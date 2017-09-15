



Lol dead at the squirrel





Ps why does the main post say "this image is locked"? Am I the only one seeing that? Reply

I'm seeing it too. Reply

Same, lmao.



I'm seeing "image is locked", as well. Reply

jk, i see it too Reply

Only reason why I came in here. Lmao. Reply

i was just watching that earlier! i feel like there was a point when she ran on the other side of the bush that she could have got in her truck

one time on my run i saw one and i stopped running and walked cause idk what the fuck it was gonna do Reply

There have been articles about wild turkeys terrorizing towns and i laugh every time Reply

The Thanksgiving themed horror movie we need. Reply

lol I see it on the news from time to time and its always so ott, you'd think they were strolling in carrying machetes or something. Reply

wild turkeys are no joke

they will fuck you up Reply

lolol at one point she definitely could have got in, but she would've had to turn her back on that turkey Reply

lmao the scream and overtime comment. Reply

I literally just rewatched this ep! Reply

I can't get into this show. I keep trying, though. Lol. Reply

best piece of advice you've received? Reply

Money doesn't make you happy but it helps you look for it in better places Reply

Link

Don't take advice from other people Reply

idk why this is killing me Reply

Lmao Reply

The person who cares the most in a relationship has the least amount of power Reply

the arrow next to the fuel guage in your car tells you which side ur fuel is located on







edit: Wait, that's not really advice. I guess probably "if you don't take care of yourself, no one else will".



Edited at 2017-09-15 11:29 pm (UTC)

never set yourself on fire to keep someone else warm Reply

baby steps. Reply

I'm jacinthasilenth on insta and followed you a week or so ago, nice 2 meet u, sorta, :) Reply

https://www.instagram.com/goldfished/



sketch book drawings and occasional actual finished pieces (v rare) sketch book drawings and occasional actual finished pieces (v rare) Reply

Link

So late because I'm in Australia and on delay, hah.



jacinthasilenth I take photos of plants or sky and then play with them in Layout and mirrior/flip them into kalidescope stuff.



Kind of exploring the fractal beauty of symmetry using leaves/flowers, mostly no filters, sometimes filter. I started calling all the pictures women's names because I suck at botany and decided to make shit easier. Pretty shit on the regular, basically.

Reply

https://www.instagram.com/i_i_da/



art and me and stuff. art and me and stuff. Reply

no one said hi, so HI! Reply

You got: Leo!



They're confident, straightforward and supportive. They're optimistic and honest, making them a one-man cheer team and boosting your success in every aspect of your life. They enjoy glamour and attention just as much as you do, making you the perfect team to conquer the world.



(my zodiac sign is libra)



You got: Leo!

They're confident, straightforward and supportive. They're optimistic and honest, making them a one-man cheer team and boosting your success in every aspect of your life. They enjoy glamour and attention just as much as you do, making you the perfect team to conquer the world.

(my zodiac sign is libra)

You got: Aquarius!



They're creative, clever, and kind. An aquarius is quirky and independent, and will lead you to fun, interesting experiences. Though they're a little hard to figure out, if you stick around they'll open up when they're comfortable around you.





I'm a cap. Reply

You got: Scorpio!

Ambitious, passionate, and so in tune with their feelings they may be a little dramatic. They're wise and dominant, and their presence will certainly enlighten your life. They might get a little jealous occasionally, but you know it's only because they care.





never dated one.. Reply

Girl my advice to you, if you ever encounter a Scorpio head for the fucking hills. I've never met one who isn't a self obsorbed, egotistical, pathological liar Reply

I got Cancer.

The exact opposite of Capricorn Reply

i got scorpio.... but i'm a gemini Reply

As a Leo I can honestly tell you that "honest" is my only accurate trait in that descript Reply

😭😭😭 I'm a sag and got:



You got: Capricorn!

