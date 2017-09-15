Freeform cancels Stitchers
#Stitchers Cancelled at Freeform https://t.co/4WzAc4d3hM pic.twitter.com/BwYieqUXxg— TVLine.com (@TVLine) September 15, 2017
After three seasons, Freeform has cancelled Stitchers.
At least they didn't make us wait months like they did last year, though.
seriously that show is too good
how disney gives something like this gets 3 seasons, and then the cw cancels the carrie diaries after 2 seasons really gets to me
i will be forever bitter
I wanted to like this show but I don't think I made it past the first season. I didn't really care for the leads' acting.
Allison deserves a better show.
I was considering watching this show :(
I'm sad for my girl Allison Scagliotti though.
Seems about right the show was canceled.