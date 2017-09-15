Martha Stewart talks about contact high from Snoop; Seth MacFarlane plays Plead the Fifth
On last night's Watch What Happens Live, guests Martha Stewart and Seth MacFarlane discussed a variety of topics, including if Martha has ever gotten a contact high while filming with Snoop Dogg, roasting Donald Trump, and Seth played a round of Plead the Fifth (which had no consequences because they were all questions he's answered a million times before) while his chef at home probably had a heart attack because he was eating pizza rolls:
No. The THC has to be ingested in order to get high. It's absolutely impossible to get a contact high from just being around smoke unless you're in a very tight enclosed space with no windows or openings with another person as they're smoking three blunts and blowing it right in your face.
he didnt even pretend to not know wtf 'the right side' of her face was all aboot
One summer, I got a bunch of cardboard and paints and Christmas lights and built a replica of the bridge in my sister’s room because she was away for the summer,” recalls MacFarlane, beaming a smile warm enough to melt a Klingon’s heart. “I wasn’t really great with my construction and it all fell down pretty quickly, but I ended up building another one for a class project. Any excuse I can find to shoehorn the Enterprise into something I’m doing...”
Adds MacFarlane’s sister Rachael, a voiceover artist also working on The Orville: “When I walked onto the set for the first time, I got so choked up. I could see this was everything he’s always wanted to do. This show is a childhood dream come true for Seth. As a kid, he was never happier than when he was watching episodes of Star Trek, so Orville is what he came to Hollywood to do.”
Or see stuff like him spending the afternoon with this little boy a couple days ago who is dying who loves Family Guy( the link has all kinds of videos and pics from them meeting, getting set tours etc)
And then I'm right back in! LOL!
You know that Martha rolls artisanal joints.
Basically there are two threads because he came in, just answered questions about The Orville for 30 minutes and that was it. Because he doesn't know how to use Reddit. His people basically handed him an iPad and said "Talk about Orville" so that's what he did. So users started lighting him up, bitching him out. He came back and admitted he didn't know wtf he was doing, because last time someone from Reddit was there helping him and this time he was just there on his own. By that time he couldn't find the questions cause the thread had like 3200 comments. Finally the mods got off their asses and helped him set up a new thread and he stayed for maybe an hour and a half or two hours answering all kinds of questions.
The mod did admit that since they had gotten rid of the woman who used to sit with the celebs during the AMAs, it hadn't gone as smoothly with celeb AMAs as it used to.