They're hardworking, serious, and loyal to their core. They're assertive yet patient, and their trust is something you couldn't take for granted. They're often pessimistic and like a good debate, and you're the perfect match to balance this with your more easygoing nature and willingness to challenge. Reply

i'm a cap and i got a virgo, which i think is interesting. it's a match i've never really thought about. Reply

You got: Virgo!

They're reliable, organized, and a little bit anxious. They're great listeners and provide excellent advice, and even though they often seem cold on the outside, they can be a lot of fun. They're deep thinkers and together you'll engage in interesting conversations and provide each other stability and calmness. Reply

Virgo!



They're reliable, organized, and a little bit anxious. They're great listeners and provide excellent advice, and even though they often seem cold on the outside, they can be a lot of fun. They're deep thinkers and together you'll engage in interesting conversations and provide each other stability and calmness.



Yay! I'm happy about this one, & I'm a libra too 😊 Reply

Aquarius. That's funny cuz' my best relationship was with an Aquarius. I don't put much faith in these but they're fun, lol. Reply

I'm a taurus and I got libra mmmh Reply

You got: Scorpio!



Ambitious, passionate, and so in tune with their feelings they may be a little dramatic. They're wise and dominant, and their presence will certainly enlighten your life. They might get a little jealous occasionally, but you know it's only because they care.



(I'm an Aquarius)

Reply

You got: Cancer!

They are loyal, dependable, and sensitive by nature. They'll soften your edges and perform heartwarming acts of good nature. Cancers can actually like to be in control, but they're coming from a place of love and have your best interests at heart. Reply

You got: Virgo!

They're reliable, organized, and a little bit anxious. They're great listeners and provide excellent advice, and even though they often seem cold on the outside, they can be a lot of fun. They're deep thinkers and together you'll engage in interesting conversations and provide each other stability and calmness.



i mean, actually true, but ''my'' virgo doesn't have a single organised bone in their body lmao sf messy Reply

You got: Leo!



They're confident, straightforward and supportive. They're optimistic and honest, making them a one-man cheer team and boosting your success in every aspect of your life. They enjoy glamour and attention just as much as you do, making you the perfect team to conquer the world.

Reply

You got: Sagittarius!

They're independent, a little stubborn, thoughtful, and optimistic. They're never afraid to tell it like it is, and might have to learn to spare your feelings, but for the most part you appreciate the bluntness. They're philosophical, adventurous types, allowing you both to grow and learn from each other.



I'm a Leo so this actually makes sense! Reply

You got: Cancer!

They are loyal, dependable, and sensitive by nature. They'll soften your edges and perform heartwarming acts of good nature. Cancers can actually like to be in control, but they're coming from a place of love and have your best interests at heart.



I'm an Aquarius Reply

lol i got cancer and i am a cancer. that doesn't sound like a good idea. Reply

You got: Virgo!



They're reliable, organized, and a little bit anxious. They're great listeners and provide excellent advice, and even though they often seem cold on the outside, they can be a lot of fun. They're deep thinkers and together you'll engage in interesting conversations and provide each other stability and calmness.







So I'm most compatible with myself. I'd believe it. Reply

i got cancer and i'm a virgo. my mum and sister are cancer....idk Reply

You got: Capricorn!



They're hardworking, serious, and loyal to their core. They're assertive yet patient, and their trust is something you couldn't take for granted. They're often pessimistic and like a good debate, and you're the perfect match to balance this with your more easygoing nature and willingness to challenge.



(Sp true. My husband and BFF are both Caps. <3) Reply

https://abigailscott.yelp.com



Edited at 2017-09-15 11:04 pm (UTC) Yelps? Might be cool to have new friends from different parts of the world :]

Agreed Reply

This is Buster. He only knows how to take super suggestive selfies. Flirtatious af. 12/10 would never leave on open pic.twitter.com/Zf9N0bnVcn — WeRateDogs™ (Oct 3) (@dog_rates) September 15, 2017

oh hay guyz

oh hay guyz Reply

Omg his pose is too cute ♥ Reply

lmao this dog Reply

Omg soo cute 💖💖💖 Reply

we aren't worthy. love Reply

I've been staying with family for a week because I haven't had power. Any ideas on something I can give as a thank you gift? Reply

brownies Reply

Ooo yum! Reply

A nice bottle of wine or a gift certificate to a restaurant? Reply

https://www.sephora.com/product/tory-burch-rollerball-P384971 i just bought my mom the Tory Burch roll on scent from Sephora and she loved it Reply

