



Lad Bible? Reply

Thread

Link

Is it a bad thing? I know someone on Facebook that posts stuff from their page, but it's never bad. Just childish and often funny shit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They're always posting stuff in subtle ways to try and discredit feminists and/or encouraging the idea that men can suffer from sexism like women.



I mean the word "lad" alone is synonymous with "sexist prick".



Edited at 2017-09-16 02:13 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lad = dudebro Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love her so much Reply

Thread

Link

Sir Ian Mckellan. Or Jon Snow off Channel 4 news cause I know his mixtape would be dench. Reply

Thread

Link

stop doing this shit with white people 2k17 Reply

Thread

Link



Smh should've gotten Dame Judy Dench to rap with this guy Reply

Thread

Link

Someone said "man's not hot" is the male equivalent of "A hoe never gets cold" I died! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg "mans not hot" is my Dad lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link