Eva Mendes Gives a Rare Interview, Talks Clothes and Raising Bilingual Kids With Ryan Gosling

i loved them in the movie the place beyond the pines Reply

Me too tbh! Although overall I found the movie too long Reply

it's one of my favorite movies Reply

The entire damn film should have been about her, Gosling and Mahershala Ali's characters, t.b.h. Reply

unpopular opinion: i think they're cute and i respect the way they've handled their children's privacy (as well as their own) Reply

that should be a popular opinion if it's not Reply

Nah I love it. I feel as though their relationship is very special and it's great how they deal with the press by being low key. Reply

how is this unpopular lol Reply

This should be a popular opinion because ia Reply

You knew you were going to get these replies, don't lie Reply

Ontd has never liked them as a couple, so lol @ the replies. Reply

I like how they are private and you don't know much about their relationship. I side eye the ones who keep gushing about the partner. Makes me think they're hiding something. Reply

most of my friends in successful long term relationships (10+ years) are always more private and less about sharing everything on social media Reply

Lol at the replies, ONTD has the weirdest hate boner for him and think she's too good for him. I love them toghether too. Reply

same tbh, i love them together Reply

she's stunning. i love their kids' names. :) Reply

Seriously! Esmeralda is such a fun name to say LOL Reply

can't believe she was in the women and fast and the furious Reply

Lol people always act like he's downgrading with Eva and just look at this fucking dork, he should be thanking God for blessing him with a gorgeous, interesting woman with her own money who chose to have his kids. He lucked the fuck out. Reply

ITA. I've never like Eva but when I see stuff like that I just have to shake my head. He won the lottery when she deigned to be in his presence. Reply

Mteee!

Ppl just being racist. He's just a white guy Reply

I low-key enjoy The Women even though it's a hot mess. She's also easily the best part of the movie, even though she's not a good person in the film. Reply

I love her!! ❤ Reply

Aww so cute! I wonder if the kids give back to Ryan's hometown ever Reply

Ugh I meant go back* Reply

Take them to Masonville mall! Reply

Their blind item is still my absolute fave blind ever. I want that kind of thing in my life. Reply

what was it Reply

The only blind i know of her is the one in the Starbucks, and that's not a good one Reply

what was the blind? Reply

Before anyone asks, bathroom sex:



[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Furlow said a year or so ago (2015), he noticed a couple come “barreling” down the stairs to the bar, on their way to the bathroom. He said they proceeded to make out aggressively, with the man’s hands “all over” his date [...] “I said, ‘I like PDA as much as the next person, but can you guys tone it down?’" Furlow reflected, smiling and looking at the ceiling. "And it turns out to be Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling."



"I said ‘Oh, you guys can probably afford a room,'" said Furlow, grinning. "Ryan laughed, and said 'Yeah.'" Which one, the one of them trying to get pregnant or the one with them trying to have bathroom sex at the Magic Castle?Before anyone asks, bathroom sex: Reply

The bathroom sex one. I thought it was cute. Reply

That's oddly adorable lmao especially Ryan's "yeah" Reply

I thought of White Castle when I read magic castle and was judging them haha Reply

goals tbh lol Reply

the one about this "family" being the cruel result of Ryan's lost bet with Harvey Weinstein ? Reply

Her Starbucks blind item is a ride. Reply

i'm glad the kids are being raised with two languages. Reply

Eldest daughter Esmeralda is bilingual and speaks mostly Spanglish. Eva's doing the same with younger daughter Amada.



That's good. I'm blessed my parents did the same for my siblings and I. We were only allowed to address my parents in Spanish in the household.



All my younger cousins here in Mexico ages 6-14 are fascinated that my brother and I can speak both and switch back and forth between English & Spanish. lmao. They're too adorable I'll miss them when we leave back to the States. 😭 Reply

I think it's awesome but I hope Ryan knows more than the basic Spanish he was learning around The Place Beyond the Pines because his kids are gonna start talking smack about him lol



I always clown my mother because she's always complaining I understand Spanish but don't speak it and it's like...WHO was the one that was supposed to talk to me as a baby?! Reply

Haha aw. Yeah my nephew is the same as you .... understands it but can't speak it. Just a few words here and there. Reply

That's how I was with my sisters kids. I was their babysitter for a long time and would not allow them to address me in English (whereas my sister didn't mind and her husband, who spoke no English, still understood them). I straight up ignored them.



They became more fluent in 6 months then they had in their previous 6 years of life lol. Now they have minor pronounce issues but they can express themselves completely in Spanish and that's the best part.







Reply

I'm very happy to learn that she's teaching her kids Spanish. It was pretty surprising because I remember years ago, I saw an interview with her at a premiere for one of her earlier movies and her Spanish was absolutely atrocious and she would randomly just starting speaking English. She probably wants her kids to have an opportunity to learn and retain Spanish. In sure if they all speak it she can relearn and improve. Reply

How's Mexico, bb??



OT: i listened to solo bflow songs and i actually really like them! prefer them over the killers, tbh! r u proud?? Reply

Same lol my parents wouldn't speak anything that wasn't our native language at home



Funny story lmao my older brother and I fucked up Somali for our younger sibs because we kept speaking english Danish around them instead of somali like our parents



So we both basically have a decent grasp on the language but the others are lost hahah



Edited at 2017-09-16 12:05 am (UTC) Reply

I wish Filipino culture is more like that, but I meet more Filipino-Americans who cannot speak Tagalog but can only understand. The ones who are fluent are those born in the Philippines and migrated to North America.



I am annoyed at my aunt because she absolutely refuses to speak Filipino to my cousins because she fears they will get "confused" or "behind" at school. When I try to teach my cousin, he's like, why'd I have to learn it, I am American, not Filipino. smh this colonial mentality. Reply

i wish my grandmother taught me portguese when i was younger :\ idk why my family didnt take it more seriously cause now i know next to nothin



Edited at 2017-09-16 10:22 am (UTC) Reply

theyre such an attractive couple and seem like humble low key ppl

i rly like em Reply

they have two kids together!? Reply

Love ha Reply

She's very excited her clothing line has added pockets to pants, shirts, dresses, everything. Pockets everywhere.



Good, pockets are great.



I hate those fake pockets they add to women's jeans, so fucking stupid. Reply

oh my god, those are actually the fucking worst. like why even bother at that point? Reply

Fake pockets infuriate me like no other. WHAT IS THE POINT Reply

