Jon knows where to put it

'GAME OF THRONES': HBO shares an animated history of the Seven Kingdoms




Told in the animated, storybook style of the History & Lore
features, Game of Thrones Conquest & Rebellion brings you the
never-before-seen story of the turbulent events that shaped
Westeros for thousands of years before the series start.
The 45-minute bonus disc is a limited time DVD & Blu-ray™ exclusive gift when fans purchase Game of Thrones: The Complete Seventh Season. Pre-Order now.


source

are you gonna be buying the dvd? what part of history of Westeros interests you the most?
Tagged: , ,