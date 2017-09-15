September 15th, 2017, 04:00 pm brenden Free For All Friday I hope everyone has a GREAT weekend! No porn, nudes, spam, fighting, advertising, dickishness, huge browser slowing comments.Don't forget to follow us on Facebook and Twitter! Tagged: ffaf / free for all Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 23212321 comments Add comment
happy friday everyone!
Edited at 2017-09-15 11:00 pm (UTC)
Re: happy friday everyone!
Ps why does the main post say "this image is locked"? Am I the only one seeing that?
Re: happy friday everyone!
Re: happy friday everyone!
I'm seeing "image is locked", as well.
Re: happy friday everyone!
Re: happy friday everyone!
Re: happy friday everyone!
one time on my run i saw one and i stopped running and walked cause idk what the fuck it was gonna do
they will fuck you up
"BEAR! BEARRR! YOU. ARE BREAKING. MY. KYAK! BEARRR!"
edit: Wait, that's not really advice. I guess probably "if you don't take care of yourself, no one else will".
Edited at 2017-09-15 11:29 pm (UTC)
instaGRAMers!
Re: instaGRAMers!
Re: instaGRAMers!
Re: instaGRAMers!
Re: instaGRAMers!
https://www.instagram.com/mgmtea/
https://www.instagram.com/mgmtea/
Re: instaGRAMers!
Re: instaGRAMers!
https://www.instagram.com/fictitious_tale/
https://www.instagram.com/fictitious_tale/
Travel photos
Re: instaGRAMers!
Re: instaGRAMers!
Re: instaGRAMers!
Re: instaGRAMers!
Re: instaGRAMers!
Re: instaGRAMers!
Food! :)
Re: instaGRAMers!
sketch book drawings and occasional actual finished pieces (v rare)
Re: instaGRAMers!
Re: instaGRAMers!
http://instagram.com/theinfamousanastasia
http://instagram.com/theinfamousanastasia
http://instagram.com/butterfly_ladies
http://instagram.com/butterfly_ladies
http://instagram.com/butterfly_ladies
Re: instaGRAMers!
jacinthasilenth I take photos of plants or sky and then play with them in Layout and mirrior/flip them into kalidescope stuff.
Kind of exploring the fractal beauty of symmetry using leaves/flowers, mostly no filters, sometimes filter. I started calling all the pictures women's names because I suck at botany and decided to make shit easier. Pretty shit on the regular, basically.
Re: instaGRAMers!
art and me and stuff.
Which Zodiac Sign Are You Most Compatible With?
They're confident, straightforward and supportive. They're optimistic and honest, making them a one-man cheer team and boosting your success in every aspect of your life. They enjoy glamour and attention just as much as you do, making you the perfect team to conquer the world.
(my zodiac sign is libra)
https://www.buzzfeed.com/hattiesoykan/star-sign?utm_term=.cdpkZvbdg#.rm4PvRe9X
Re: Which Zodiac Sign Are You Most Compatible With?
They're creative, clever, and kind. An aquarius is quirky and independent, and will lead you to fun, interesting experiences. Though they're a little hard to figure out, if you stick around they'll open up when they're comfortable around you.
I'm a cap.
Re: Which Zodiac Sign Are You Most Compatible With?
Ambitious, passionate, and so in tune with their feelings they may be a little dramatic. They're wise and dominant, and their presence will certainly enlighten your life. They might get a little jealous occasionally, but you know it's only because they care.
never dated one..
Re: Which Zodiac Sign Are You Most Compatible With?
Re: Which Zodiac Sign Are You Most Compatible With?
The exact opposite of Capricorn
Re: Which Zodiac Sign Are You Most Compatible With?
Re: Which Zodiac Sign Are You Most Compatible With?
Re: Which Zodiac Sign Are You Most Compatible With?
You got: Capricorn!
They're hardworking, serious, and loyal to their core. They're assertive yet patient, and their trust is something you couldn't take for granted. They're often pessimistic and like a good debate, and you're the perfect match to balance this with your more easygoing nature and willingness to challenge.
Re: Which Zodiac Sign Are You Most Compatible With?
Re: Which Zodiac Sign Are You Most Compatible With?
