Riverdale Roundup: Season 2 Stuff and Lots of Photos

Aw bughead :(

Jughead going down a "dark path"



oh boy, cole trying to act even angstier than usual. maybe it'll give us something that tops "i'm weird, i'm a weirdo."

I really madelaine's dress in the ew shoot!

Archie and Veronica will be "more sexual" as well as "primal and volatile







I'm curious to see who Kevin's new love interest will be tbh.

I'm sorta in the mood for a teen show so I wanna give this a shot but I can't get over how repulsive Cole Sprouse looks.

inside and out apparently

Same omg

since she'll go back to trying to be a daddy's little girl



vomit

mte Can they give Veronica something else other than daddy issues and to be a prop for Archie?

I find coby spouse so hideous and annoying and I'm so bemused at how so many girls are into him???? The fuck is wrong with them

ia cold sprouts needs a good punch in the face

they see him as achievable hot: attractive but still like the guy you'd go to school with, kinda like how guys are obsessed with emma watson. i still think it's dumb tho because his personality is repulsive.

How so? Haven't heard anything about him that's negative (or anything at all really lmao)

He's cute when he's not talking IMO

mte he's fucking ugly

this show sucks and tries too hard to be all dark and shit. i really hate betty's character even though i loved her in the comics. more josie sounds rad though so i'm excited for that.

aw i liked kevin's old love interest



well i guess that betty is the only one who can actually act so making her the centre of the show is smart

Joaquin was so hot

Justice for Joaquin. I'm in love with Rob Raco.

he looks like toby from pll...which i don't mean as a compliment

My fav Kevin tho <3

I just started bingeing last night. It makes me saw to read on here that the Betty actress is problematic. LOL.

if it makes you feel better, she's not in cole sprouse's league of assholery, it's more that she's extra/tryhard, has tragic taste in men, and did the whole "i can't be homophobic bc my best friend is pan" thing lmao



eta: re tragic taste in men, she and madelaine should join a support group for women who don't love themselves



Edited at 2017-09-15 10:58 pm (UTC)

The girls are so beautiful and the boys are just all types of ugly.

lol the double standard is real, tbh

I started binging this and originally intended just to have it on as background noise while I was doing HW, but I got sucked in. It's so corny and trash but also so addicting?

It's total garbage, but fun garbage.

"Bughead" is the stupidest name for anything ever. Yes, even worse than "Bunheads."



Archie and Veronica will be "more sexual"



This show could use some hardcore nudity.



Cheryl will have an unexpected love interest



Obviously, it will be Betty's mom.

Yall are extra about Cole Sprouse, he's not ugly at all

If Cheryl has a female love interest I will CRY. I had such a fucking crush on Cheryl's the comics growing up, so if it happened that would make my baby gay dreams come true 😍

Dark seems to be the buzzword this year for describing shows and it all originated with riverdale. I wonder what the third season will be about if this is the darkest one yet.

I'm stoked dgaf.

Cole can be alright in photos but the minute that mouth starts flapping, no.

Yeah lol he's..... verbose.

That show is horrible

Should I watch, ONDT? Is it kinda like early Desparate Housewives level silliness, but set in highschool?



The show's wig guy clearly have never seen an actual red headed human...

I'd say it's more like Gossip Girl (with a bit less self referencing humor) crossed with Twin Peaks

I'm looking forward to season 2 of Riverdale.



Hopefully, they take Betty and Jughead romance at a new level.

I'm all about dark if it means the season will be like last season's episodes focusing on the Blossoms. It was like if a 13 year old wrote Twin Peaks and I am here for it.

"Betty finds herself in the center of the conflict for season 2"



ugh, this means that once again it will be the bughead show, justice for veronica.



and give me more kevin as well!

Why don't they just hire Cole to be the shows photographer for promo photos?

The second season comes out on my birthday, and I'm pumped, me and my friends are going to have a Riverdale watching party with wine and food, we all love this trash show hahaha



And I'm only born in '95, but it's wild to me that most of the cast is younger than me... it makes me feel unaccomplished hahaha



I also like following the cast on insta idk.... it's cool seeing their lives and they're all so pretty, especially the girls



Edited at 2017-09-16 01:47 am (UTC)

i am here for archie and veronica but i bet they do it so horribly.

"Archie and Veronica will be "more sexual" as well as "primal and volatile", and Veronica's dad will be another spanner in the works since she'll go back to trying to be a daddy's little girl"



Edited at 2017-09-16 02:57 am (UTC)

Perfect gift. Why do we need Archie and Veronica to be more sexual? SMH.

Who cares about the teens. Give me more pics of jugheads dad please

