'GAME OF THRONES': HBO shares an animated history of the Seven Kingdoms
Told in the animated, storybook style of the History & Lore
features, Game of Thrones Conquest & Rebellion brings you the
never-before-seen story of the turbulent events that shaped
Westeros for thousands of years before the series start.
The 45-minute bonus disc is a limited time DVD & Blu-ray™ exclusive gift when fans purchase Game of Thrones: The Complete Seventh Season. Pre-Order now.
are you gonna be buying the dvd? what part of history of Westeros interests you the most?
1-Like why cut down ep numbers when you can increase it and make more ad revenue? But it was a great idea quality >>>> quantity, take note amc and walking snore.
2- They upload key scenes on youtube almost immediately, like wouldn't you want to hold back and have people go watch again on your streaming services or tv channel? But once again great idea cuz there's money to be made from yt.
3- Why release this short when you can make spin-offs based on it and make more money?
Lol it just surprises they are not acting like your typical network who goes about things the absolutely wrong way.
Man and random facts about the show and cast still blows my mind, especially since Ser Rodrick and Podrick are father and son IRL.
I just want the year of the false spring and Jon Arryn's, I mean Robert's Rebellion. I love both, a good tragedy and a good usurping and I am a bit miffed that HBO won't do it.