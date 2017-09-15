Riverdale Roundup: Season 2 Stuff and Lots of Photos
-Betty finds herself in the center of the conflict for season 2 (as if she wasn't already pretty central to solving season 1's mystery). RAS said, “I would say by episode 4 and 5, Betty is absolutely in the heart of darkness. We’re putting her through the fires like never before. I can’t say too much because there’s a couple of big twists, but Betty is absolutely at the heart of the darkest story we’re telling this season.”
-Bughead will be going through the wringer what with Jughead going down a "dark path"and they continue to beat the dead horse of comparing it to Romeo and Juliet. I dare to get my hopes up for a breakup with language like their "story line might tear some people's hearts out"
-Archie and Veronica will be "more sexual" as well as "primal and volatile", and Veronica's dad will be another spanner in the works since she'll go back to trying to be a daddy's little girl
-Cheryl will have an unexpected love interest
-Josie will have more Pussycat trouble and will be butting heads with her mom the mayor
-Kevin will have another love interest
👫 #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/8xuD5SWREa— RIVERDALE NEWS! (@CWRiverdaleNews) September 15, 2017
entertainmentweekly: We kicked back with The CW's hottest new stars for our latest cover shoot! 🔥If #GossipGirl married #TwinPeaks and had a kid, it would probably look a lot like #Riverdale. With its mixture of sex, drugs, murder and wig rooms, The CW’s modern reboot of the Archie comics has transformed the sleepy town of Riverdale into a whole new world for fans of the wholesome saga. Swipe through to see exclusive photos of the cast, plus click the link in our bio for even more! 📷: @ericraydavidson for EW
Cole took a series of photos of his fellow castmates when they were dressed all retro. And to anyone wondering, the third picture is the actress playing Midge especially considering that the actor playing Moose is seated right behind her.
oh boy, cole trying to act even angstier than usual. maybe it'll give us something that tops "i'm weird, i'm a weirdo."
I'm curious to see who Kevin's new love interest will be tbh.
vomit
well i guess that betty is the only one who can actually act so making her the centre of the show is smart
eta: re tragic taste in men, she and madelaine should join a support group for women who don't love themselves
Archie and Veronica will be "more sexual"
This show could use some hardcore nudity.
Cheryl will have an unexpected love interest
Obviously, it will be Betty's mom.
The show's wig guy clearly have never seen an actual red headed human...
Hopefully, they take Betty and Jughead romance at a new level.
ugh, this means that once again it will be the bughead show, justice for veronica.
and give me more kevin as well!
And I'm only born in '95, but it's wild to me that most of the cast is younger than me... it makes me feel unaccomplished hahaha
I also like following the cast on insta idk.... it's cool seeing their lives and they're all so pretty, especially the girls
