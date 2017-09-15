Eva Mendes Gives a Rare Interview, Talks Clothes and Raising Bilingual Kids With Ryan Gosling

LauraruaL

  • While Ryan Gosling is busy doing Blade Runner 2049 promo and going back and forth on Harrison Ford punching him in the face, his longtime and equally obsessively private partner Eva Mendes made a rare public appearance to premiere her new plus size line at a New York and Company store in Cali.

  • People magazine is playing like they got a special sit-down with Eva but they really interviewed her at this event.

  • Eva says the family plans to go to Cuba to visit, they're just waiting on her mom.

  • Is happy to be starting a plus size line, she takes customer comments seriously and her clients have specifically been asking for plus size.

  • Continuing her and Gosling’s tendency to not directly refer to each other, Eva uses "we" and "us" to talk about how they're raising their daughters (ages 3 and 1) to be immersed in Cuban culture and how important it is. They play a lot of Spanish music in their home.

  • Eldest daughter Esmeralda is bilingual and speaks mostly Spanglish. Eva's doing the same with younger daughter Amada.







  • People magazine chose to do in two short articles with one interview what they could've done in one long article.

  • For those on Marriage Watch, People refers to Gosling as Eva's "husband." Their rep denied US Weekly's exclusive news of a marriage last year.

  • Eva is keeping pieces from her grandmother's closet, vintage items from the 1940s, for her daughters.

  • Since she has two toddlers (and no nanny), her current style routine is grabbing what's clean and easy to put on, which is usually dresses.

  • Although she's a dress girl, she's been getting into wearing jeans on her date nights with Gosling.

  • She's very excited her clothing line has added pockets to pants, shirts, dresses, everything. Pockets everywhere.

  • Her favorite personal red carpet look was her red Gucci gown from the 2011 Tribeca Film Festival.