I like to do something edible so they can use it up (or not) and not feel like they have to keep it if they don't like it. Coffee; wine; local honey; homemade jam. Reply

Baked goods or liquor. Or cook dinner for them one night. Or just take them to lunch. Reply

Inviting them out for a nice dinner is usually a safe option unless you know something they would really enjoy. But how generous of you....my cousin stayed with me for a week because she was touring NY and I took her out, had to clean up after her grown-up ass without a single "thank you" uttered. Reply

i'm officially











i'm officially #obsessed w these 2 songs

i'll get around to the others eventually but still hooked on these :P happy friday!!

both are modern classics tbh Reply

yaaaas STAN!!! Reply

my bf came into the living room while i was listening to "still want you" and was like "again??" lmao Reply

Ooh, these are good. Reply

Yaaaaaaaas flawless taste Reply

yas i was so obsessed with these 2 songs. the desired effect is the male version of EMOTION tbh! Reply

You are not that stewie dude... love yourself, sis. Reply

YA'LL i recently posted I wanted to stop drinking and i still wanna talk about it lol. there is only one way to avoid the spiral for those of us that have issues with alcohol, we don't drink it. there are so many ways to rationalize and assure ourselves we'll be responsible this time. at the end of the day, 99 nights of 'responsible drinking' can still equate to the 100th night blacking out. That void of time at the least will mean a hangover and regret and at the worst will mean a DUI, damage to your relationships, jeopardizing your job, jail, and even death. There is no such thing as justification for the last few things listed. Try to remind yourself of that before you give into the urge to drink. Think of the aftermath. The ACTUAL price. Someone on here described drinking as a pay day loan. Couldn't agree more. When you truly see it for what it is, the allure starts to evaporate. Just as we would write off people in our lives for being disingenuous, we begin to see alcohol for what it truly is. A mask. A source of anxiety. Stress. Pain. Bad decisions. Once you fill your days and nights up with sobriety and the things that actually matter, the idea of it won't be so foreign. There is a whole 'nother world out there. And the best part is you'll finally see it. just wanna put that out there for anyone who is thinkin about stopping!



Edited at 2017-09-15 11:03 pm (UTC)

congrats on taking the first step!! Reply

thank you bb! talking about it helps a lot and r/stopdrinking has been a source of strength too. thanks for taking the time to read <3 Reply

Kudos to you!

I wanted to take a month off of drinking but I failed that; it's a lot harder than it sounds so I applaud you on being able to actually do it! Reply

<3 good luck, bb. You've got this! Reply

I've given up alcohol due to how it interacted with my antidepressants and describing it as a pay day loan is perfect. Reply

it's been almost 10yr since i stopped drinking. it got to a point where it was something i was very aware of and it wasn't really something i was picking up and putting down in my life with a lot of ease? i don't know how to explain it. it just wasn't a careless/whatever thing. stopping was the right thing for me.



best of luck on your journey <3 Reply

LOL Reply

amazing Reply

i love this show so much Reply

Lmao i was just watching this ep Reply

I love how this show rips so hard into Ryan Seacrest. Reply

omg what is this from? Reply

bojack horseman. it's on netflix Reply

bojack horseman



that's a ryan seacrest type Reply

The wonderful Netflix series everyone should be watching called BoJack Horseman! Reply

This perfect show <3 Reply

This show is so fucking good. Reply

i got my makeup done this week,

can't post it

so here's the link...



https://mobile.twitter.com/lipkinlip/status/908126545142800384/photo/1

It looks very nice!:) Reply

You go girl 💃🏻 Reply

