!!!
no thank u
When ONTD had a few members here try and stan Playback from US X Factor during Judges' Homes...that was a dark day. Even Marc Anthony was like ???? Simon sending them home over Fifth Harmony was the right call.
at least they made some cute music early on (first 2 albums)
they sucked at performing tho
Legitimately this scene has come to life for me in this post: