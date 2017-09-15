Normani

5H Post: Down Goes Gold + Sets Record & Guess which Mega Popstar is a Harmonizer

Fifth Harmony has officially been certificated Gold by the RIAA for their hit single, Down. In addition to the achievement, Down has crossed over the 100 million mark in Spotify plays making it their 5th single to do so. This makes makes Fifth Harmony the FIRST and ONLY girl group in history to achieve this feat. Fifth Harmony now has a record 8 consecutive certified records under their belt.

List | Receipts (Update)
(new) - The First and Only girl group to have 5 songs with 100 million spotify plays | check
(new) - All 8 of Fifth Harmony official singles has been certified | check
- ONLY girl group to have their first three albums debut in the top 5! | check
- Ties Destiny's Child and Dixie Chicks with the most top 10 albums | check
- Most awarded group of 2017 | check
- Most Talked about Musical Group | check

During an recent interview, Sam Smith talks about his love for the girls and his life as a harmonizer.



