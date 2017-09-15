No Reply

this looks like hot garbage my niece would love because she's 9 and has terrible taste. Reply

I like the diversity so I'm rooting for them. Hope the teens and lil girls get behind em Reply

Why are boybands still a thing? And to answer your question, never. Reply

I never heard of them and their image seems cringey but I guess it's what this generation is.



but I'm lowkey feeling this song and how this sound is coming back.







Ugh yes S.E.S the OG Queens <333



SHINee also did a new jack swing revival thing last year that I love



Yes! The new jack swing sound has a lot of percussion emphasis making so lit every time Reply

That was.. A mess...



To pull off new jack swing, you gotta do more than dress 90's.. Reply

Ses... Uninspired.



#GetOffMyLawn



Kstewart sounds like an ariana grande type.Ses... Uninspired.

we have to talk about dry ass bleach blonde hair WHY. Reply

Rude. He has a name. It's Austin. Reply

Far superior! Reply

absolutely :') Reply

yaaasssss Reply

the world needs a break from boybands again. Reply

I had it playing in the background earlier and I think it's actually growing on me. Help me. Reply

I can hear the '90s boyband sound influence, but the song itself isn't memorable. Reply

It is a very childish music. Who listens to this shit? Reply

i'd assume tweens? Reply

children Reply

me bitch! Reply

RT, this song is the anthem of my household!!! Reply

I hope you are not over 12. If you are, bless your heart. Reply

My toes are cold. Reply

whoever it is singing at the beginning of this song is tone deaf Reply

Took me far too long to understand that they're called Why Don't We, the song is Why Don't We Just, and The album is also called Why Don't We Just.....



Why... Reply

why don't you just? Reply

it sounds like theyre in the middle of a traumatic breakup Reply

I'm not ashamed to say I went to one of their shows in LA and it was so fun. If they don't pop off, at least they have a crazy fanbase who actually buys their shit. All their merch was sold out, and during the show people kept waving their phones around showing that they had purchased their songs on iTunes. Reply

i'll take in real life from that show boyband over these guys Reply

i'm lowkey rooting for them to be the next 1d and not these guys BUT i would also love a feud??? Reply

I'm here for a bsb vs NSYNC feud. I was always Team Backstreet but the competition made for good music lol. Reply