They're reliable, organized, and a little bit anxious. They're great listeners and provide excellent advice, and even though they often seem cold on the outside, they can be a lot of fun. They're deep thinkers and together you'll engage in interesting conversations and provide each other stability and calmness.
Re: Which Zodiac Sign Are You Most Compatible With?
They're reliable, organized, and a little bit anxious. They're great listeners and provide excellent advice, and even though they often seem cold on the outside, they can be a lot of fun. They're deep thinkers and together you'll engage in interesting conversations and provide each other stability and calmness.
Yay! I'm happy about this one, & I'm a libra too 😊
Re: Which Zodiac Sign Are You Most Compatible With?
Re: Which Zodiac Sign Are You Most Compatible With?
Re: Which Zodiac Sign Are You Most Compatible With?
Re: Which Zodiac Sign Are You Most Compatible With?
Ambitious, passionate, and so in tune with their feelings they may be a little dramatic. They're wise and dominant, and their presence will certainly enlighten your life. They might get a little jealous occasionally, but you know it's only because they care.
(I'm an Aquarius)
Re: Which Zodiac Sign Are You Most Compatible With?
They are loyal, dependable, and sensitive by nature. They'll soften your edges and perform heartwarming acts of good nature. Cancers can actually like to be in control, but they're coming from a place of love and have your best interests at heart.
Re: Which Zodiac Sign Are You Most Compatible With?
They're reliable, organized, and a little bit anxious. They're great listeners and provide excellent advice, and even though they often seem cold on the outside, they can be a lot of fun. They're deep thinkers and together you'll engage in interesting conversations and provide each other stability and calmness.
i mean, actually true, but ''my'' virgo doesn't have a single organised bone in their body lmao sf messy
Re: Which Zodiac Sign Are You Most Compatible With?
You got: Leo!
They're confident, straightforward and supportive. They're optimistic and honest, making them a one-man cheer team and boosting your success in every aspect of your life. They enjoy glamour and attention just as much as you do, making you the perfect team to conquer the world.
Re: Which Zodiac Sign Are You Most Compatible With?
They're independent, a little stubborn, thoughtful, and optimistic. They're never afraid to tell it like it is, and might have to learn to spare your feelings, but for the most part you appreciate the bluntness. They're philosophical, adventurous types, allowing you both to grow and learn from each other.
I'm a Leo so this actually makes sense!
Re: Which Zodiac Sign Are You Most Compatible With?
They are loyal, dependable, and sensitive by nature. They'll soften your edges and perform heartwarming acts of good nature. Cancers can actually like to be in control, but they're coming from a place of love and have your best interests at heart.
I'm an Aquarius
Re: Which Zodiac Sign Are You Most Compatible With?
Re: Which Zodiac Sign Are You Most Compatible With?
They're reliable, organized, and a little bit anxious. They're great listeners and provide excellent advice, and even though they often seem cold on the outside, they can be a lot of fun. They're deep thinkers and together you'll engage in interesting conversations and provide each other stability and calmness.
So I'm most compatible with myself. I'd believe it.
Re: Which Zodiac Sign Are You Most Compatible With?
Re: Which Zodiac Sign Are You Most Compatible With?
They're hardworking, serious, and loyal to their core. They're assertive yet patient, and their trust is something you couldn't take for granted. They're often pessimistic and like a good debate, and you're the perfect match to balance this with your more easygoing nature and willingness to challenge.
(Sp true. My husband and BFF are both Caps. <3)
https://abigailscott.yelp.com
Edited at 2017-09-15 11:04 pm (UTC)
https://www.sephora.com/product/tory-burch-rollerball-P384971
i'm officially #obsessed w these 2 songs
i'll get around to the others eventually but still hooked on these :P
Edited at 2017-09-15 11:03 pm (UTC)
I wanted to take a month off of drinking but I failed that; it's a lot harder than it sounds so I applaud you on being able to actually do it!
best of luck on your journey <3
happy friday
Re: happy friday
Re: happy friday
upload images
upload images
upload images
that's a ryan seacrest type
make up
can't post it
so here's the link...
https://mobile.twitter.com/lipkinlip/status/908126545142800384/photo/1
Re: make up
Re: make up
Re: make up