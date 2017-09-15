Martha Stewart talks about contact high from Snoop; Seth MacFarlane plays Plead the Fifth

Watching British Master Celebrity Chef right now. Didn't know frozen pancakes were a thing.



If we are talking about food instead of weed. Reply

It was funny when she talked about Goop. Reply

Is contact high a real thing? Reply

idk but my former roommates smoked like chimneys (I didn't at all) and I thought I could feel it sometimes. Reply

Yeah. It's a weird high too imo. Not bad but definitely different from just smoking it yourself. Reply

If you're in an enclosed space like a car, or even a small bedroom with the windows closed, and other people are smoking weed that causes a lot of smoke (like blunts or joints) it is possible to get a LITTLE contact high. I once smoked an ounce blunt (a fucking ounce of weed like omg what a waste of money but we were young and dumb) in my friend's apartment and another friend was there who didn't smoke but she def felt the high a little bit because there was just so so so much smoke from that gigantic blunt lol. Reply

the first time i got high, i didn't even smoke it myself. my friends hotboxed a car and i got baked off my face. though iirc, i also got some hits shotgunned to me, so that'd be enough to do it. lol Reply

Are you me?? The first time I "got high" I was forced-hotboxed lol and that's how I found out weed makes me paranoid AF 😟 Reply

aw, that sucks. i was along for the ride willingly, and i enjoyed weed for many years. i tried fakeweed and had a really bad experience with it and that ruined real weed for me, too. don't do fakeweed, kids! lol Reply

hey I was hotboxed too my first time, but it was shitty weed so no high. Reply

yeah. it happens every time I contact my dealer Reply

lol Reply

lmao Reply

I just get a headache Reply

lmao do you really not know anyone who smokes weed? Reply

First off all, I've been smoking for like 6 years so bye. But I'm asking because I've never smoked around someone who doesn't Reply

No. The THC has to be ingested in order to get high. It's absolutely impossible to get a contact high from just being around smoke unless you're in a very tight enclosed space with no windows or openings with another person as they're smoking three blunts and blowing it right in your face. Reply

I try to tell people this and they literally do not believe it. haha Reply

Yeah, I can't smoke around my SO because he gets anxious and tight-chested almost immediately and has a crap time. Reply

the ari q was legit and i c right thru seth's drunk ass!



he didnt even pretend to not know wtf 'the right side' of her face was all aboot Reply

My raging crush on the guy is coming back. Reply

One summer, I got a bunch of cardboard and paints and Christmas lights and built a replica of the bridge in my sister’s room because she was away for the summer,” recalls MacFarlane, beaming a smile warm enough to melt a Klingon’s heart. “I wasn’t really great with my construction and it all fell down pretty quickly, but I ended up building another one for a class project. Any excuse I can find to shoehorn the Enterprise into something I’m doing...”



Adds MacFarlane’s sister Rachael, a voiceover artist also working on The Orville: “When I walked onto the set for the first time, I got so choked up. I could see this was everything he’s always wanted to do. This show is a childhood dream come true for Seth. As a kid, he was never happier than when he was watching episodes of Star Trek, so Orville is what he came to Hollywood to do.”



Or see stuff like him spending the afternoon with this little boy a couple days ago who is dying who loves Family Guy( the link has all kinds of videos and pics from them meeting, getting set tours etc)



https://www.facebook.com/aremviray/medi a_set?set=a.1555624601164321.1073741871.1 00001503895144&type=3



And then I'm right back in! LOL!



Here's something else for ya--a bts video from his photoshoot for the latest issue of Emmy Magazine



Yer good people. Reply

sure, martha. a "contact high". That's what we're gonna call it.



You know that Martha rolls artisanal joints. Reply

yeah, i'd bet money. lol Reply

lol that reminds me of this video I saw yesterday:



LMAO THIS IS SO DUMB OMG Reply

martha doesn't have her own tag? figured she would. Reply

My request got rejected in the last post by a high horse mod! Reply

laaaaaaaaaaame, martha is an icon. Reply

i know for a fact that seth is hiding some real degenerate shit behind his squeaky-clean facade



so his facade is just squeaky? Reply

share deets plz Reply

Well he likes to date age inappropriate women. Even I side eye him for that. He generally only dates women in their early to mid 20s even though he's in his mid 40s. Reply

Martha look high af in that screencap lmao. Reply

the cross eyed host is so annoying Reply

I felt bad for Seth during his AMA today--it started off as a raging dumpster fire where even the mods were roasting him but he came back and turned it around even though most celebs wouldn't have bothered. Reply

Basically there are two threads because he came in, just answered questions about The Orville for 30 minutes and that was it. Because he doesn't know how to use Reddit. His people basically handed him an iPad and said "Talk about Orville" so that's what he did. So users started lighting him up, bitching him out. He came back and admitted he didn't know wtf he was doing, because last time someone from Reddit was there helping him and this time he was just there on his own. By that time he couldn't find the questions cause the thread had like 3200 comments. Finally the mods got off their asses and helped him set up a new thread and he stayed for maybe an hour and a half or two hours answering all kinds of questions. Here's just his answers: https://www.reddit.com/user/SethMacFarl ane_ Basically there are two threads because he came in, just answered questions about The Orville for 30 minutes and that was it. Because he doesn't know how to use Reddit. His people basically handed him an iPad and said "Talk about Orville" so that's what he did. So users started lighting him up, bitching him out. He came back and admitted he didn't know wtf he was doing, because last time someone from Reddit was there helping him and this time he was just there on his own. By that time he couldn't find the questions cause the thread had like 3200 comments. Finally the mods got off their asses and helped him set up a new thread and he stayed for maybe an hour and a half or two hours answering all kinds of questions. Reply

damn Reddit get your shit together Reply

Even the mods were bitching at him, which was dumb. One of them was like "Well we tell people they have to stay for an hour and they can't just answer questions on one topic, they say OK and then do this." It's like dude, these celebs don't know wtf reddit is, and add someone who is pretty limited on social media and this happens.



The mod did admit that since they had gotten rid of the woman who used to sit with the celebs during the AMAs, it hadn't gone as smoothly with celeb AMAs as it used to. Reply

You know that's a damn lie, Martha. You sparked a j before! Reply

Lmao which of you was that southern girl at the end Reply

